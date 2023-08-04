Business WatcH: Littleton To Welcome New Dental Practice

Coming soon, Mid-State Health Center Dental located at 202 Cottage Street in Littleton. (Contributed photo)

Through a partnership with Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (ACHS), Mid-State Health Center will soon expand its dental services into Littleton. Slated to open in late summer, Mid-State’s newest dental clinic will be located in the former ACHS Oral Health Center building on Cottage Street. The partnership stems from Mid-State and ACHS’s shared commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services for the whole person, which includes comprehensive dental care. This strategic collaboration ensures ongoing access to high-quality dental care for individuals and families in Littleton and the surrounding areas.

“We are proud to partner with Mid-State Health Center in expanding dental services in the Littleton community,” said Ed Shanshala, II, MSHSA, MSEd, CEO of Ammonoosuc Community Health Services. “Mid-State Health Center has an excellent reputation for providing exceptional healthcare services, and we are confident that they will continue to deliver high-quality dental care to our community. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to meeting the comprehensive needs of our residents.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.