Location, location, location. It’s the common mantra in real estate and it’s good advice. The factors of a good location include proximity to the community (consider urban sprawl), land size (room for growth), neighborhood (accessibility, appearance, amenities), development (past, present and future that could impact property values in the area), amenities, and appearance. While location criteria may have different weights for different people and purposes, the bottom line is to choose wisely and thoughtfully, and know that if it isn’t a good location for you at that given time, it very well may be ideal for someone else’s intents.
Jessie Barrett, a business owner who has always envisioned a future in fashion retail, is excited to be a contributing part of the revitalization happening in downtown St Johnsbury. As the owner of What to Wear Boutique, she has received an outpouring of positive support since opening in January of this year. Focusing on luxury consignment, the boutique sells high-quality, name-brand fashions. The boutique operates with a 90-day consignment policy (clothing and accessories must be in season to the 90-day period of consignment) accepting items by appointment for in-person review and also for drop-off where items not selected for consignment are donated to charity unless other arrangements are made. Jessie shared, “My favorite thing is to dress people! I love fashion and I love making people feel and look good.” What to Wear Boutique wants to sell the consignment items as much as its consignors, with this in mind, it was only a few months after the grand opening that Jessie began to think the storefront space she launched her dream might be smaller than her vision.
The launch space was one of the newly renovated storefronts in the New Avenue Building at 14 Eastern Avenue with excellent visibility in the center of downtown. A good location, but Jessie began to see it did not check all the boxes as a great location for her. Eventually she realized she did not have room for growth and this was affecting amenities and appearance inside the boutique which could ultimately impact the success of her business. With that in mind, she began scouting other options. When Flipped VT vacated a Railroad Street spot, it caught her eye. With large display windows and almost three times greater size, Jessie was confronted with the decision to break her lease. She shared that Frank Empsall, Property Manager for New Depot Square Commercial Properties, LLC, understood the challenge of a thriving business growing out of its space; it’s a good problem to have. The New Avenue received a $14 million construction effort which transformed the building into 40 new apartments, renovated commercial space and storefronts. The newly vacant storefront is not expected to stay empty for long.
The new home of What to Wear Boutique quietly opened Labor Day weekend after moving and setting up shop in one short week. With more square footage, the new location is very inclusive with amply spaced clothing racks and an ingress with shopping aisles that accommodate a wheelchair. With two oversized fitting rooms and a custom checkout counter, Jessie is “really excited to provide a place to shop and have fun!” Plus, she now has “a great storage room” where she can curate the display fashions and prepare inventory. What to Wear Boutique offers a 15% discount to SJA and LI students when they show their student ID. Now open every day but Monday, What to Wear Boutique is located at 466 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury. To make a consignment appointment contact Jessie at (802) 535-9027 or email at thrifting@whattowearvt.com.
It took six visits to the Calderwood Complex Building before Holly Shefer secured her business suite. On the first tour of the newly envisioned building owned by MSI Realty, Holly said, “I knew that top floor corner suite had beautiful natural lighting, the access and the space I was looking for but I still needed to tour the other suites just to reinforce that this was the one and I couldn’t be happier.” With matte black and chantilly lace-painted walls accented with sophisticated minimalist decor, Holly has curated a photography studio that morphs with her aesthetic vision. The floor-to-ceiling windows have oversized interior sills perfect for casting a pose. Holly operates two businesses from the suite, the first RNZ Financial Services, a tax preparation, financial and consulting service, and Urban Beauty, a portrait and boudoir photography studio. Boudoir photography is a mix of fashion and glamour meant to exude sensuality and intimacy while boosting confidence and self-expression. “Empowerment. That is the main element of my work,” shared Holly. “I want women, and men, to feel empowered. I like the shadowy boudoir shot. I want to take people from being self-conscious of their bodies to being empowered and in love with themselves.”
Holly’s experience in the service industry has engrained in her how to treat people with respect and pamper them. “Everyone wants to feel good about their bodies, and they should,” she added. She wants to open the studio up and be super accommodating for other photographers. She’s planning for a small gathering to introduce herself and showcase the studio’s potential to other area photographers. She looking to create her own niche with an aesthetic slant in her work using natural light and shadows. She also provides headshots for professional and personal uses like social media. For the boudoir session there is no limit to outfits in addition to her criteria of black leggings and tank and a pair of denim. She wants people to feel inspired and feel good when they come in. “I am an artist before anything,” shared Holly. Adding, “Tina Emerson [Senior Leasing Coordinator at MSI Realty] worked hard to get me approved for the lease. Her belief in me was empowering and validation to do this alone.” MSI Realty hosted an open house on Aug 17th to introduce the business tenants to one another and to the greater community. Urban Beauty is located in the Calderwood Complex Building at 67 Eastern Avenue Suite 303 in St Johnsbury. Contact Urban Beauty at (802) 274-3212 and urbanbeau-tyboudoir@gmail.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
