In the advertising industry, branding strategy intentionally focuses on the power of color. Color conveys the brand’s expression and cultivates an emotional connection. When color is used strategically and effectively in branding communications to reach the target audience, it has the ability to drive emotions and steer decision-making.
So it was with intrigue that I saw the sign for Hazel’s Tap Room. Hazel, a feminine name and also the name of a shrub, is a color frequently described as brown and green and blue, mostly a mix of all with golden flecks and several other colors woven in depending on the light perspective. Hazel is a warm word, both pleasant and appealing. So when my group had wrapped up the day of skiing and were looking to warm up and enjoy the golden hour, spying Hazel’s Tap Room and an open sign for Tomassoni’s Bistro feels serendipitous. And, indeed it was a stroke of luck, appealing and well-timed.
The owners of the Village Inn of East Burke (Mariah Grover, Amanda Arling, Caitlin Cash, Cameron Giammalva) opened Hazel’s Tap Room on Wednesday, December 21. Word has spread quickly as the Village Inn of East Burke had already cultivated loyal followers as the home of the Sloshie Shed during bike season.
Enter the building, referred to as the Farmhouse, from street level and you’ll meet John Tomassoni, the pizzaiolo behind the counter slinging dough. Feel free to order from the posted menu, John and his crew have a pager system to alert you when your order is ready which can be takeaway or enjoyed at either Tomassoni’s Bistro tables or downstairs in Hazel’s Tap Room.
From the Farmhouse entrance, turn right down the stairs to enter the newly renovated space. With a warm and welcoming fireplace, big screen television, leather couch, comfy armchairs, bar seating and long table options, Hazel’s Tap Room has a welcoming space for every party size. And if a flight of stairs isn’t your thing perhaps after a full day of mogul runs, enter the taproom through the back patio.
Currently, Hazel’s Tap Room serves wine and beer with a craft from Hill Farmstead on tap. Lisa and Abe Cho are the resident innkeepers arriving from California via Arizona. They are here for the season, Abe said, “It’s a great collaboration between Tomassoni’s Bistro and Hazel’s Tap Room. And it’s an added bonus for guests at the Village Inn who won’t have to travel far for good food and drink in an appealing atmosphere.” Hazel’s has a cool vibe with finishing aesthetics that demonstrate the owner’s desire to make a positive and lasting impression on visitors.
Abe shared, “Of note, the name Hazel’s came from the ownership group’s desire to honor a local resident of East Burke.” Hazel’s Tap Room is open Friday through Monday during evening hours. Both Tomassoni’s Bistro & Wood-Fired Pizza and Hazel’s Tap Room are located at 570 VT-114 in East Burke.
Qualities of a good teacher include listening and communication skills, adaptability, empathy and patience. When you add years of diverse and deep experience you get a great teacher. Magdalene Miller has been teaching throughout her career as a Maternal Child Health Nurse Manager and as a movement and dance (including hiphop) teacher. She has found healing with movement in Middle Eastern and Oriental dance, known as bellydance, and she wants to share this healing experience with others. Magdalene is a nurse and an Ayurvedic counselor (a professional trained to focus on preventive healthcare), with knowledge of the human body and anatomy, yoga, breath work, and meditative practice. She wants to spark joy in the community by encouraging movement and music appreciation.
Through her own health journey with decreased motion in her hips from sitting for prolonged periods in an office setting, she found bellydance to be slower and more accessible for herself initially and for all people including those with chronic illnesses and arthritis. She had hoped to launch Magdalene Moves by the beginning of 2020 but things fell apart for her with different illness. She found that the movement helped to rebuild her and she wants to share her wealth of knowledge and passion for healing movement with others to help rebuild their mobility too. .
“If you can get to the class, just arrive, then my Intro to Rhythm and Movement is ready for you. The class is for beginner dances who like to have fun and may be new to dance or looking for a slower pace with gentle guidance. All shapes and sizes welcome!” Said Magdalene, “Many people who haven’t danced in years or have never danced greatly enjoy both the Intro to Rhythm and Movement and the Beginner Bellydance class,” adding, “both classes consist of grounded healing movement with a lot of breath work. It is a rejuvenating time for yourself.” Classes are held at Creative Healing and Fitness on Wednesday evenings and with a limited class size it can fill up fast. Registration and payment must be completed online to reserve space for the 12-week series. More information and registration are available at www.magdalenemoves.com, and questions at magdalenemoves@gmail.com. Magdalene shared, “People need to move out of the cycle at some point and a choice needs to be made. The hardest part is to take the first step, I honor and recognize that.”
Creative Healing and Fitness Studio is a multipurpose fitness and wellness space owned by Diane Erskine Matthews and Don Matthews. Once a single-family home and working farm, it has been renovated and transformed into a business where all are welcomed “dedicated to holistic healing and wellness, and promotion and integration of the arts wherever possible.” Creative Healing and Fitness Studio is located at 518 Main Street in Lyndonville.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
