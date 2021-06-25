Business Watch: Labor Shortages Hit Local Landmark

It’s a matter of semantics. The road to my home is riddled with winter potholes; now being that it’s the end of June and they’re wielding their power by taking down motor vehicles and bicyclists, they can now be called chuckholes. Feel free to add an adverb. Another matter of semantics is the current state of the workforce.
The U.S. Dept of Labor Statistics reported the May 2021 unemployment rates in New Hampshire 2.5% adjusted, 1.4% unadjusted, and Vermont 2.6% adjusted, 2.3% unadjusted. The adjustment is a statistical method of removing the seasonal component of a time series when analyzing non-seasonal trends. So, with unemployment low are people who want to work doing so or are there few jobs available? And, since the BLS calculates the unemployment rate by dividing the number of unemployed persons by the number of persons in the labor force, employed or unemployed, to determine the percentage, is the rate representative of this region? The labor force does not include persons who are neither employed nor unemployed such as retired persons, students, caregivers of children or other family members, and others who are neither working nor seeking work. Semantics. Local businesses are reporting labor shortages in many cases for the same jobs that were filled pre-Covid and it appears that there are job opportunities nearly everywhere.
Marty’s 1st Stop is a business that provides for the local community and visitors on Rt 2. They have 36 doors of frozen and dairy goods, in addition to 24-hr fuel stations, fresh seafood, local produce and meats, grocery items and sundries, a self-service coffee station, and a full-service deli line. Marty’s 1st Stop is a local landmark with consistent foot traffic. So why is a strong business which employs nearly 50 persons having to reduce the deli counter hours due to a staffing shortage? Owner Marty Beattie said, “We’re coming out of the pandemic with business picking up and we’re needing to find out where the people are and who we’re filling the positions with. 32 years running the store, this has been the most difficult time to staff. There is a lot of demand for labor with job opportunities everywhere.” The labor shortage has a trickledown effect; when deliveries are delayed due to driver shortages it affects the loading docks, shelf stock, and availability to the consumer. When the deli reduces hours it affects the consumers’ purchasing behavior gravitating toward pre-prepared products. While Marty’s 1st Stop currently has 4 meat cutters and a full deli crew, there are open positions in the deli that when filled will allow the return to full-service hours and the operation of the pizza oven. For really good coffee and food visit Marty’s 1st Stop located at 421 Route 2 East in Danville. For information visit www.martysvt.com or call (802) 684-2574.
Wilder Farm, run by Jessica Simpson with her husband, Justin Krause, has announced a change to their business. In addition to the farmstand on Simpson Drive off of Red Village Road, they have launched an online store enabling customers to order for farm pick-up or local delivery. Wilder Farm raises produce on a small scale, using no-till and other sustainable practices. Jess shared, “We are excited to be supporting other farm businesses by selling their products through our store and in our farmstand.” Wilder Farms collaborates with other local producers including: Roasted VT Coffee in West Burke, Trencher’s Farmhouse in Lyndonville, Crooked Mile Cheese in Waterford, NEK Grains in Waterford, Sunday Bell Farm in Danville, Roots Too Farm in St Johnsbury, and Green Mountain Family Forest in Northfield. Visit the Wilder Farm farmstand from June to October on Simpson Drive in Lyndonville. Also, order online for pickup or local delivery from wilderfarm.eatfromfarms.com.
Now open, Essentially Vermont Massage. Owner Tracy Gilman, LMT is certified in orthopedic massage, neuromuscular therapy and sports massage with over a decade of experience. She provides skin and body treatments to improve skin health, relaxation treatments, and lymphatic drainage. Essentially Vermont Massage offers a menu of massage and spa treatments including Swedish, reflexology, and pregnancy massage. Originally from the area, folks may recognize Tracy from the St Johnsbury Farmers Market where she sold candles from her business Essentially Vermont Candles and offered chair massage. In 2008, she received her associate’s degree in Natural Health with advanced training in therapeutic massage. She practiced at the Stowe Mountain Lodge for 12 years before coming back to St Johnsbury just before the pandemic. She said, “I am bringing my experience and knowledge of spa settings to my practice. Essentially Vermont Massage uses highend products which I make and sell from high quality organic ingredients. I am passionate about aromatherapy and skincare, and offer only the best!” Today, Tracy Gilman will be a pop-up at the St J Farmers Market. You can also find Essentially Vermont Candles in the NEK Artisans’ Guild. Essentially Vermont Massage is located at 459 Portland Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 473-8906.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
