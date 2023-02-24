Business WatcH: Estella’s Bar and Grill At Former Everybuddy’s Site

Kayla’s VT Maple Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Estella’s Bar and Grill, a casual family dining restaurant with a full bar, opened last month in what was previously Everybuddy’s Casual Dining. Estella’s is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner; a big endeavor that co-owner Laura Tanner and her son, Zach Tanner, are embracing.

“It’s a new venture for us,” Laura said. “We are excited to be in the restaurant industry and this opportunity allows us to work together which is something we value.” They are learning from Everybuddy’s co-owners, siblings Rick and Cathy Hanks, who are still very much involved in the business with much gratitude from the Tanners who were also able to retain many of the staff during the new business transition. “We are here for the community. Estella’s is a family business right down to the name of the restaurant,” shared Laura. Estella is the name of Zach’s great-grandmother on Justin’s family side who was from the Lyndonville area and had passed away when Zach was young.

