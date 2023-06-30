Recently, I initiated an exchange for a sweater that was received as a gift. The sweater was purchased online and was within the 30-day return/exchange policy window. I’m not a frequent online shopper, and this experience reinforced why.
It started with speaking to three different customer service people; first at the nearest store 60+ miles away, then a trainee at corporate and finally a manager. Everyone was polite, and they were solution-oriented. However, over the past couple years, corporate retailers have experienced a dramatic uptick in theft and fraudulent returns so the new complexity of the return/exchange process is intentional. Earlier this week I received the packing slip via email, and now must wait for the return label, which could take up to a week.
Once the package is received at the warehouse, I can expect an email confirmation in 2-3 weeks. From then, the e-gift card will arrive via email from a third party in 1-2 weeks. At that point, I can use the e-gift card to repurchase the sweater, if it is still available, roughly 4-5 weeks from now. I can expect to receive the item in 6 days from the order if I expedite it by paying an additional $30 shipping fee.
To process the exchange through the store would require three separate visits equivalent to 360 miles, 9 hrs travel plus additional time in the store, and $62 for gas. On the surface, this feels like a tremendous effort after the pre-pandemic luxury of next-day deliveries. This new normal has popped the air out of the instant gratification bubble. So it is reassuring to hear that three local boutique retailers are thriving in these turbulent times.
Bella Funk, a brand established in 2006 and co-owned by sisters Katie Stafford and Stefanie Moody, has recently added a second store with the same creative, mindful and high-quality concept, now open in Portland, Maine. Find additional information at www.bellafunkboutique.com.
Fresh Salon and Day Spa has announced a move on August 4 from The Tannery Marketplace on 111 Saranac Street to the Rail Trail Village effective August 14. Owner Kristen Weir launched Fresh Salon and Day Spa in 2009, at The Thayers Inn building on Main St., offering a pampered experience catered to individual beauty and relaxation needs. The move from the Thayers Inn to The Tannery Marketplace was prompted by needing more space that enabled Kristen to bring the business to another level.
Fresh Salon and Day Spa has been on the river at Saranac Street now for 11 years. During that time, they’ve expanded the space while adding and spreading out the salon and spa services. A well-received boutique has been added with clothing, jewelry, intimates, hair accessories and cosmetics, in addition to the salon’s lines of professional hair products. Kristen said, “Fresh Salon and Day Spa is a beauty and wellness experience. We are adding more skin care treatments, massages, new spa services, and a spa lounge for relaxation.”
The Rail Trail Village is a fully renovated new residential and commercial development in the former Hitchiner Manufacturing property on 15.9 acres. Once complete, the property will have approximately 100 studio and one-bedroom apartments ranging from 450 to 900 sq ft. The rent includes all utilities, cable, wifi, a storage unit and access to amenities, including a fully equipped gym.
To schedule a tour visit www.railtrailvillage.com. The property provides ample parking for guests which was appealing to Fresh Salon and Day Spa in addition to being walking distance to downtown Littleton with adjacent access to the redeveloped rail trail for biking, walking and snowmobiling. For more information visit www.freshsalonanddayspa.com or call (603) 259-3400.
Northwoods On Main Gifts, a small family-owned gift store serving the community and tourists to the Coös County area, are pleased to announce its First Anniversary Celebration on July 15, 10 AM-5 PM. Owner Debby Dyckman said, “What began as an idea to bring a small gift shop and penny candy store to Lancaster has blossomed into such a treasure for people to find that special unique gift for someone such as jewelry, signage home décor clothing as well as fill that sweet tooth desire from our retro candy selections as well as locally made chocolates and fudge.” She added, “We feel embraced by the community and look forward to continuing to offer everything we can to keep you shopping locally.”
Northwoods On Main Gifts carries locally made items, space for local artisans to sell their wares, and they are the first store in the state of NH to carry “New Hampshire Fish & Game Law” enforcement merchandise. “We have a partnership with them to carry t-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs, hats and more. The only other option was to drive to the Concord Headquarters to purchase any products prior to our collaboration,” said Debby. The anniversary celebration on July 15 will include a meet and greet for all the Northwoods Law fans with New Hampshire Fish and Game SGT Glen Lucas and CO Eric Fluette and K-9 Moxie. Mark your calendar for July 15. Visit www.northwoodsonmaingifts.com for more info or visit in person at 95 Main Street in Lancaster.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
