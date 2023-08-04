Business WatcH: Littleton To Welcome New Dental Practice

Through a partnership with Ammonoosuc Community Health Services (ACHS), Mid-State Health Center will soon expand its dental services into Littleton. Slated to open in late summer, Mid-State’s newest dental clinic will be located in the former ACHS Oral Health Center building on Cottage Street. The partnership stems from Mid-State and ACHS’s shared commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services for the whole person, which includes comprehensive dental care. This strategic collaboration ensures ongoing access to high-quality dental care for individuals and families in Littleton and the surrounding areas.
“We are proud to partner with Mid-State Health Center in expanding dental services in the Littleton community,” said Ed Shanshala, II, MSHSA, MSEd, CEO of Ammonoosuc Community Health Services. “Mid-State Health Center has an excellent reputation for providing exceptional healthcare services, and we are confident that they will continue to deliver high-quality dental care to our community. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to meeting the comprehensive needs of our residents.”
Mid-Sate is welcoming Kasey Strand, DMD. Opening soon, Mid-State Health Center Dental is located at 202 Cottage Street in Littleton, (603) 744-6200, www.midstatehealth.org.
This past spring, Misty Colby announced a career change that would result in the sale of her 4-year-old business, The Yarn Bank. While she searched for a buyer, her friend and customer Louise Fellows stepped in to manage the shop and continue to run it as it had always been welcoming everyone with a smile and offering help where needed.
As luck would have it, at the same time Misty began looking for a buyer, Edith Murphy and her husband were looking to relocate to the north from Massachusetts. As the owner of Yarn and Soul, a superfine 400-fingering weight alpaca, Edith was visiting The Yarn Bank on business and learned about the business opportunity. She quickly fell in love with the community and the opportunity. Edith is an expert knitter and crocheter. She is also a designer with patterns for sale on Ravelry and in addition to owning Yarn and Soul, she works part-time at CocoKnits as the operations support manager.
For now, Edith is splitting her time between St Johnsbury and her home in Chelmsford where she is also owner of Moss Brook Fiber Arts, an instructional studio with classes held in the Chelmsford Center for the Arts. At Moss Brook Fiber Arts, Edith teaches classes for all levels of knitters and crocheters, from beginning to advanced techniques with both online and in-person classes.
Together, Louise and Edith purchased the shop. Before Edith became a co-owner, the shop was carrying yarn from Yarn and Soul, and since the ownership transfer, Edith and Louise have brought in and expanded the yarn lines offered in the store. One of their favorite new yarn lines is MisToriYarns, a limited, small batch, hand-dyed yarn and fiber from artist Tori Gonyer of Lancaster, NH. “We are very excited to share that in-house classes will start in August. You can call, email, or visit to register and reserve a spot,” Edith said. For more information, visit The Yarn Bank at 1194 Main Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 748-2265.
Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) has shared the Department of Economic Development has created the Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program (BEGAP), a $20 million grant program designed to support businesses and nonprofits that will utilize the grant funds for restoring, reopening, and bringing employees back to work after suffering physical damages from flooding dating back to July 7. For more information, visit the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development weblink ACCD Storm Recovery Resource Center at https://accd.vermont.gov/flood.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.