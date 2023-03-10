A courtesy reminder, Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 AM. Remember to set your clock forward one hour. The general rationale for DST is that when we spring forward, we gain an extra hour of natural daylight during the summer evenings. People grapple with the time change. To date, state legislatures have considered upwards of 450 bills and resolutions to establish a consistent daylight saving time as soon as federal law passes. Currently, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to provide year-round daylight saving time if and when Congress allows for the change. Prepare an extra cup of coffee to get you through the long day.

Today, Saturday, March 11, The Loading Dock presents the Tom Gershwin Quintet, a jazz ensemble known for their captivating performances and innovative compositions. Bandleader Tom Gershwin is a celebrated saxophonist and composer with over 20 years in the music industry, where he has earned a reputation as a masterful musician with a unique style. His quintet of accomplished musicians shares Gershwin’s passion for jazz and music innovation. Doors open at 7 PM. The Loading Dock is an all-ages creative community space at 35 Mill Street, Suite D, in Littleton, (603) 259-6054.

