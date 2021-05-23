Editor’s note: The Business Watch was accidentally left out of Saturday’s edition.
A municipal mapping and GIS services company located in Littleton, Cartographic Associates, Inc. dba CAI Technologies has announced the acquisition of MainStreetGIS, a municipal mapping and GIS company servicing southern New England municipalities for over two decades.
Founded in 1985, CAI serves more than 500 local, regional and state governments throughout the eastern United States. CAI is a Silver Tier ESRI Business Partner and recently completed a project that has received a Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award for ArcGIS Enterprise Implementation in recognition of outstanding work with GIS technology.
Franco Rossi, President of CAI said, “We’re very excited about this acquisition and proud to have the opportunity to provide the same top notch services to MainStreetGIS’s loyal clients. We’re also excited to expose those clients to the additional services and advanced GIS technology solutions that may be appropriate for them.” William (Vim) Tingle, Owner of MainStreetGIS remarked, “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the last 20 years of providing these important services and getting to know all the great people I’ve met along the way. I am excited about the experience CAI brings to the table and am grateful to be placing my loyal clients in such capable hands. Franco and the entire CAI team will take great care of everyone.”
CAI Technologies is located at 11 Pleasant Street in Littleton. Find additional information at cai-tech.com or call 603-444-6768.
Co-owners Malcolm Cheney and Laryssa Fortier, both local school teachers who moved to the Northeast Kingdom three years ago, look forward to offering their savory or sweet crepes through their business Kingdom Krêperie to the Northeast Kingdom this summer. Kingdom Krêperie is holding a grand opening at the Village Sports Shop Trailside location during the Memorial Day weekend, 5/29-5/31. Malcolm and Laryssa will be offering their delicious selection of farm to finger crepes at the Village Sports Shop’s trailside location on Darling Hill in Lyndonville from Friday through Sunday throughout the summer.
The Village Sport Shop Trailside at 2099 Darling Hill Road is a one stop shop for all things mountain bike as a retail shop for apparel and gear and as a bicycle shop.
Malcolm shared, “With its beautiful location on Darling Hill our collaboration with Village Sports Shop Trailside makes for a relaxing après-ride location to enjoy our delicious crepes.” Kingdom Krêperie, based out of Peacham, can be reached at kingdomkreperie@gmail.com, website https://kingdomkreperie.square.site/, and by 802-227-2712.
Cori Palladino has been coming to the region since her parents first moved here from New Jersey 26 years ago, she attended Plymouth State then returned to the metropolitan lifestyle of Atlantic City. Two years ago, before the pandemic, Cori and her husband Andrew decided to leave NJ, moving their family closer to Cori’s parents and for the North Country lifestyle where they could start a business. Both Cori and Andrew have extensive experience in the service industry; in addition to Cori’s career as a schoolteacher for 16 years she always worked in the industry, and Andrew grew up in the restaurant business, his family moved to this country from Naples, Italy founding a successful restaurant, A Touch of Italy, developing a reputation for traditional Neapolitan family favorite dishes that have been handed down for generations. Authentic recipes, fresh local foods, and exceptional service are a few of the things Cori and Andrew are bringing to the Forest Street Pub, a new eatery in an old house at the corner of Rte 10 and Forest Street which they have converted into the pub.
Cori shared, “The Forest Street Pub is a labor of love. We started this project two years ago and are so excited to welcome the community! We have plenty of room inside and offer 14 seats on the porch which catch the breeze wonderfully. The Forest Street Pub is situated on five areas of woodland and we built on that theme by infusing plants and wood accents to the interior design.”
With a 12-tap system, Andrew manages the bar and plans to rotate local craft beer in addition to a wine menu and cocktails. The Forest Street Pub has a collaboration with Humble Hives, a local apiary dedicated to organic beekeeping, for mixology and is developing collaborations with other area food crafters and makers.
Cori added, “Our mission is to provide a place for folks to gather and have cocktails, enjoy ladies night out, date night, meet friends, bring the family. We want to bring people together by offering a high quality product, we’ll have a seasonal menu taking advantage of the incredible local produce, meats and products. And the menu will appeal to a broad audience.”
The Forest Street Pub will host two days of soft opening in gratitude for the many people who worked on the project and are planning a June 10 tentative opening. For the initial opening period, dining will be by reservation. The Forest Street Pub is located at the corner of Rte 10 and Forest Street, 4761 Dartmouth College Highway in Woodsville. For additional information and employment opportunities contact Cori and Andrew Palladino at 603-243-0089 and theforeststreetpub@gmail.com.
