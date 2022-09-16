Business WatcH: High Country To Host Open House

Exciting news! Kevin Fontecha, owner of 98 Mill, announced the renovation construction and improvements are coming to a close and the restaurant, with expanded outdoor seating along the river, will open in mid-October. 98 Mill Italian Pub & Grill is located at 98 Mill Street in St Johnsbury. Visit www.98Mill.com for details and the menu.
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) is inviting stakeholders to attend an informational meeting on the adoption and implementation of Vermont’s proposed rules related to medium- and heavy-duty vehicle emissions and electric vehicles. The meeting, to take place online on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 AM, will provide an opportunity to ask questions on the rules VT ANR is proposing to adopt. The proposed rules are: 1) The Advanced Clean Trucks Rule - “This is a new rule that applies to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and requires auto manufacturers to deliver a certain percentage of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to Vermont, pursuant to a schedule where the percentage requirements are increased over time. The requirements vary across the different vehicle weight classes”; 2)The Low NOx Heavy Duty Omnibus Rule - “This rule also applies to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and requires auto manufacturers to make heavy-duty vehicles and engines that burn fossil fuels to meet certain standards to be cleaner-emitting”; 3) The Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHS) Rule for Trucks and Trailers - “This rule also applies to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and requires auto manufacturers to make medium- and heavy-duty vehicles that burn fossil fuels to meet standards to emit less GHGs. It also sets engineering standards for truck trailers to reduce exhaust emissions from truck tractors.”
ANR expects the proposed rules will indirectly impact Vermont fleet owners, operators, and dealers of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The information meeting will be an opportunity to learn about the rules and how they will directly regulate and require auto manufacturers to do in Vermont. It is an opportunity to ask questions about the rules to the ANR staff who will be joined by the Vermont Clean Cities Coalition and the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management. The VT Agency of Natural Resources has available a fact sheet with important information about the Advanced Clean Trucks rule; reach out to Deirdre Ritzer, VT ANR Environmental Analyst, at deirdra.ritzer@vermont.gov to request a copy for review as well as the RSVP form and connection link and passcode for the Zoom meeting.
Mark your calendar for a meet and greet event at The High Country Cannabis Dispensary in Derby on September 24. The High Country has two stores located in Island Pond and Derby. The High Country carries blown glass apparatus, teeshirts and other fun locally based natural items. With recreational marijuana sales becoming legal on October 1, The High Country is inviting the public to come to meet their cannabis supplier and The High Country staff. Free BBQ and samples will be available. While recreation marijuana sales will be legal in VT on 10/1, co-owner Brian Fisher Jr shared that The High Country will not begin sales until their licensing is finalized by the Cannabis Control Board sometime between 10/15 and 11/1. Brian reflected that the Cannabis Control Board was overwhelmed and some manufacturers are just now getting licensed. He shared that the wait is worth it, adding, “Cancer patients were driving to Montpelier, or even further to Brattleboro, for medicinal marijuana and now this access will help many more people.” The meet and greet at Derby will feature vendors setting up shop with information and gift samples to take home, alongside a free BBQ provided by Fred LaClair’s Smokin’ Barrels.
The High Country, co-owned by Brian Fisher Jr and Michael Hatin, will open in Derby with five employees to start. Brian said, “Our mission is to create more of a safe place and get rid of street sales where the product is not safe.” Licensing by the Cannabis Control Board ensures the product is tested. Brian added, “It is tested, high grade and Vermont Quality.” There is a caché to carrying the label Made in VT and the cannabis growers in this State are aware there is an expectation for high quality. The High Country stores are located at 5134 US Rt 5 in Derby and 24 Main Street in Island Pond, call (802) 723-1075 for more information.
Three years ago Michael Futua started working on a goal to create a service that had value. From that goal the idea to share the message of being good to people by lifting them up and taking care of people brought him joy. “If we can learn to step back and realize happiness is a contingency and learn to live in the moment with joy, we can be the change you want to be and walk tall with the knowledge that you have earned the right to be here!” With determination to start something that would be a positive impact, Michael launched Berlin Delivers, a food delivery service. Berlin Delivers covers a service area that includes Shelburne, West Milan, Randolph, Berlin, Gotham, and Milan. He has four delivery runners and one main dispatcher. He emphasizes to the team to “Be good to people, both of the restaurant and the customers.” The business is busy in the winter catering to the many ATVers, ski families, snow machines, and in the summer months to the many vacationers and local residents. The team members have gotten to know people and for some, they also make routine pickups at Walmart, Walgreens and other errands. They want to help people and that is what makes Berlin Delivers stand out, they’ve created a service that has value.
Currently, Michael is looking at attempting to replicate the model in a different area, specifically Lancaster/Groveton. This new area would service 30+ restaurants and could be expanded further if the initial model works. Michael applies his experience working as a computer coder to build the model. He also has the desire to make the service easy for the customer and the restaurant. Wearing many hats, he wants everyone to be valued and believes they will overcome the challenge of creating a model that can be replicated in other market areas. He shared a guiding principle, the adage, “Find a passion and you will never work a day in your life. The money will follow.”
Berlin Delivers hosts promotional deliveries like “Sushi Sunday” with a flat delivery fee and “Package Service” for folks who can’t get out to drop off a package at the Post Office or at a Fedex/UPS location. Berlin Delivers is available for signup through the website www.berlindelivers.com where you can learn more, and for folks in the Lancaster/Groveton area be on the lookout for Berlin Delivers options coming October 1.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
