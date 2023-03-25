As much as I love adventure and discovering new places, people and things, I am, without question, a creature of habit. Twice now, I have found myself walking across the parking lot toward Walgreens on Railroad St before my audible “D’oh,” à la Homer Simpson. With its covered windows and giant closed signage you’d think my mistake would be mine alone but alas there are quite a few others making the same routine error.
So when I heard the rumor that Tim’s Deli & Catering might be closing, I thought there must be some mistake. In a quick phone call to Tim’s Deli & Catering owner Tim Harran, he confirmed that the business is “staying put.” He heard the rumor last week and does not know where it originated. “The rumor is wrong,” Tim said. “Tim’s Deli is not closing. The only change we’d like to make is to add to our crew.” Nearing 28 years in business, Tim’s Deli & Catering is located at 580 Portland Street in St Johnsbury. Tim’s Deli & Catering serves breakfast and lunch in the dine-in dining room and offers takeout Tuesday through Saturday, (802) 748-3118.
Grab your green thumb and mark your calendar for Kingdom Gardens’ opening day the first week of May. Two Northeast Kingdom families, Matt and Kim Keafer from East St Johnsbury together with Darryl and Laurie Bradley from Danville, have joined forces to establish the new locally owned and operated greenhouse to supply annuals, hanging baskets, vegetable plants, and perennials to the area. Matt, the owner of Matt’s Welding, and Darryl, a certified electrician with VT State Parks, have been busy overseeing the construction of one 48’ x 26’ retail greenhouse and two 96’ x 30’ growing greenhouses. “It’s really exciting,” shared Kim. “The rib is up for the greenhouses and our first order of plugs have come in and we’ve been busy seeding in the seed room indoors.”
Both the Keafers and the Bradleys home-school their children and have wanted to establish a business that can grow with the family. “It’s a steep learning curve but we’re all up to the challenge,” added Kim. She has over 20 years of gardening and has experience working at a local greenhouse and nursery. During their first year, Kingdom Gardens will have a board in the retail greenhouse where customers can tell them what plants they’d like to see offered so they can expand their offerings the next year.
Kingdom Gardens plans to hold its opening day the first week of May, with hanging baskets for Mother’s Day. The retail greenhouse will offer annuals, hanging baskets, vegetable plants and perennials, with the two growing greenhouses stocked to replenish and refill the retail house. “In a couple of years we hope to find another location where we can continue to expand,” Kim said. “For now, we’re in a good spot right in the middle of the village.” Kingdom Gardens is planning to be open all the way into October with mums, asters, pansies, and flowing kale, among other autumn blooms. They want to serve as a local option with plants for the longer growing season.
In addition to Kim, Matt, Laura, Darryl, and the helping hands of their children, they have hired three employees part-time to start. “And, Matt has hired a new employee at Matt’s Welding,” shared Kim, “which has been wonderful because he is experienced giving Matt an opportunity to work on the infrastructure.” Everyone on the team is utilizing their skills and expertise. Laura designed the logo from a paper cutting in the style of an admired Vermont artist’s work with woodcut prints. And Kim is managing the social media and development of a website. Coming soon, Kingdom Gardens located at 1021 Route 2 in East St Johnsbury. For additional information email kingdomgardens@proton.me.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to-hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
