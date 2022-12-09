This weekend, St Johnsbury has been sparkling and shining in celebration of the holiday season and now it’s also spinning! St J Spins welcomed its first customers through the doors on Thursday afternoon. Owner Chanley Leffel hadn’t planned on opening for at least another week but with the St J Sparkles festivities, he decided to go for it.
“There are some products and inventory we’re waiting on delivery, but there’s plenty of selection to open and introduce St J Spins,” shared Chanley.
Chanley and his wife Jane moved to Vermont from Cleveland, the home of rock and roll, in October 2020. He had been coming to Vermont his entire life, mostly visiting the Bristol, Lincoln, New Haven areas. Jane grew up visiting New Hampshire. Once together, they fell in love with Vermont, honeymooning here, and for a decade said they’d make the move here. It was during the pandemic when they finally decided to go for it, purchasing property where a river flows and abandoned railroad tracks accent the land.
There, at home, Chanley and Jane homeschool their two children, garden, paint, and enjoy music. Both grew up in musical families with Chanley known for his performance on bass and keyboards. He’s performed at CBGB and the Roxy in LA. When it comes to music, his knowledge is vast and his passion is evident.
“St J Spins will offer soundtracks, classical, jazz, hiphop, classic rock, country, pop, … all the genres,” said Chanley. “I learned lots of useful information about the bands and the music growing up with my family and friends. Someone would put a record on and share the history and story of who and what we were listening to. I’ve continued to foster that interest, exploring different genres, and can make suggestions for other listening options.”
Back in Ohio, Chanley sold Land Rovers and Audis, and he said he successfully found what the customers were looking for.
Opening St J Spins was “synchronicity” he said. “I was in Haven to buy a record when I learned they weren’t going to continue to carry them. I’ve always wanted to own a record store and with the storefront next door available, the signs were all there.” The renovations to get the retail space set up and ready took him six weeks. He built the cabinets and executed the interior design from his visions for what he’s always wanted to do. During those six weeks, he lined up distributors and began curating St J Spins inventory.
In addition to records, St J Spins offers their logo T-shirts locally designed, artist tees like David Bowie, Police, YES, and a hodgepodge of classic rock, Grateful Dead Highgate T-shirts, overalls with the Vermont patch, and suitcase record players will be coming.
Chanley’s personal record collection exceeds 1,000 and is alphabetized. At the store, he categorizes the collection by genre and also alphabetically in another section featuring crossover artists. Naturally, holiday music and soundtracks are categorized separately.
Chanley shared that his music listening preference depends on his mood. When we spoke, Charlie Brown Christmas was playing.
St J Spins will be open Wednesday through Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday. The store is located at 14 Eastern Ave. in St. Johnsbury. The phone number is 802-473-2245.
Malcolm and Laryssa Cheney have been busy outfitting Kingdom Krêperie’s new Crêpe Cabin while also welcoming their new baby Eloise into the world. Their hands are fuller with the expansion of family and business, but Malcolm is ready and they’re optimistic that they’ll be open by Christmas. The opening day depends on the snow because this season Kingdom Krêperie will be newly positioned at Burke Mountain’s base lodge near the J-bar.
“The Crêpe Cabin is ready for a snowy season, the cabin on wheels is winter weatherized and insulated with heat to provide us comfort during the ski day,” said Malcolm. To start, the cabin will be open on the weekends and school vacations. As the snow conditions build and improve, they will expand operating hours with their staff of six.
Malcolm and Laryssa launched Kingdom Krêperie in November 2020 with the trailer touring breweries and events. They plan to have a more permanent presence at the Wildflower Inn next year during bike season and look forward to the winter season at Burke Mountain. The menu includes rotating soups highlighting gluten-free and vegan options, and the sweet and savory crêpe varieties Kingdom Krêperie is known for which are also offered gluten-free and vegan.
“We mostly use all local products from nearby farms and food producers,” Malcolm said. “We exclusively use Sweet Rowen Farmstead milk. It’s so close and so good.” Kingdom Krêperie supports another local producer, Pete & Gerry’s Organic Eggs, as they use 250 eggs over four days a week. From their support of local producers, they said they know they’re receiving the best products for the best ingredients to make their crêpes.
Visit https://kingdomkreperie.square.site/ for more information.
A kind person is someone who is generous, helpful, and who considers other’s feelings with compassion. Frank Jannarone is a kind person. He did not start a new business, he has been retired for some time; he expanded on a hobby. Frank has the ability to fix almost anything and he finds pleasure in helping people repair and fix their mechanical items. “I think of it as paying it forward,” said Frank who only charges to cover the cost of the repair materials. He visions himself as a resource while he enjoys his hobby of helping people.
Frank retired from a 30-year career in the automotive business with The AutoWorks Corporation on Long Island Sound in Connecticut. He had been visiting Vermont over many years to ski, having built a home here, but when his best friend decided to move here fulltime, Frank decided it was the right place for him too, making the move in 2008.
In addition to skiing, Frank fixes mechanical items, occasionally an electronic but definitely not a stereo. His success stories include vacuums, toasters, lamps, washing machines, tractors and lawn mowers, among many other items. His background in Volvo repair conditioned him to believe in the longevity of mechanical items with proper care and maintenance. Ideally, he’d like to see less disposable consumerism and his way of addressing the throw-away society is to help people see that mechanical items can be repaired.
Frank has named his hobby Paladin Repairs after the TV program ‘Have Gun - Will Travel’ with actor Richard Boone in the roll of Paladin, a mercenary who helped solve people’s problems. If you’d like to inquire on a repair, reach out to Frank at paladinrepairs@prodegy.net.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.