Business Watch: Local Botanical Company Grows Organically
Courtesy image: Meadow Bee Solid Deodarant made locally by Meadowscape Botanicals at Everlasting Herb Farm in Peacham.

Rural small businesses encourage growth and innovation and prevent migration from local villages to urban areas. Small businesses win when they support one another, while the community wins with a thriving and vibrant downtown and business district. There are several ways to support the local economy, one of which is to always shop small first and if you don’t find the item at the first stop, ask the merchant where s/he/they recommend you try next.

Word of mouth support is vital to increased growth. The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a Business After Hours event on Thursday, August 25, hosted by Secured Network Services, Inc (SNS) located at the company headquarters on 775 Industrial Park Road in Littleton. All members of LACC are welcome to attend and interested parties can contact the Littleton Area Chamber for more information. The Business After Hours event will include a facility tour and an ice cream social with light refreshments. Contact the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce at (603) 444-6561 and info@littletonareachamber.com.

