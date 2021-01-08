Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Today, January 9 is a special interest holiday, National Word Nerd Day, and since Sunday is National Houseplant Appreciation Day it is fitting to share a word I’ve been thinking about, Thigmomorphogenesis. The defining example found in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine (NCBI NLM) Plant Signal Behavior Dec 2011: “Thigmomorphogenesis is the physiological and morphological adaptation produced by plants in response to environmental mechanical influences generating morphogenetic changes.
The mechanical influences could be natural factors as wind, vibrations and animal rubbing.” Using rubber or fabric sashes to move in the wind and create sensation on basil plants will stimulate the plants to preserve their height and grow stronger thicker stems with denser leaves. If we stretch the idea of thigmomorphogenesis in an attempt to apply the response theories to what we are seeing in our local economy we will see that businesses respond and expand when they are touch-induced by consumers. When they are not they shrink, preserve and find ways to adapt. In normal times, businesses rightsize to minimize cost to optimize profits; in these present times, businesses are rightsizing to minimize loss.
