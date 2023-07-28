The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce shared that the Littleton Food Co-Op has been awarded the prestigious Cooperative Excellence Award. Each year this national honor is awarded by the Consumer Cooperative Management Association, a national annual conference for food cooperative directors, management, staff, and sector allies, organized by the University of Wisconsin Center for Cooperatives with assistance from a planning committee. For additional CCMA information visit www.ccma.coop. And, check out the robust schedule of summer events planned at the Littleton Food Co-Op located at 43 Bethlehem Road on the corner of Cottage Street and Route 302 in Littleton, (603) 444-2800.
The Vermont Chamber of Commerce is hosting an SBA Disaster Recovery Center for impacted business owners to access SBA loans and FEMA assistance. The SBA Disaster Recovery Center office is in the Vermont Chamber building at 751 Granger Road in Berlin. In addition, the Vermont Chamber has created a page on their website with Flood Recovery Resources, www.vtchamber.com/flood-recovery, here small business owners will find information about the VT Main Street Recovery Fund & Application designed to assist small businesses with cash assistance immediately. And, small businesses can reapply for assistance as more funds become available.
The VT Chamber advises businesses to 1) document the damage to the business, including inventory, with photos and videos, 2) Create a list of damaged and/or lost items including, if possible, the purchase date, value, and receipts, 3) Contact your insurance company to have a clear understanding of what losses may be covered and file a claim. The VT Chamber is asking small businesses to contact them with what you’ll need to recover so they can connect you with flood recovery resources and communicate those needs with our state and federal agencies, email info@vtchamber.com. If you have questions, contact Betsy Bishop at (802) 223-3443 or bbishop@vtchamber.com.
In collaboration with Colebrook Schools, the Colebrook Kiwanis Foundation is proposing a complete revitalization of the Kiwanis Park on South Main Street. The proposed project includes the removal of all structures and plantings, all needed dirt work, construction of a gazebo, installation of excellent lighting, planting garden patches, installing a new time, temperature and community announcements sign, along with new benches or other seating. The Kiwanis’s lead contact for the project, Homer Davis shared, “The current park does not represent the spirit and vitality of our community.
The 40-year old park demonstrates its weariness with plantings that are tired, pavement that is heaving, rotten fencing and benches, warped flagpoles, and a worn-out monument.” He stressed that the time and temperature sign that could be used to flash community announcements has outlived its software updates and that without proper lighting the park is potentially unsafe after dark. Homer added, “The community will benefit from a revitalization that will provide a green space for small concerts, small class outdoor learning, sitting and waving to friends and neighbors, having a picnic, or a quiet evening conversation.”
The Colebrook Kiwanis Foundation has been an active contributor in Colebrook by providing community leadership and support among a myriad of activities and projects aimed at improving the quality of life for all who live in the area. The total project for the Revitalization of Kiwanis Park is budgeted at $120,000. The Colebrook Kiwanis Foundation was awarded $50k in available State Fiscal Year 2024 Tax Credits through the Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) to rehabilitate the South Main Street Park in downtown Colebrook. The CDFA recognizes the South Main Street Park as a central gathering space for community and visitors and that the rehabilitation of open and accessible green space complements and stimulates the community’s current and ongoing downtown revitalization efforts. To learn more about the Colebrook Kiwanis visit www.colebrook-kiwanis.org, and for additional information and/or to make a pledge visit www.nhcdfa.org.
Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) shared an opportunity for career development. Are you someone who likes working with your hands and is looking to start a new career? Opportunities exist for Weatherization Technicians, and ReSOURCE is offering a free 6-week Weatherization 101 workshop starting on September 18 in Newport. The six-week program is designed to provide the skills needed for entry-level placement in the growing field of weatherization and home energy efficiency. During the course, participants earn OSHA 10 certification and have access to job placement opportunities. The program has placed 92% of graduates in employment, earning an average entry wage of over $20 per hour. The Weatherization 101 course includes a curriculum following the Department of Energy’s Weatherization Installer/Technician guidelines with hands-on training, carpentry and construction skills, professional development working with a ReSOURCE employment counselor, the OSHA 10 Jobsite Safety Certification, and valuable work experience with job placement. The six-week course meets Monday through Friday, 9 AM-4 PM; tuition is free for qualifying Vermont residents, and a stipend of $300/wk for qualifying students. To check eligibility, contact Pam Laser, Weatherization Training Coordinator at plaser@resourcevt.org, (802) 324-2091. Prior construction knowledge or experience is not required. For more information visit www.resourcevt.org.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
