Business WatcH: Huang Noodle Shop Opens In Danville

New business Huang Noodle Shop is a family affair. Owners Rhiannon Esposito and Yong Huang's 14-year-old daughter Naomi designed the business logo using her creativity and a digital art program.

Dating back to the ancient Greco-Roman world, the concept of prepared ready-to-eat or takeaway food was developed in the form of thermopolia. Thermopolium means hot drinks counter and is a place where hot foods and drinks were served. From the archeological sites of Pompeii, it has been discovered that working-class citizens ate rather well at the thermopolia establishments where bountiful sustenance was unearthed through trace evidence and objets d’art of breads, cheeses, legumes, wine, snails, ducks, goats, chickens, pigs, and consumption fowl. The Pompeii archeologists discovered thermopolia with service counters opening onto the street. Even in ancient Pompeii, take-out food was popular!

Gastronomes in the Northeast Kingdom have a new option to get excited for;Huang Noodle Shop has opened in the Washburn Lodge #92. The Masonic Lodge’s kitchen was previously occupied by Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery and Pizza. Papa Tirozzi’s has since moved to 2165 Portland St in St Johnsbury, continuing with the bakery and pizzeria plus Riley’s Fish and ice cream. Huang Noodle Shop is an Asian fusion restaurant serving authentic Vietnamese and Chinese dishes. Owners are husband and wife team Yong Huang and Rhiannon Esposito of Danville.

