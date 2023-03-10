A courtesy reminder, Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 AM. Remember to set your clock forward one hour. The general rationale for DST is that when we spring forward, we gain an extra hour of natural daylight during the summer evenings. People grapple with the time change. To date, state legislatures have considered upwards of 450 bills and resolutions to establish a consistent daylight saving time as soon as federal law passes. Currently, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide year-round daylight saving time if and when Congress allows for the change. Prepare an extra cup of coffee to get you through the long day.
Today, Saturday, March 11, The Loading Dock presents the Tom Gershwin Quintet, a jazz ensemble known for their captivating performances and innovative compositions. Bandleader Tom Gershwin is a celebrated saxophonist and composer with over 20 years in the music industry, where he has earned a reputation as a masterful musician with a unique style. His quintet of accomplished musicians shares Gershwin’s passion for jazz and music innovation. Doors open at 7 PM. The Loading Dock is an all-ages creative community space at 35 Mill Street, Suite D, in Littleton, (603) 259-6054.
Just in time for the construction season is the launch of RL Lacoss Plumbing and Heating, LLC owned by Roland and Catherine Lacoss. “Owning and operating our own plumbing and heating company has been a longtime goal of ours and we are excited to say we are open for business!” shared Catherine. The business officially opened on March 6 and quickly began receiving work orders.
Roland “Rollie” and Catherine are both native to Lyman. Catherine previously worked at Littleton Regional Hospital and is now the office manager and caretaker to the couples two young children. Rollie has five years of experience in the plumbing and heating industry and is a licensed Master Plumber and licensed gas fitter in New Hampshire and will receive his Master Plumber license in Vermont at the end of this month. A Master Plumber has the licensing and training to perform complex and advanced projects such as designing, preparing and installing the entire plan of plumbing systems, renovating bathrooms, and installing appliances.
Their projects include drainage, waste and vent system, hot and cold water supply, water distribution systems, storm drainage, fixtures, and septic and waste treatment. Catherine said, “Rollie specializes in new construction and remodels. He has an affinity for planning the systems, he knows the trade and as a perfectionist, he knows how to make it look good.” RL Lacoss Plumbing and Heating LLC services include but are not limited to: new construction, remodels, furnace and boiler maintenance, repair and installation, water heater maintenance, installation and repair, drainage issues, no heat/no hot water issues, leaks, frozen pipes, and the opening and closing of seasonal homes. Rollie does cleanings of oil boilers and furnaces, water heaters, and clogged sewers. As a licensed gas fitter, Rollie does not provide maintenance work on existing gas heating systems, RL provides only the installation of new propane and gas systems. RL Lacoss Plumbing and Heating primarily services Grafton and Caledonia Counties in NH and VT.
“Opening our own business has been our 5-year goal. We could not have made it a reality without the steady support and encouragement of our friends and family, and many local businesses. We are grateful to all of them and look forward to being a part of the community,” shared Catherine. The NH Small Business Development Center supported Rollie and Catherine as they worked to establish the business. To schedule maintenance, repair or installations reach out to RL Lacoss Plumbing and Heating LLC at (603) 838-2007 or rllacossplumbing@gmail.com.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is planning its Spring Awards Celebration at the Boys & Girls Club of the North Country in Lisbon. The event will feature the presentation of awards for George & Jan Kirk Volunteer of the Year, the Citizen of the Year, and the recognition of the outstanding Littleton High School student with the Student of the Year and the annual Eames Family Scholarship awards. The celebration includes drinks and dinner, and a silent auction and raffle. Sponsorship opportunities are available and donations for the silent auction are being accepted, reach out to Meg Basnar, Executive Director at office@littletonareachamber.com to make arrangements. For additional info and to purchase tickets for the April 1, 2023 Spring Awards Celebration visit littletonareachamber.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
