In the advertising industry, branding strategy intentionally focuses on the power of color. Color conveys the brand’s expression and cultivates an emotional connection. When color is used strategically and effectively in branding communications to reach the target audience, it has the ability to drive emotions and steer decision-making.

So it was with intrigue that I saw the sign for Hazel’s Tap Room. Hazel, a feminine name and also the name of a shrub, is a color frequently described as brown and green and blue, mostly a mix of all with golden flecks and several other colors woven in depending on the light perspective. Hazel is a warm word, both pleasant and appealing. So when my group had wrapped up the day of skiing and were looking to warm up and enjoy the golden hour, spying Hazel’s Tap Room and an open sign for Tomassoni’s Bistro feels serendipitous. And, indeed it was a stroke of luck, appealing and well-timed.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.