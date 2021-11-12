Even the kids know about it. It’s the term Build Back Better, it is everywhere and contrary to popular opinion it is more than a political slogan.
Originally adopted in March 2015 by the UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Sendai, Japan, the concept Build Back Better is part of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. The Framework outlines seven clear targets and four priorities for action to prevent new and reduce existing disaster risks: (1) Understanding disaster risk, (2) Strengthening disaster risk governance to manage disaster risk, (3) Investing in disaster reduction for resilience and, (4) Enhancing disaster preparedness for effective response, and to “Build Back Better” in recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction.
Of the Sendai Framework’s guiding principles is the shared responsibility between government, authorities, sectors and stakeholders, engagement from all of society, and addressing underlying risk factors cost-effectively through investment versus relying primarily on post-disaster response and recovery. Nowadays, we, as a community, cannot just want to build back better, we need to build back better and stronger using all the support we can garner.
One local business owner had generated a lot of loyal supporters over the previous three years, all looking toward the future as Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza moved their fourth year, this time beyond the food truck and into a brick and mortar kitchen. “We had a great grand opening, the feedback and support from the community was amazing, better than amazing, it’s been truly incredible,” said owner John Tomassoni. Then disaster struck on Thursday morning when John went in at 5 AM to start the dough preparation for the coming day’s pizzas.
He noticed something wasn’t right. It didn’t feel and smell right prompting him to contact the building owners and the fire department who soon discovered a fire behind the walk-in cooler under the pizza oven. This is the second fire for Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza. “Things have come to a screeching halt and we have lots to figure out,” John said. “In the meantime the closed sign will need to stay on the door until the pieces get figured out. [The building owners] are very cooperative and supportive, we’re being as positive as we can be.” John continued, “We love everyone here and our intention is to get it going again.” Looking to build back better is Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza temporarily closed at 570 VT 114 in Lyndonville, (802) 427-3381.
Now officially open and serving dinner is Rustico by Salt Bistro. With a Mediterranean-inspired menu, Rustico by Salt Bistro is owned by chef and restauranteur Aureon Nommik. Rustico is located at 1688 VT Route 105 in New-port Center. Serving dinner Thursday through Monday with lunch and Sunday brunch coming soon.
Farm to Fire wood-fired pizza pub, located in the Monroe Country Store building, is popular for its local artisan wood-fired pizza and to die for homemade desserts. With the motto “We warm your soul” there’s so much to love. Originally founded by Jeff and Paula Geil as a traveling pizza-making company, the Geil’s later renovated the Monroe Country Store building establishing in 2019 Farm to Fire as a brick and mortar restaurant. In addition to Farm to Fire, the building is home to the Monroe Country Store owned by Bill and Deb Carbee, three apartments upstairs and an AirBnB.
When the Geils decided it was time to retire from the business, they hoped for a local family to take it over running it as they had. As luck would have it they found not one but two local families, Alison and Calvin Willard and Patrick and Abby Brown. The Willards and the Browns have complementing skills and experience that dovetail enabling them to not only keep the menu exactly the same but continue to steward the business successfully. In addition to the pizza business, Alison and Calvin bought the building with tenants.
Alison shared, “We are learning and wearing many different hats! Patrick is managing the pub with Abby helping too. I’m managing the bookkeeping and the tenants, including the ins and outs of running an AirBnB. Calvin is our jack of all trades maintenance person.” Working in a restaurant isn’t new for the group, Alison worked at The Creamery in Danville for 8 years while in nursing school; she’s an RN with Labor and Delivery at DHMC. Patrick and Abby managed a family-owned restaurant in Lincoln for many years. And Calvin also operated Boney Woods Maple in Barnet selling their maple to Butternut Mountain Farms and maple syrup in the restaurant. The maple bacon pizza uses Boney Woods Maple syrup and in the summer they’ll offer maple lemonade.
The Willards and Browns closed on the property in October and due to the state’s workforce shortage, they had to be closed for two days while awaiting approval for the food license. Now open, Alison said, “The menu is exactly the same, with additions for our specials,” adding, “Paula shared her cheesecake-making skills with Pat and he is now making the cheesecake! The Geils have been wonderful supporters and worked with us as we learned the business, they shared their recipes too.” The Farm to Fire food truck will continue in the late spring, they are already booking weddings for next summer, and have signed on to the 2022 Autumn on the Green in Danville. Farm to Fire is located at 51 Main Street in Monroe, (603) 616-4952, farmtofirenh@gmail.com. Visit www.farmtofire.pizza
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
