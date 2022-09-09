Location, location, location. It’s the common mantra in real estate and it’s good advice. The factors of a good location include proximity to the community (consider urban sprawl), land size (room for growth), neighborhood (accessibility, appearance, amenities), development (past, present and future that could impact property values in the area), amenities, and appearance. While location criteria may have different weights for different people and purposes, the bottom line is to choose wisely and thoughtfully, and know that if it isn’t a good location for you at that given time, it very well may be ideal for someone else’s intents.

Jessie Barrett, a business owner who has always envisioned a future in fashion retail, is excited to be a contributing part of the revitalization happening in downtown St Johnsbury. As the owner of What to Wear Boutique, she has received an outpouring of positive support since opening in January of this year. Focusing on luxury consignment, the boutique sells high-quality, name-brand fashions. The boutique operates with a 90-day consignment policy (clothing and accessories must be in season to the 90-day period of consignment) accepting items by appointment for in-person review and also for drop-off where items not selected for consignment are donated to charity unless other arrangements are made. Jessie shared, “My favorite thing is to dress people! I love fashion and I love making people feel and look good.” What to Wear Boutique wants to sell the consignment items as much as its consignors, with this in mind, it was only a few months after the grand opening that Jessie began to think the storefront space she launched her dream might be smaller than her vision.

