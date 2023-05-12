Business abounds at the first outdoor market of the season for the Caledonia Farmers’ Market Association’s St Johnsbury Farmers Market. This season 37 vendors are signed up to participate.
The market is producer-only which means every vendor must produce, by make, bake or grow, the products they are selling at the market. The crafts should be agricultural, made of natural elements or traditional in nature.
The outdoor market takes place in the Pearl Street parking lot adjacent to the Star Theatre on Eastern Ave and behind Anthony’s Diner on Railroad Street. There is plenty of parking available in the Pearl Street lot, along Pearl St. and Eastern Ave, and also the central parking lot located off Railroad Street.
The St Johnsbury Farmers Market offers an assortment of handcrafted items and goods, as well as produce, meats and eggs, maple syrup, baked goods, fresh flowers and plants, coffee, and hot prepared foods. The St Johnsbury Farmers Market opens by cowbell promptly and strictly at 9 AM on Saturdays and closes at 1 PM. 3SquaresVT EBT cards are accepted at the St. Johnsbury market every Saturday; visit the Information Booth to receive wooden tokens and bonus crop cash. For additional information on the St Johnsbury Farmers’ Market as well as the upcoming Danville Farmers’ Market and St J Winter market, visit www.caledoniafarmersmarket.com.
Visit Kingdom Gardens Grand Opening today. Owned and operated by the Keafer and Bradley families, the new greenhouse business is located at 1021 Route 2 East across from the East St Johnsbury US Post Office. Kingdom Gardens offers flowers, vegetable and herb seedlings as well as hanging baskets perfectly timed for Mother’s Day. Kingdom Gardens is open 9AM-6PM Monday-Saturday, and closed on Sundays. For additional information, email kingdomgardens@proton.me.
Author Lewis Carroll said, “In the end…We only regret the chances we didn’t take, the relationships we were afraid to have, and the decisions we waited too long to make.” A variation of this quote made popular by motorcycling enthusiasts is “We only regret the rides we didn’t take,” and this thinking aptly applies to the mountain biking culture.
Now, with new business Kingdom Bike Rentals there are two fewer reasons not to take the ride. Owners Lance and Tiffany Berry have a fleet of full suspension, carbon mountain bikes from brands Yeti, Transition and Specialized. Kingdom Bike Rentals carries a range of sizes from small to extra large, and all bike rentals include a helmet, water bottle holder and flat pedals. They also carry ebikes.
Regardless of the bike chosen, the cost for a day rental is $130. The second reason to take a ride is that this business delivers! Kingdom Bike Rentals is East Burke’s only mobile bike delivery company. “We have a huge passion for mountain biking, and we want to make it accessible to allow more people to experience the joy of riding that we feel,” said Lance, “By delivering the rental bikes we’re making it convenient for local residents and visitors to enjoy the trails. We can meet you at your residence or trailhead for delivery and pickup.” Kingdom Bike Rentals offers free delivery and pickup within a 10-mile radius of East Burke.
The Kingdom Bike Rentals website offers online booking and waiver completion. All riders on the Kingdom Trails network need to purchase a membership from the Kingdom Trail Association. Options are daily, monthly or annual memberships that can be purchased directly through the Kingdom Trails Association website kingdomtrails.org or at the KTA Welcome Center located at 478 VT Rte 114 in East Burke. The KTA link for membership is also conveniently located on the Kingdom Bike Rentals website. Bike rentals are available to individuals 16 years and older and must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. A day rental includes drop off and pick up on the same day; keeping the bike overnight is considered a 2-day rental which is also a rental option. Kingdom Bike Rentals does not offer tours, they will make recommendations based on experience level and desired routes, they referred riders interested in bike instruction or tours to Dynamic Cycling Adventures located in East Burke.
Lance and Tiffany’s passion for mountain biking is evident in their commitment to making it accessible and for promoting the many area options for lodging, dining and entertainment. They partnered with Lance’s cousin’s wife Robin Riendeau owner of R&R Trading Post in Lyndonville to offer their first two customers Vermont gift baskets filled with maple and mountain bike themed items. Both Lance and Tiffany are originally from the Northeast Kingdom and met while students at Lyndon State College. They moved back to the NEK with their two young children after a 10 year stint in Texas. Lance shared, “We really wanted to come back to the area especially so our kids could grow up around family.” Tiffany, a school teacher in Texas, will focus on the children full-time while Lance is a Physical Therapist working in home health in Littleton. Check out Kingdom Bike Rentals, at www.kingdombikerentals.com, or reach out via email or phone for additional information kingdombikerentals@gmail.com and (802) 858-5655.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
