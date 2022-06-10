Recently, I stumbled upon a travel and adventure blog titled “Two Wheeled Wanderer,” (www.twowheeledwanderer.com), that the author Becky Timbers launched as a resource to help others make the most out of their biking adventures. As a writer, traveler and mountain biker with generous wanderlust, she’s also a Vermont native which lends true authenticity and credibility to her July 2021 blog entry, “A Complete Guide to Mountain Biking The Kingdom Trails in East Burke, Vermont.” Sharing the 411 on the Kingdom Trails experience, she provides fellow biking enthusiasts with a handy playbook for a full experience. Not to be missed, is the mention of Mike’s Tiki Bar, an institution in East Burke and an experience I liken to Sunshine’s Beach Bar on Nevis Island.
East Burke Sports located in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom has poured its heart and soul into the development of the Kingdom Trails helping turn it into the premier East Coast mountain biking destination. As a full-service repair shop and outfitter for biking, skiing and paddling, its proximity to the bike trails, lakes and premier ski slopes made it a desirable acquisition for Sport Thoma, a six-time Gold Medal award-winning ski shop.
Luke Hiebert, co-owner of Sport Thoma with his wife Tracy, is excited to be expanding into Vermont and working with the Burke Mountain community. Himself a Burke Mountain Academy graduate from the early ‘90s, his son Ben is a current BMA student and ski racer and his daughter Kira will join BMA next year.
Luke shared, “I spent six of my teenage years in Burke and I absolutely love it here!” Adding, “Sport Thoma is not a corporate brand, we like being a part of the local community and pride ourselves on personal service and feeling connected.” Sport Thoma purchased the East Burke Sports business, building and even the house that came with it just down the road. Luke said, “My family lives in Bethel but with the new business and with both our children at BMA we’re excited to spend more time here.”
While the business transaction happened in December, the new sign went up on the building about three weeks ago and folks have also spotted the Sport Thoma branded van parked out front. The business will continue with the excellent bike and paddle sales and service then come the winter it will become a full ski shop for the season. Just as East Burke Sports was known for its expert bike services, Sport Thoma is known for its expert recreational and race ski services, including tuning, boot fitting and mounting; it is a one-stop resource. Just this month with bike season fully underway they’ve added three new employees to the Sport Thoma team. In addition to the East Burke shop, Sport Thoma store locations include North Lincoln, Bartlett, Waterville Valley Village Square, Waterville Valley Resort, Cranmore Mt/North Conway, Ragged Mt/Danbury, and in Bethel, Maine. Previously known as East Burke Sports, visit Sport Thoma at 439 Route 114 in East Burke, by phone (802) 626-3215, and www.sportthoma.com.
With the success of the Kingdom Trails and the State’s approval of the trail network expanding into West Burke, local biking enthusiast and competitive athlete Forrest Mello is looking to the future. In the historic Old Bertha’s General Store on Route 5, Forrest is preparing for a Father’s Day opening of his new business the Kingdom Bike Shop. The Kingdom Bike Shop will provide tech work, repair and sales for the growing bike market. He said, “I would also like to start youth clinics for bike tech and skills development.” Forrest has been a competitive Enduro, Downhill and Dual Slalom racer with a passion for the “big jumps,” and a desire to teach others tech and repair. He trained and raced with the Ide Ride race team as well as the Lyndon Institute’s team while also learning skills through Mike Low’s program at Lyndon Institute, Project Bike Tech. The two years of skills training through LI earned Forrest certifications and a desire to continue to learn and hone tech skills. In addition to preparing for the opening of Kingdom Bike Shop, Forrest is also renovating the building, owned by his parents Jay and Carrie Mello, that contains a dual storefront, apartments, and additional outbuildings for other businesses. Alongside the Kingdom Bike Shop, Forrest has a vision for a coffee shop and cafe to share the storefront. He is in the planning stages for equipment while renovating the space. An automotive business is also slated though not for general repair, it will cater to a niche market for race car builds and custom builds. Forrest said, “I’m interested in sharing my passions and developing this property for business and community growth.” Opening soon, the Kingdom Bike Shop at 4041 US Rt 5 in West Burke. For additional information email ser-vice@kingdombiketech.com.
Aunt Sadie’s is celebrating their 25th year in business. Gary Briggs co-founded the business located in Lunenburg in an 1865 farmhouse. Aunt Sadie’s Candles are hand poured in the original bar used for their first candle in 1997. The collection of premium scented candles include themes such as Stephen Huneck with a fresh grass scent, original artwork by artist Mandy Buchanan with floral scents, and seasons among many other candle collections. The online store features a search by scent with 34 different scents to choose from. Aunt Sadie’s candles can be personalized for gifts, weddings, reunions, and other memorable events. Congratulate Aunt Sadie’s Candles on their 25th year in business! Located at 108 S.Lunenburg Road in Lunenburg, call (802) 892-5267 and visit www.auntsadiesonline.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.