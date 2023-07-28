The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce shared that the Littleton Food Co-Op has been awarded the prestigious Cooperative Excellence Award. Each year this national honor is awarded by the Consumer Cooperative Management Association, a national annual conference for food cooperative directors, management, staff, and sector allies, organized by the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives with assistance from a planning committee. For additional CCMA information visit www.ccma.coop. And, check out the robust schedule of summer events planned at the Littleton Food Co-Op located at 43 Bethlehem Road on the corner of Cottage Street and Route 302 in Littleton, (603) 444-2800.

The Vermont Chamber of Commerce is hosting an SBA Disaster Recovery Center for impacted business owners to access SBA loans and FEMA assistance. The SBA Disaster Recovery Center office is in the Vermont Chamber building at 751 Granger Road in Berlin. In addition, the Vermont Chamber has created a page on their website with Flood Recovery Resources, www.vtchamber.com/flood-recovery, here small business owners will find information about the VT Main Street Recovery Fund & Application designed to assist small businesses with cash assistance immediately. And, small businesses can reapply for assistance as more funds become available.

