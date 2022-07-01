Business Watch: Family Business Sold To New Family

As we progress into the latter half of the year, the US economy is forecasted to slow with inflation staying higher for longer than previously expected, weighing on purchasing power for both consumers and businesses. The supply disruptions will ease and facilitate a rebuild of inventories which will result in a bump in consumption growth for the near term before the rising rate of consumer prices tightens the demand. The covid pandemic/endemic has certainly been a wild ride for everyone.
Speaking of a wild ride, Dan Ouimette has applied his entrepreneurial and business acumen over the years to lead a fulfilling professional life and now ease into his retirement phase successfully. From a proud 5th generation Colebrook family, Dan started working with his grandfather, his father, and then his own children. With 42 years operating his own businesses, Dan fondly recounts when he started out in 1980; he’d bought a shop on Rt 3 for Dan’s Car Care Repair and Tire, “with 3 full time employees I walked out of the bank with $500 in my pocket not knowing how I was going to make payroll.” He later started Logging & Construction.
When the logging demand slowed, his son suggested an investment in the gravel pit. They opened the pit 7 years ago growing the business and making investments in equipment. He’d thought his son would take it over but when his son had a change of heart, a local pair stepped in. “Colebrook is special to me, it’s home. I am very happy the Rodrigue brothers bought the business. They are local and hard workers. Transferring it to really, really nice local people feels good, I know Ronnie and Mike will take care of it and take care of Colebrook,” shared Dan.
Now with some extra time, Dan plans to focus on his role as a landowner and sugarmaker by expanding on his 10,000 acres of land and working to make that business grow. Sweet Tree Holdings, the largest single-source maple operation in the world owned by Montreal-based Fiera Comox, holds a tap lease on the Ouimette land which abuts the Island Pond manufacturing facility, the former Ethan Allen plant.
Dan said, “My land has only my camp with a pond and some nice trees. I appreciate the forest for what it is, I guess you could say I have sawdust in my veins.” Dan’s Gravel owned and operated by Dan Ouimette officially transferred hands to other North Country locals, Ronnie and Mike Rodrigue. Dan’s Gravel was well-known for its variety of sand, gravel, stone, loam, and many other products. Now renamed as Rodrigue’s Gravel & Excavation, the business is fully stocked with more finished products ready for the customers.
Ronnie said, “We worked with Dan for the past two months learning the business. He’s been really good and we’re looking forward to growing the business.” As Rodrigue’s Gravel & Excavation the dirt working part of the business has already expanded with additional equipment. For more information, Rodrigue’s Gravel & Excavation located at 5 3rd Street in Colebrook, call the gravel pit at (603) 237-4040, Mike (603) 443-2382 and Ronnie (603) 481-0679.
Ward Law Group has announced the reopening of the Littleton office location from 74 Cottage Street to the new location at 180 Main Street. Serving all of New Hampshire, Ward Law Group has personal injury attorneys with offices in Manchester, Littleton, Concord, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Nashua, and North Conway. In addition to personal injury, Ward Law Group provides legal services in workers’ comp, social security disability, and other services including family law, civil litigation, criminal defense, estate planning, business, corporate, and contract law. Serving in the Littleton office is Deana Trombley. Deana handles estate planning in the North Country, as well as corporate law, landlord-tenant law, and real estate files. She has extensive legal experience and has worked in the field for 8 years, as an administrative legal assistant for Brian L. Ward in Littleton, and as a paralegal for Ward Law Group, founded by Brian’s son John Ward in April 2019. Visit Ward Law Group, PLLC’s new office location at 74 Cottage Street in Littleton, (603) 605-1488.
Alice Kitchel is a therapist, an artist, and an Associate Certified Coach accredited by the International Coaching Federation. As an Associate Certified Coach, she helps people find their best answers to personal and professional dilemmas and challenges by providing the framework with a supportive process to solve the challenges and achieve their goals. Recently, Alice undertook a rebranding effort moving beyond Puma Consulting and Coaching to Life InSight Coaching & Consulting. “I underwent the rebranding to better reflect the integrated wholeness of the business. Life InSight Coaching & Consulting is organic and integral to me,” shared Alice. As an artist, she created the name, logo and the design elements shared on the website. She is proud of the process, having worked as a therapist for 25 years, as an Associate Certified Coach she sets up a contract with people to work with them on how they want to proceed with their life.
Providing a free initial 30-minute consultation, she sees people with all kinds of challenges and dilemmas. “Often people are struggling and stuck, either with business or personal needs. My services are available for kind of immediate needs or situations like a difficult boss, or challenging decisions. I consult and facilitate groups, organizations needing to gain clarity on a mission. I offer the process to get there, my job is to help you find the answers,” shared Alice. From her professional work as a therapist Alice listens well. She has been coaching for about 9 years and shared that she has seen many watershed moments and works to awaken the power within. While she prefers the initial meeting to be face-to-face, office meetings, zoom and by phone are also options as she regularly works with individuals and businesses all over the country. For additional information, visit www.lifeinsightcoachvt.com or contact Alice Kitchel about specific issues and consulting fees at email: Alice@lifeinsightcoachvt.com, Life InSight Coaching & Consulting is located at 242 Eastern Avenue, Suite 3, St Johnsbury.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
