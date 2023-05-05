Business WatcH: Huang Noodle Shop Opens In Danville

Dating back to the ancient Greco-Roman world, the concept of prepared ready-to-eat or takeaway food was developed in the form of thermopolia. Thermopolium means hot drinks counter and is a place where hot foods and drinks were served. From the archeological sites of Pompeii, it has been discovered that working-class citizens ate rather well at the thermopolia establishments where bountiful sustenance was unearthed through trace evidence and objets d’art of breads, cheeses, legumes, wine, snails, ducks, goats, chickens, pigs, and consumption fowl. The Pompeii archeologists discovered thermopolia with service counters opening onto the street. Even in ancient Pompeii, take-out food was popular!
Gastronomes in the Northeast Kingdom have a new option to get excited for;Huang Noodle Shop has opened in the Washburn Lodge #92. The Masonic Lodge’s kitchen was previously occupied by Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery and Pizza. Papa Tirozzi’s has since moved to 2165 Portland St in St Johnsbury, continuing with the bakery and pizzeria plus Riley’s Fish and ice cream. Huang Noodle Shop is an Asian fusion restaurant serving authentic Vietnamese and Chinese dishes. Owners are husband and wife team Yong Huang and Rhiannon Esposito of Danville.
“My husband is a Vietnam War refugee,” shared Rhiannon. “He is Chinese, born in Vietnam. As a child, he and his family sought refuge by walking to China where they then lived on the border. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1998.”
At 13, Yong began his journey working in restaurants in China. It was here at The Asia Restaurant in Lyndonville that Rhiannon and Yong met. “The restaurant foods typically prepared for Americans are different from authentic Asian dishes,” Rhiannon said. “Working in the restaurant industry, I noticed the Chinese population ordering off the menu and got the bright idea that we could open our own noodle shop. Initially, I thought we would just offer the most popular Vietnamese dishes of Pho and bun cha, but already we’ve expanded the menu offering because there are so many wonderful and delicious dishes.” For reference, bun noodle soups use vermicelli noodles and pho noodle soups use rice sticks, bun is round and darker white when cooked while pho is flat, soft and translucent when cooked. Traditional Vietnamese dishes are based on fresh ingredients with minimal cooking and use lots of leafy greens and fish. It is known for its fragrant and aromatic flavors. Open since Wednesday, Huang Noodle Shop has a regularly changing menu with everything made from scratch. The menu features boba teas with both tapioca pearls and popping boba, milk tea, and soon also frozen teas and smoothies. With Yong in the kitchen, he also prepares Cantonese dishes that are more savory in flavor with braised meats.
Rhiannon and Yong are excited to be a part of the food renaissance happening in the region. The appreciation and interest to learn about and enjoy various cultural foods is robust. “We have felt very welcomed by the community and the Masons. The Masons have been amazing, going above and beyond in helping Huang Noodle Shop get established. There was some refitting of the kitchen that needed to be done to accommodate our need for the woks and the Masons were incredibly accommodating with getting the work done. Big shout-out to them!” shared Rhiannon.
Rhiannon, a mother to nine children, is also excited to be together more as a family. Several of her children are of working-age and will be assisting with the business. Their 14-year-old daughter Naomi has already played a big part in Huang Noodle Shop’s development; she designed the business logo. Huang Noodle Shop, open Wednesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner, dine-in or take-out, is located at 57 Brainerd Street in Danville, (802) 227-3117.
Ron Wright recently sold his building that housed part of Wright’s Auctions and Wright’s Sport Shop to his nephew Todd Wright, owner of Vermont Frozen Foods. Ron shared that he will continue Wright’s Auctions with on-site auction business and that “the auction business is changing. The demographic is getting older, and it has been hard to find labor.” Ron has been in the auction business since 1982, when he attended school for it. Wright’s Sport Shop, founded in 1990, will lease the space back from Todd. Wright’s Sport Shop is in the front of the building and the Vermont Frozen Foods will go in the rear of the building where the auction space will be converted for light manufacturing. The building is already in the zoned commercial district, and the footprint of the sports shop will not change. Wright’s Sport Shop is still “the Northeast headquarters for all your hunting and fishing needs,” located at 48 Community Drive in Newport, (802) 334-6115.
Vermont Frozen Foods manufacturer of Vermont Pie and Pasta wood fired pizzas uses local ingredients that are assembled and packaged in Derby. The pizzas are found throughout grocery stores all over northern New England with distribution through the Associated Grocers of New England. Find Vermont Pie and Pasta at your local grocery, www.vtfrozen.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
