Business abounds at the first outdoor market of the season for the Caledonia Farmers’ Market Association’s St Johnsbury Farmers Market. This season 37 vendors are signed up to participate.

The market is producer-only which means every vendor must produce, by make, bake or grow, the products they are selling at the market. The crafts should be agricultural, made of natural elements or traditional in nature.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.