With the increasing number of electric vehicles, the State of Vermont, in partnership with Drive Electric Vermont and with support from regional planners including NVDA, is taking a proactive approach to identifying municipalities, property and local businesses owners who are interested in supporting plug-in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and or providing services associated with the installation and management of EV charging.

Ideally, EV charging stations are located at convenient and desirable locations, including adjacency to restaurants, retail stores, tourist and recreation destinations, and community resources such as libraries and other frequented gathering spaces where people would park for several hours. Working with the State of Vermont to identify these property and business locations, NVDA is encouraging property and business owners interested in partnering with the State to support plug-in EV charging or providing services associated with installing and managing charging to complete a survey to offer their collaboration. The survey is accessible at https://arcg.is/DDeDT. The survey will help identify opportunities, and the responses will be shared to facilitate potential partnering discussions between property owners/managers, charging service providers, and installation contractors.

