It’s Small Business Saturday! Launched by American Express in 2010 as a campaign to help small businesses gain exposure by inspiring and incentivizing consumers to show support within their own communities during the holiday season, the effort has received increasing support from American Express by aiding participating businesses with promotion and advertising. The Shop Small movement stems from Small Business Saturday and is heralded as a community revitalizer by infusing local small businesses with renewed exposure and additional commerce.
Coming soon, there will be increased opportunity to shop small in downtown St Johnsbury. The New Avenue commercial tenants are anxiously awaiting the keys to the storefronts as the final stages of the comprehensive renovation are completed. The New Avenue commercial tenants include Haven, SJA Adult Education, What to Wear Boutique, Kingdom Development Company, Art & Joy, Jackie Fox Photography, and one additional tenant currently finalizing plans. What was once vacant and dilapidated has been renewed with intentional purpose and design consideration to complement the rich architectural history of St Johnsbury.
Moving in to the New Avenue is Haven, a vintage and modern housewares and home furnishings boutique. Shop owner Maggie Gray launched Haven online in March with small semi-regular merchandise drops and quickly garnered local interest.
“At Haven, our mission is to show sustainable decor for the home can be more accessible and our goal is to supply timeless pieces without trend-chasing or charging exorbitant prices,” Maggie shared. “I believe in secondhand purchasing as a lifestyle choice. All of our products are vintage, pre-owned modern housewares or created by independent artists from the region.”
She’s been stocking inventory in preparation for the storefront launch with thrifted items, both highbrow and aspirational pieces. By thoughtfully curating Haven’s collection Maggie has also intentionally worked with other women business owners, lifting up women while forming collaborations to support local business. Maggie added that she is, “excited to invest in St Johnsbury.”
The Haven storefront will be open Fri-Sat-Sun, with the online store shoppable Monday through Thursday when Maggie is remerching and adding inventory she curates from estate sales, auctions, community relationships, and through selective consignments. Opening soon, Haven at 18 Eastern Ave in St Johnsbury, visit www.hhhaven.net for the online shop, and contact shop owner Maggie Gray via info@hhhaven.net.
Moving into the New Avenue on the Railroad Street side is Jackie Fox Photography. Owner/Photography/Artist Jackie Fox has nearly a decade of photographing hundreds of weddings and countless portrait sessions all over New England, throughout the country and worldwide. Well-known as a luxury destination wedding photographer her work has been featured in premier print media including Martha Stewart Weddings, The Knot, and Style Me Pretty.
On opening the storefront, Jackie said, “I found the ideal space, it is simple and pretty, enabling us to create a customized space with a studio section in the back area for portraits and branding, and has a dedicated retail space for my fine art and travel film with matted and ready to frame prints.” Jackie highlighted the partnership with the downtown businesses is real.
She is eager to support women-owned businesses and has found the other downtown businesses supportive. The Frame Dames, a custom framing and art supplies shop owned by Ann Hare, has provided advice and assistance helping Jackie Fox Photography along the path to establishing the storefront.
“The New Avenue redevelopment is a breath of fresh air to the village of St Johnsbury,” she said. “As members of the community we have been waiting a long time for this revitalization. There are many businesses contributing to the renewed energy downtown and the New Avenue businesses will bring greater options for visitors to the area.”
Jackie was born in St Johnsbury, attended the Academy, and while she lived elsewhere for many years, she has always considered St Johnsbury her home base, choosing several years ago to move back and raise her family.
Jackie Fox Photography will focus on “prints, portraits, practicum and pop-ups.” The practicum includes educational opportunities as a microcosm for photographers to fine-tune and sharpen their skills. With the pop-ups, Jackie is eager to support and be a solution for women who do not have a space to showcase their work. In addition, Jackie Fox Photography is looking forward to supporting a charitable organization close to her heart, Girls On The Run VT, by donating a portion of the proceeds from the opening event to help bridge the gap to cover participation fees.
Looking forward to opening day in early December is Jackie Fox Photography at 375 Railroad Street in downtown St Johnsbury. For additional information visit www.jackiefoxphotography.com and jackie@jackiefoxphoto.com.
Also supporting local small business owners and artisans is the newly opened Enchantment Cafe in downtown Lyndonville. The Enchantment Cafe is a small coffee shop and gathering place to showcase local artisans’ work.
Owner and operator Amanda Phelps opened the Enchantment Cafe as a means to get people back together while supporting other local entrepreneurs. She said, “The pandemic kept us all apart and I wanted to create a small that would bring people together and support local craftspeople, artisans and entrepreneurs.”
She is quickly sharpening her barista skills in the cafe where she sources the coffee beans from Roasted, a small micro specialty coffee roaster in West Burke. The Enchantment Cafe serves locally made pastries, cookies and baked goods. Sharing space with local crafters, are both consignment and wholesale sellers. Current offerings include homemade soaps, acrylic pour painted items, handmade mittens, hats and masks, among many other items.
Amanda also plans to host pop-ups. Opening in the space that was formally the Grindstone Cafe, Amanda hopes to see the Enchantment Cafe utilized as a welcoming community gathering space. She and her husband, Justin Phelps, will be working alongside each other on the weekends, both have customer service based backgrounds. Amanda, retail and customer service, worked with JC Penney and Ocean State Job Lots, and Justin works at Advance Auto Parts in Newport. Now open, the Enchantment Cafe at 102 Depot St. in Lyndonville. Contact owner Amanda Phelps at 802-427-3223 and enchantmentcafe@yahoo.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
