The building at 25 Depot Square in St. Johnsbury formerly home to the Wine Gate Restaurant has new owners, and a new vision for St. Johnsbury and the region.
Jillian Malik, one of the owners of D & D Holdings out of Newport Center, said in an interview this week that the business made its first investment in St. Johnsbury, closing on the downtown building at the end of February.
The building is vacant as of right now, but renovations for one of the spaces are underway and that new business to town, Lift Medical, will be the first new tenant for D & D Holdings at 25 Depot.
“They are currently renovating their space and will be opening, I believe, come June,” said Malik.
She said, “We are kind of talking with a potential renter at the time, otherwise, I believe we are going to list it and hopefully do professional offices up on the second floor.”
According to Malik, the connection to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail nearby the downtown building, which is very close to the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center and all downtown amenities, was a draw.
Becoming part of the vibe downtown as new energy around the rail trail and other positive changes in the community made the purchase attractive to the owners of D & D Holdings, said Malik.
“We are big believers that we’ve been discovered since the pandemic, not only St. Johnsbury, but the Northeast Kingdom,” Malik said. “The area is only going to go up, and increase, and we just want to be a part of that and have other businesses in the building that think that way, too!”
——-
Bradley Ashley, CEO of New Depot Square Commercial Properties, LLC, said there’s not much to report on the efforts to breathe new life into the first-level spaces of the former Depot Square apartment building.
The space was purchased by the Kingdom Development Company, which has four members making up the limited liability corporation, of which St. Johnsbury Academy is the largest shareholder.
“The building’s owner had previously condominiumized the building into three units,” Ashley said. “We have re-shaped those units. NDSCP now owns the first-floor commercial spaces.”
Housing Vermont owns the upper floors and first-floor central rotunda/entrance area to the housing units,” Ashley said.
“It should be clear that St. Johnsbury Academy has not invested a single dollar in New Depot Square Commercial Properties LLC - other than to be responsible for leasing two spaces for the Adult Education program from NDSCP,” Ashley said.
The entire building has been gutted and is part of a multi-million dollar rehabilitation project under its new owners, the nonprofit Housing Vermont.
Kingdom Development Company will also lease an office space on Eastern Avenue unless new inquiries result in filling all the storefronts, Ashley said.
“Two storefronts remain vacant on Eastern Avenue as well as the former Chinese restaurant on Railroad Street,” he said. “This 2,900 square foot (space) can be subdivided by means of a second entrance recently approved by the town’s Development Review Board.”
——-
The Village Inn of East Burke has new owners.
There are four owners who recently took over the longtime inn on VT Route 114, in the heart of East Burke Village not far from the Burke Mountain resort.
The new owners Mariah Grover (Maine), Amanda Arling (Connecticut), Caitlin Cash and Cameron Giammalva (Texas) met in the early 2010s while working for Backroads, a California-based travel company with a focus on domestic and international cycling adventures.
“Over the course of the last decade, we’ve guided trips everywhere from Ecuador to Alaska, Vietnam to Vermont,” the new owners said. “When the COVID-19 Pandemic hit in early 2020, the travel industry came to a grinding halt, and gave us a unique opportunity to really reflect on what our next adventure would be.”
That opportunity presented itself in the Kingdom and the new proprietors closed on the Inn earlier this month. “We’ve spent the last few weeks learning the ropes from Chris and Karri… It is very important to us to maintain the level of hospitality that they have always provided their guests, even while we make the property our own. Cycling is a huge part of our story, and how we ended up in the Northeast Kingdom, so that is going to play an important role in what we do here and how we develop the Inn. Right now though, we are focused on getting prepared for what looks to be a very busy summer!”
——-
Don’t forget to head over to Kirby Mulch’s grand opening celebration today on Route 2 just over the St. Johnsbury line, at 576 US Route 2.
The business, owned by Heath Bunnell, the 2018 New Hampshire Timber Owners Association Logger of the Year, will be selling a wide array of locally produced mulch, compost, and firewood products.
Mulch is produced on-site using 100% natural forest materials, with no fillers such as wood pallets, and is blended and run through tub grinders, Bunnell says. He offers a multitude of colors and varieties.
Mulch is available by the yard; both on-site pick-up and scheduled delivery of large and small-sized orders are available.
Longtime community member, Denis Girouard, is the new yard manager, and Denis is available to greet customers and take orders daily. Customers can find additional information at www.kirbymulchcompany.com.
Today’s grand opening is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to welcome customers and celebrate a new local source for landscaping and gardening needs.
This week’s Watch was provided by Amy Ash Nixon, filling in for Barbara Hatch.
