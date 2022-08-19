Business Watch: Local Botanical Company Grows Organically

Rural small businesses encourage growth and innovation and prevent migration from local villages to urban areas. Small businesses win when they support one another, while the community wins with a thriving and vibrant downtown and business district. There are several ways to support the local economy, one of which is to always shop small first and if you don’t find the item at the first stop, ask the merchant where s/he/they recommend you try next.
Word of mouth support is vital to increased growth. The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a Business After Hours event on Thursday, August 25, hosted by Secured Network Services, Inc (SNS) located at the company headquarters on 775 Industrial Park Road in Littleton. All members of LACC are welcome to attend and interested parties can contact the Littleton Area Chamber for more information. The Business After Hours event will include a facility tour and an ice cream social with light refreshments. Contact the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce at (603) 444-6561 and info@littletonareachamber.com.
The Coos Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) has announced a new Pop Up Business grant pilot program that supports new or smaller businesses looking to take a step forward in their business plan toward establishing a storefront location. The grant enables awarded businesses to receive up to $5,000 towards storefront rent for three months, insurance, utilities, signage, and other reasonable expenses. The Pop Up Business grant pilot program will kick-off with storefronts in five locations in Coos County, specifically Berlin, Colebrook, Gotham, Lancaster, and Whitefield. Executive Director for CEDC Ericka Canales shared, “This new grant program is a creative way to support fledging businesses and not only positively impacts the business itself, but also the building owners and the community residents. We look forward to working with our community partners and participating building owners to make this pilot program a success.” In addition to the new Pop Up Business pilot, CEDC stewards a broad range of grant programs for technical assistance, non-profits, community business beautification, as well as maintains revolving loan funds for assisting businesses both directly and in conjunction with its banking partners. To learn more about programs and resources available to aid in stimulating growth and sustainable employment, visit www.coosedc.org or email execdirector@coosedc.org.
Meadowscape Botanicals by Everlasting Herb Farm is a woman-owned and operated small business that has learned to “pay attention to the inbox,” shared Wendy MacKenzie adding, “There are resources and professional guidance to help small business entrepreneurs get established and grow in Vermont. We just need to read the email!”
Wendy and her husband, Matthew Langham, established Everlasting Herb Farm 20 years ago. Wendy, a former full-time teacher of Family and Consumer Science at Oxbow, is native to Vermont having grown up in Chittenden County. She had joined the Peace Corps, where in the Dominican Republic she and Matthew met, and moved to Vermont initially settling in southern Vermont which Wendy said, “It felt more like western Massachusetts than Vermont, so we moved to the Northeast Kingdom which has all the elements we were looking for.”
They purchased property in 1998, a fixer-upper farmhouse with flower gardens; together they planted 100 blueberry bushes and added backyard gardens with medicinal herbs. After studying with Rosemary Gladstar at Sage Mountain, Wendy began work as an herbalist making organic herbal body products using many of the plants she and Matthew grow on the farm. By 2012, Wendy had started providing wholesale and white label skincare formulations to the Vermont Country Store.
By 2017, realizing they wanted to grow, Matthew, singlehandedly where over the course of 2 years, built the barn to house the growing herb business. When the pandemic hit, Wendy began paying more attention to the inbox and learned about a 70/30 technical assistance grant through the Northern Community Investment Corporation (NCIC). She was already a client of the Center for Women & Enterprise (CWE) in Vermont, “a non-profit economic empowerment organization whose mission is to strengthen communities and the economy by supporting women to launch and successfully sustain businesses.” CWE offers consultations, workshops and networking opportunities to entrepreneurs. Wendy said, “CWE is an awesome business source for women in Vermont. I took a course called “Power Forward!” Power Forward! is a strategic growth planning course providing a framework for business owner to expand and evolve while developing new strategies for long-term success.
Inspired by a local woman, who had suffered a stroke and could not manipulate a traditional plastic deodorant applicator, Wendy sought out formulations for a cream product and needed to work on the composition form. Working with Aaron Krone at NCIC, Meadowscape Botanicals at Everlasting Herb Farm received technical assistance which enabled Wendy to further her education with a 6-course bundle through Formula Botanica, an accredited and award-winning natural formulation organic cosmetic science school based in the United Kingdom.
Initially, Wendy created a cream but was not satisfied with the shelf stability of the product. She worked on the composition wanting to create a plastic-free product in a metal tin with no liquid in the product. With additional technical assistance from NVDA, working with Annie McLean, she took a deodorant course which further advanced her formulation knowledge. Turning toward her herb gardens, Wendy created Meadow Bee Solid Deodorant, a 95% plant-based and highly effective product. Meadow Bee Solid Deodorant is pollinator friendly, plastic free, and sustainable made. Made with products cultivated on the farm, including heirloom rose petals and blueberry plant, it is aluminum-free and contains organic tapioca starch to trap odor. Wendy shared that it is made with sensitive skin in mind and contains no baking soda, a skin irritant. One bar of Meadow Bee Solid Deodorant typically last 3-4 months providing all-day odor protection and is available unscented or with a unique essential oil fragrance. Wendy worked with Craig Harrison, principal at Peacham-based Harrison Creative, on the graphic design which features a solitary bee, a vital pollinator. Meadowscape Botanicals has pledged 2% of the profits from the sale of every Meadow Bee deodorant to The Vermont Center for Ecostudies.
Currently, Wendy does all the production work but she hopes to grow the business where she can soon employ three people. Meadow Bee Solid Deodorant is available locally at the Joe’s Pond Craft Shop, Peacham Corner Guild, Willy’s Red Barn, and for online orders at www.everlastingherbfarm.com. For additional information visit the website or contact Wendy MacKenzie at Meadowscape Botanicals via (802) 592-3111 and wendy@everlastingherbfarm.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
