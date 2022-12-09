This weekend, St Johnsbury has been sparkling and shining in celebration of the holiday season and now it’s also spinning! St J Spins welcomed its first customers through the doors on Thursday afternoon. Owner Chanley Leffel hadn’t planned on opening for at least another week but with the St J Sparkles festivities, he decided to go for it.

“There are some products and inventory we’re waiting on delivery, but there’s plenty of selection to open and introduce St J Spins,” shared Chanley.

