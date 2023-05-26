Washwick Agency in Bethlehem, N.H. invites the community to a Grand Opening Celebration on Tuesday, June 20. The insurance agency has been in open for 40 years and is a second-generation family-owned business. Owner Sharon Washwick-Francis worked with her father for 20 years in the original office in Riverhead on Long Island, NY. Sharon moved to Bethlehem 7 years ago with her husband, Justin Francis, who works for the town of Bethlehem, and her daughter, an EMT Volunteer. “I love where I live and love that I can work where I live,” Sharon said.
Washwick Agency was operating remotely until Sharon decided to take over the former Mascoma Bank building in town. “We did not move the bank, but we did move the teller counter and the vault out of the building,” shared Sharon recounting that they sold the vault and when the buyer had to move it from the building they naturally asked if he was insured. With an office in Bethlehem, NH and Riverhead, NY, they serve those communities and the surrounding areas. In addition to NH and Long Island/NYC, NY, Washwick Agency has expanded services into Maine, Vermont, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Maryland, and Connecticut.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.