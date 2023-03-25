As much as I love adventure and discovering new places, people and things, I am, without question, a creature of habit. Twice now, I have found myself walking across the parking lot toward Walgreens on Railroad St before my audible “D’oh,” à la Homer Simpson. With its covered windows and giant closed signage you’d think my mistake would be mine alone but alas there are quite a few others making the same routine error.

So when I heard the rumor that Tim’s Deli & Catering might be closing, I thought there must be some mistake. In a quick phone call to Tim’s Deli & Catering owner Tim Harran, he confirmed that the business is “staying put.” He heard the rumor last week and does not know where it originated. “The rumor is wrong,” Tim said. “Tim’s Deli is not closing. The only change we’d like to make is to add to our crew.” Nearing 28 years in business, Tim’s Deli & Catering is located at 580 Portland Street in St Johnsbury. Tim’s Deli & Catering serves breakfast and lunch in the dine-in dining room and offers takeout Tuesday through Saturday, (802) 748-3118.

