Business Watch: Hope & Tenacity

Hope: a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain act or action to happen. Tenacity: the quality or fact of being able to grip something, action or thought, firmly with determination. Applied together gives rise to the transforming power of hope and tenacity.
National Recovery Month is a national observance held every September in an effort to educate and promote substance use disorder and evidence-based treatment. The observance reinforces the positive message of recovery and celebrates everyone involved from the recovery members to the service providers and all of the recovery community in between. Heather Page, owner of HP Photography LLC, with the encouragement of her employer Genfoot America and the Plant Manager Mark Bonta, utilized her photography skills and online platform to help move past the stigma of addiction through the “Recovery Is Possible” project. Though personally, Heather has not dealt with addiction, she does have people close to her heart who have and Genfoot America takes pride in being a recovery-friendly workplace. Heather volunteered her time and skills working on the “Recovery is Possible” project pro bono. She received recognition from Recovery Friendly Workplace, a national initiative to promote individual wellness by empowering workplaces to provide support for people in substance use disorder recovery. Heather said, “I met amazing people who shared their stories from what got them to addiction to the catalyst for sobriety. It was an emotional experience. With this project, we hope to help others who may struggle with addiction. We want to let everyone know that recovery is possible!” With each Recovery Session, HP Photography offered 5 free photos for every session. Many participants shared that they had never had photos of themselves taken and were moved by the powerful experience. Next year Heather’s goal is to profile 30 people in recovery for the 30 days in September. She added, “Recovery doesn’t stop so I will keep going. If one person struggling with addiction can get sober because they saw one of my Recovery Session posts then it is all worth it.”
Heather started her photography service in 2017, working primarily pro bono. During the covid shutdown, she officially made HP Photography a business and started sharing a studio space in downtown St Johnsbury particularly for indoor sessions when the weather turned cold. A single mother raising three children, Heather is an inspiration. With Genfoot’s support and encouragement, she is also working to obtain her Recovery Coach Certification. To contact Heather Page at HP Photography call (802) 274-8067 and email hpphotography802@gmail.com.
Hope and tenacity, and the mission to inspire and nurture the human spirit “- one person, one cup and one neighborhood at a time.” Starbucks will open in early spring 2022 on Meadow Street in Littleton. On property once owned by Commercial Properties, a brokerage-management-development firm out of Portland, Maine, the location has had rumblings of a Starbucks since an August 4, 2018 mention in this newspaper’s Business Watch column. Commercial Properties’ CEO Dan Catlin confirmed that they had developed the property for commercial retail working closely with the Department of Environmental Services (DES) to move the stream. The land was eventually sold to a preferred developer, Alrig USA, a privately held commercial real estate investment and development firm in Detroit, Michigan. Currently Alrig USA classifies 587 Meadow Street, Littleton as an active project described as two multi-tenant retail buildings with building A housing Starbucks and another retailer in the available 1,800 square foot space, building B is to feature one retailer utilizing all of the 4,050 square feet. Alrig USA’s Managing Director Gabriel Schuchman said, “We are working hand-in-hand with the town of Littleton. Everyone there has been helpful and supportive. We’re excited to have Starbucks opening in early Spring and soon we will announce the two other national retailers that have signed on.” Alrig USA owns and developed other property in the area including the Convenient MD located right next door. The Meadow Street property is desirable for several reasons including its proximity to Exit 42 off I-93, excellent visibility and access, the commercial zoning allowing for multiple uses, and the regional trade area with other anchor national retailers such as Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Walmart. Starbucks will feature a drive-thru service window and we will update you with more information on the additional retail developments as they are made available. For additional information on the 587 Meadow Street, Littleton visit www.alrigusa.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
