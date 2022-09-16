Business WatcH: High Country To Host Open House

Exciting news! Kevin Fontecha, owner of 98 Mill, announced the renovation construction and improvements are coming to a close and the restaurant, with expanded outdoor seating along the river, will open in mid-October. 98 Mill Italian Pub & Grill is located at 98 Mill Street in St Johnsbury. Visit www.98Mill.com for details and the menu.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) is inviting stakeholders to attend an informational meeting on the adoption and implementation of Vermont’s proposed rules related to medium- and heavy-duty vehicle emissions and electric vehicles. The meeting, to take place online on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 AM, will provide an opportunity to ask questions on the rules VT ANR is proposing to adopt. The proposed rules are: 1) The Advanced Clean Trucks Rule - “This is a new rule that applies to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and requires auto manufacturers to deliver a certain percentage of electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to Vermont, pursuant to a schedule where the percentage requirements are increased over time. The requirements vary across the different vehicle weight classes”; 2)The Low NOx Heavy Duty Omnibus Rule - “This rule also applies to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and requires auto manufacturers to make heavy-duty vehicles and engines that burn fossil fuels to meet certain standards to be cleaner-emitting”; 3) The Phase 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHS) Rule for Trucks and Trailers - “This rule also applies to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and requires auto manufacturers to make medium- and heavy-duty vehicles that burn fossil fuels to meet standards to emit less GHGs. It also sets engineering standards for truck trailers to reduce exhaust emissions from truck tractors.”

