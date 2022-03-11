Some things go great together, like peanut butter and jelly, Tuesdays and tacos, and Converse with high socks. Now in East Burke, there are even more things that go great together, CrossCycle Adventures and the Vermont Pain Relief.
After 10 years in business, Vermont Pain Relief moved the Physical Therapy practice to East Burke in the building shared with CrossCycle Adventures which owner Chris Gagnon launched in 2019. At Vermont Pain Relief, Dr. Kevin Duniho, DPT with Bonnica Zuckerman, CMT, Nutritionist and MPH, have hung the sign outside and are fully settled.
Dr. Kevin, DPT, LMT shared, “The Vermont Pain Relief is a physical therapy and massage clinic specializing in select exercises and evidence-based manual interventions from advanced massage techniques to chiro/osteopathic-style manipulations.” Dr. Kevin specializes in treating skiers and cyclists and has over 35+ years of experience competing in nordic, skimo (ski mountaineering), MTB, road and track cycling. His associate Bonnica is a graduate of the Green Mountain Massage School in Morrisville and has experience in deep tissue, Thai, relaxation, hot stone massage and reflexology. Along with Dr. Kevin, she is an avid skier and cyclist. Vermont Pain Relief is located at 83 Kirby Road in East Burke, (802) 752-7990, www.PTnVT.com.
Open since 2019, CrossCycle Adventures is a fitness studio for the outdoor enthusiast looking to enhance strength, flexibility, endurance, balance and recovery. “Most of the indoor training is geared toward getting people outdoors!” shared Chris Gagnon, adding, “This coming season, I’m moving towards a shift into weekend fit-ness retreats and small group gravel and MTB bike camps. One of our programs, named “Eat Dirt,” will be where we will ride to the best local Vermont eats and local farms.” CrossCycle Adventures lives by its motto “Life is Better Played Outside.” Look for the new sign outside the red building at 83 Kirby Road in East Burke. For more information reach out to Chris at (802) 535-2200 or visit www.CrossCycleAdventures.com.
After an extensive renovation, Cary’s Maple Lodge is officially open across from Maple Grove Farms of Vermont. In addition to Cary’s Maple Lodge, proprietors Mike Pacheco and Amy Fichera also own and operate Northwoods Lodging, a veteran-owned business, with lodging locations in Colebrook, Derry, Clarksville, and St Johnsbury. Renovated and appointed as a luxury lodge, Cary’s Maple Lodge offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths to accommodate 10 guests.
Mike shared, “It is the perfect destination for vacation getaways, family reunions, retreats, or a weekend hibernation,” adding, “Built in 1928 by George C Cary, known as The Maple King, the lodge or Maple Cabin Inn as it was called, was used to welcome guests and clients. While updating some features of the building, we have embraced its history and undeniable connection to the Cary Maple Sugar Company and Maple Grove Farms.” This past Wednesday, Mike and Amy opened the doors to folks from Maple Grove Farms, town officials, friends, business colleagues and contractors who assisted them with the renovation project. Mike and Amy shared, “We’re so happy to be a part of the St Johnsbury business community.” Visit www.northwoodslodgingnh.com for more information.
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, your NVRH, is celebrating 50 years of transforming and saving lives. NVRH remains committed to leading the way as a non-profit, community-led hospital dedicated to meeting the region’s healthcare needs. Throughout the year, NVRH will be sharing historic photos and video remembrances and providing opportunities for the community to help celebrate the anniversary in a variety of ways. Diana Gibbs, VP Marketing and Community Health Improvement said, “Keep up with the happenings at NVRH.org/50years and share your memories by sending an email to nvrhonline@gmail.com.” Diana added, “NVRH’s Chaplain Abby Pollender, and the 50 Years committee members are gathering Then & Now stories for a wonderful compilation.” In addition to the 50 Years events, the NVRH Auxiliary is holding their annual raffle for student Healthcare Education. The NVRH Auxiliary gives five (5) Scholastic Achievement Awards to deserving students pursuing a career in healthcare. First-year students can apply for one of two $1,000 awards while third and fourth-year students can apply for one of three $2,500 awards. The Auxiliary has given $53,000 in scholastic achievement awards since 2011. Eligible students are high school students, current college students, and adults returning to college. NVRH Auxiliary President Lorraine Matteis said, “NVRH Auxiliary is accepting applications for scholastic awards through March 17. Tickets are $5 each and the drawing will be held on May 13 to win $300, $200, $100, plus prizes. This year tickets are available for online purchase at www.nvrh.org/raffle. Support the community.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
