Spring forward! Hopefully, by now you’ve recovered the hour’s sleep lost from the start of daylight savings time and are indeed ready to spring forward into the possibilities the snowbank free sidewalks and warmer weather presents. During the pandemic, alfresco dining became a widely enjoyed necessity which has earned permanence at many dining establishments.
New business owner Robert Jones recently shared, “Ysbrydoliaeth - Curiosity Shop / Magasin de Curiosités is aiming for a May 1 opening on Eastern Ave. We’re excited to share a view of the St Johnsbury Distillery’s beautiful building with their patio dining and we hope their patrons will see our shop inspiring them to come in.” Robert is bringing Ysbrydoliaeth - Curiosity Shop / Magasin de Curiosités, a gift and import shop with a strong emphasis on home fragrance, to the downtown after exploring Vermont from the upstate NY area. He and his partner, Rob, determined they wanted to make the NEK their home and have since settled into a house with land for their three Welsh Corgis and in the future alpacas and sheep.
The name Ysbrydoliaeth is a welsh word with Robert sharing, “There’s a linguistic backstory on the word which from Welsh means inspiration, and from Latin meaning spirit and ghost. No one will be able to say it but they will remember it!” The curiosity shop will carry a hint of the occult with tarot and some Pennsylvania German folk magic. Robert is original from northeastern Pennsylvania and is coming to the NEK from the Albany area of upstate NY where he had been working in the foreign language department teaching French and Spanish at Fulton-Montgomery Community College.
He shared, “I’m at a place in my life where I want to work for myself and I’m looking forward to launching Ysbrydoliaeth.” In addition to curiosities of occult and folk magic, the shop will offer home decor, candles, soaps, imported coffee and tea, and objects of interest for enjoyment that can be used for daily practicalities. The imports will come from Wales, Argentina, Brittany in France and Japan for the time being. Products and crafts will also originate from the Pennsylvania German region. “The choice of merchandise largely comes from places I’ve lived or traveled to, or things I like to buy when I’m recreational shopping,” added Robert. The shop logo, sign and website are in final development with Flek Inc, a local design and development firm. Mark your calendar to welcome Ysbrydoliaeth - Curiosity Shop / Magasin de Curiosités in early May at 67 Eastern Avenue in St Johnsbury. For additional details contact Robert Jones at robert.jones.schenectady@gmail.com and (802) 424-0007.
Tina Emerson, Business Development Assistant at MSI Realty, confirmed that in addition to Ysbrydoliaeth - Curiosity Shop / Magasin de Curiosités, a second tenant has signed a lease starting April 1. Scott Klark is bringing Elevated Wellness, a CBD retail shop to Eastern Ave in St Johnsbury. The building at the corner of Eastern Ave and Pearl Street, and which previously housed State offices, is actually 3 buildings sliced together comprised of approximately 20,000 sq ft. It has been renovated for a variety of uses and has the potential to house 20 different business opportunities. Tina shared, “It is an exciting time for St Johnsbury and we’re pleased to contribute to the revitalization.” For additional information visit www.msivtrealty.com.
Poulsen Lumber has changed hands for the fourth time since its origination in 1956, and it remains in the family. Josh Santy and his wife Beth are the proud owners of the family business. “My great grandfather started it in 1956. I was working on a 5-year buyout and after 4 years we transitioned into ownership from my father Allan Santy. He had purchased the business from Van Poulsen, my grandfather. I’ve been working here since I was 16 years old and I’m proud to carry on the family business legacy.”
Poulsen Lumber is a retail lumber yard specializing in the full-service building materials retail business, with two-thirds of their business from retail sales of building supplies. Sales from pallets compose the other third of their business with Poulsen Lumber manufacturing over 200 different pallets, all custom. A truck-load may have 10-15 different sizes with some as big as 10 feet by 20 feet and down to 16 inches by 22 inches. Many of their pallets are supplied to businesses that use them to ship product overseas. Josh shared that one of the challenges in the present economy is finding tradespeople; they currently have 8 employees however that number has at times reached 20 employees. Josh said, “We had a sawmill which was shut down four years ago. Instead of running the sawmill I’m able to fully focus on the purchasing and selling of lumber and managing the business.” Congratulations to Josh Santy at Poulsen Lumber located at 656 Monroe Road in Littleton, (603) 444-5425.
Ann Roush has launched A Life Beyond The Classroom Consulting. With 23 years of special education teaching and administrative experience in public and private schools she felt it was time to broaden her reach by supporting school, daycares and families in homes with students on the autism spectrum, with complex learning challenges, and with emotional and behavioral challenges. The services she offers range from professional development for teachers and paraprofessionals, case management and paperwork completion, individualized student tutoring, consultation regarding specific programs, to curriculum development. She said, “The work really comes from sitting down with families. Educators have more resources than families and by distributing the wealth of information and the wealth of knowledge we can support more families. We want students to learn and be independent. We need to let kids learn to do for themselves by teaching them the tools to succeed.” A Life Beyond The Classroom Consulting works with all ages, preschool through adults and early intervention. Ann uses a holistic approach to autism, she looks at the environment and visual supports, and is child-centered. A Life Beyond The Classroom Consulting is available for consulting with school districts, and she would love to see school districts include parent/family trainings to increase the success rate for students beyond the classroom. The website, www.alifebeyondtheclassroom.com is in development and will be coming soon. Contact Ann Roush for more information alifebeyondtheclassroom@gmail.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
