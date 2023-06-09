With the increasing number of electric vehicles, the State of Vermont, in partnership with Drive Electric Vermont and with support from regional planners including NVDA, is taking a proactive approach to identifying municipalities, property and local businesses owners who are interested in supporting plug-in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and or providing services associated with the installation and management of EV charging.
Ideally, EV charging stations are located at convenient and desirable locations, including adjacency to restaurants, retail stores, tourist and recreation destinations, and community resources such as libraries and other frequented gathering spaces where people would park for several hours. Working with the State of Vermont to identify these property and business locations, NVDA is encouraging property and business owners interested in partnering with the State to support plug-in EV charging or providing services associated with installing and managing charging to complete a survey to offer their collaboration. The survey is accessible at https://arcg.is/DDeDT. The survey will help identify opportunities, and the responses will be shared to facilitate potential partnering discussions between property owners/managers, charging service providers, and installation contractors.
To support EV charging in Vermont, several funding opportunities exist: $2.8 million in Volkswagen diesel settlement funds for public EV charging ad-ministered by the VT Dept of Housing and Community Development (DHCD); $7 million in State funding for multifamily, workplace, and public charging managed by DHCD with applications anticipated in mid-2023; $21.2 million in Federal funds available through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program included in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act managed by the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
I’ve often asked where I can find an authentic roast beef sandwich comparable to Kelly’s Roast Beef on the North Shore of Boston. Soon, we’ll all be traveling to Littleton for a new Jersey Mike’s Subs location in development in the same site as Starbucks and AT&T. A Sub Above, LLC doing business as Jersey Mike’s Subs, is an American submarine sandwich chain with headquarters in Manasquan, New Jersey. It is in the restaurant category of fast-casual sub-sandwich franchises with over 2,500 operating locations or under development nationwide. The first Vermont location opened in September 2022 next door to the L.L.Bean in Williston, by franchise owner Thomas King, a UVM grad from NJ who owns a second home in Waitsfield.
Every store Jersey Mike’s opens starts by partnering with a charity in the local community. While we do not yet know when the Littleton franchise will open or who the local partner charity will be, Century Restaurants, Inc. owned by Chris Brown is opening Jersey Mike’s locations in Keene, Hudson, Tilton, Manchester, West Lebanon, Littleton and Concord. For more info visit www.jerseymikes.com.
In the historic Old Bertha’s General Store on Route 5, The Kingdom Bike Shop, owned and operated by Forrest Mello, provides premium service, tech work, quality parts and repair and limited sales for the growing bike market. Open Thursday through Sunday, The Kingdom Bike Shop is open for stop-ins and for appointments or mobile services. The shop offers professional service with an extra appealing feature by welcoming visitors with a coffee and espresso bar within the bike shop. Forrest runs the bike shop while Alexis and his wife run and operate the coffee and expresso bar from Thursday through Sunday, 7 AM-2 PM. Visit The Kingdom Bike Shop located at 4041 US-5 in West Burke, or connect with Forrest at (802) 274-5797.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
