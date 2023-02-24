Business WatcH: Estella’s Bar and Grill At Former Everybuddy’s Site

Estella’s Bar and Grill, a casual family dining restaurant with a full bar, opened last month in what was previously Everybuddy’s Casual Dining. Estella’s is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner; a big endeavor that co-owner Laura Tanner and her son, Zach Tanner, are embracing.
“It’s a new venture for us,” Laura said. “We are excited to be in the restaurant industry and this opportunity allows us to work together which is something we value.” They are learning from Everybuddy’s co-owners, siblings Rick and Cathy Hanks, who are still very much involved in the business with much gratitude from the Tanners who were also able to retain many of the staff during the new business transition. “We are here for the community. Estella’s is a family business right down to the name of the restaurant,” shared Laura. Estella is the name of Zach’s great-grandmother on Justin’s family side who was from the Lyndonville area and had passed away when Zach was young.
In addition to working in the kitchen at Estella’s, Laura also works as the operations manager for husband Justin’s business Tanner Masonry Inc. Justin used his professional skills to add masonry to the bar area with fresh paint and stone as well as a new granite top. Estella’s retains the casual dining, home-cooked meal ambiance with new menu items on the breakfast, lunch and dinner menu. Though there are no pizzas. “We can’t top George’s pizza at House of Pizza!” exclaimed Laura. George’s pizza is her favorite and she said they could never compete with it. Zach credits the culinary courses he took in high school as sparking his interest in the restaurant industry. He had previously worked masonry with his father. When the opportunity to open the restaurant arose, Laura and Zach knew it was what they’d been looking for not only to work together but to also build something for the community. In addition to the dining and bar space, Estella’s has an event room to host large parties with tables downstairs. Visit Estella’s Bar and Grill, owned by Laura Tanner and her son Zach Tanner, open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Estella’s is located at 774 Main Street in Lyndonville, for information and reservations call (802) 626-8685.
Coming to a new location is Mizu Martial Arts, a Japanese jujitsu school. Mizu Martial Arts opened in November 2020 in Littleton and after almost two years opted to close the doors to the dojo in October 2022 while the owners sought out a new location. During that time despite the being closed, the team offered training techniques and instructional videos to the dojo’s followers threw their social media channels. As a jujitsu school, Mizu Martial Arts teaches the family of Japanese martial arts and a system of close combat that can be used in a defensive or offensive manner to subdue armed or unarmed opponents. This form of martial arts dates back to the 1530s with defensive techniques using joint locks, throws and strikes as defense from a variety of attacks. Jujitsu is the art of suppleness, flexibility and gentleness with each technique initially learned individually in a static position to later combine to apply in numerous situations. Mizu Martial Arts has an open enrollment with a year-round class schedule. Co-owner Ashley Martel shared, “The new location is wide open which allows for more space for the full range of everything Mizu Martial Arts has to offer.” Classes include jujitsu, weapon self-defense, grappling and kickboxing. The classes are taught by Sensei Tyler and another instructor and grappling coach. There are classes for everyone ages 4 and up, with Tots (ages 4-6), Kids (ages 7-12), Teens (ages 13-17), Adults (ages 18+) and private lessons for all ages. In addition to self-defense, Mizu classes are great for fitness and recreation. Ashley added, “It is an activity for everyone and the first class is free.” The new location is in Whitefield, where the owners want to become part of the community while offering a new recreation. Mizu Martial Arts is opening on March 7, the new location is at 100 Lancaster Road in Whitefield, for more information (603) 991-4597 or mizumartialarts@gmail.com.
While barbecue months are traditionally from April to October, there’s no better time than now to break out the grill, smoker, crockpot or baking pan when there’s a yummy local BBQ sauce to level up your recipes. Kayla Matte, a Waterford native, launched her business on a whim, the result of a bet during the covid school closure that she couldn’t make a maple bbq sauce. Well, she won that bet and then worked further to refine her recipe resulting in Kayla’s VT Maple Bourbon BBQ Sauce. That was 2 1/2 years ago while a student at Husson University in Maine earning her B.S. in Exercise Science. Since then, Kayla is back at Husson where in May 2024 she’ll graduate with a master’s in Physical Therapy and an MBA. During the summer and school breaks she works at Northern Physical Therapy in Lyndonville in the clinic as a Rehab Aid. “After graduation, I’m hoping to come back to Vermont,” Kayla said.
In the meantime, she comes back on long weekends and school breaks to make up batches of Kayla’s VT Maple Bourbon BBQ Sauce to keep up with online orders. “Production is a family affair. All my long weekends are production events!” While Kayla is at school, her mother Megan Matte helps fulfill shipping for the steady flow of orders as more people discover Kayla’s sauce. Family friends Paula and Wes Ward have given support by making Kayla’s VT Maple Bourbon BBQ Sauce available for pickup at the counter of their business, Wes Ward Auto.
Available in three different spice levels: Not Spicy, Original (Spicy), and Extra Spicy; her secret sauce is made with real Vermont maple syrup and bourbon. She’s even branched out with apparel sporting the “Get Sauced.” tagline; visit https://get-sauced-2.creator-spring.com to order sweatshirt, tees, hats. Now with the new development of a Nutrition Facts Label, Kayla’s BBQ Sauce is approved for retail sales. She hopes to begin retail sales locally and looks forward to sharing her product in the community. To place an order for locally made Kayla’s VT Maple Bourbon BBQ Sauce email kaylasvtmaplebbq@gmail.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.