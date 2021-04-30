Business Watch: Kingdom Animal Hospital Opening Monday

Today is Green Up Day in Vermont. Originally a public awareness campaign from 1970, today Green Up Vermont is a non-profit organization promoting the stewardship of Vermont’s natural landscape and waterways while raising the public’s engagement in the health, economic and visual appeal of a litter-free Vermont. Details related to your town can be found on The Caledonian-Record website. With widespread awareness and participation Green Up Vermont truly makes a positive difference.
WREN, Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network, has announced a new Spring Small Business Series, “Seedling to Start Up.” A free information session for the 4-part online series is scheduled for March 30 at 6 p.m. when instructor Mary Secor will provide a glimpse at the business and product development coursed designed to help prospective and current business owners as they develop a strategic plan forward in the new future. For course information including registration, visit WREN’s website at wrenworks.org/classes-events/. WREN is located at 2011 Main Street in Bethlehem.
The staff at St. Johnsbury Animal Hospital and Western Avenue Veterinary Clinic are excited to be able to continue their care and services at a new facility at 131 Railroad St. in St. Johnsbury. The veterinary businesses will be reopened as the Kingdom Animal Hospital in a 6,000 sq. ft. newly renovated and state-of-the-art custom building. The veterinary businesses are closed through Sunday while the move is in progress. Emergency veterinary care is being directed to SAVES in Lebanon. On Monday, May 3, Kingdom Animal Hospital will open its doors. Contact Kingdom Animal Hospital at 802-424-1234.
The Burke Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual roundtable discussion among businesses in the area including Kingdom Trails and Burke Mountain creating the opportunity for businesses to update each other on operational plans, new, events and more coming up this season. All are invited with the hope all will be informed and have the answers to questions asked by customers, visitors and community members. Chamber Administrator Laura Malieswski shared, “This will be an informal, roundtable discussion with time for all to speak, ask questions and get answers.” The virtual discussion will be on Tuesday, May 4, 4:30-6 p.m. Visit burkevermont.com or reach out to burkechamber@burkevermont.com for the virtual meeting link.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced plans are underway for the 30th Annual Moose Festival. “We’ve connected with the area towns to gather their thoughts about having Moose Festival this year and they were receptive. We will follow all applicable guidelines, but are aiming for a fun event that feels like we’re getting back to normal” said Hannah Campbell, Board President. The Moose Festival is scheduled for Friday, Aug 27 on Main Street in downtown Colebrook and on Saturday, Aug 28 in Canaan at the Recreational Park. Moose Festival is an open, non-juried family-friendly event that welcomes artisans, crafters, country bands, and a wide variety of food vendors. Jodi Gilbert, Executive Director for the Chamber said, “An event of this size and scope would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors as well as countless volunteers.” For additional info visit www.moosefestival.com, www.chamberofthenorthcountry.com, or call the Chamber at 603-237-8939. The chamber’s office is located at 104 Main Street, Suite 206, in Colebrook.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
