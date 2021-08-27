There are 25 days of summer remaining until the fall. Make the most of it. Visit a county fair and introduce yourself to some of the folks that literally contribute to your bread and butter. And cheese, as is the case with Barr Hill Farm owned by the Michaud family.
This week at the Caledonia County Fair while admiring the new cattle barn constructed by Goodwin Builders, I had the opportunity to observe a milking performed by Barr Hill Farm employee Todd Howard. When I remarked on how content the cow appeared, he explained the process with the remote milking device and stressed that they strive to create as similar an experience as they can to ensure the cattle are comfortable in the new surroundings while at the fair.
Barr Hill Farm is a dairy farm that sources milk to Jasper Hill Farm to be curdled and crafted into Jasper Hill Farm’s internationally recognized award-winning cheeses. Owner Emily Michaud bought the farm three years ago from Larry Lumsden whose parents had acquired the dairy farm in 1949 and he in 1969. As the name suggests the farm is located on Barr Hill Road in Greensboro Bend. Emily and her husband Dan Michaud are from multigenerational farming families.
Dan and his brothers together with their parents started the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont business providing ice cream, yogurt and milk. Emily is from the Hill family who have lived and farmed in Greensboro for over 200 years. Currently, Emily and Dan have 60 head of beef supplying high-quality Angus and Hereford beef, and are milking around 60 of the collective herd of Holsteins, Ayrshire, and Brown Swiss. To supply Jasper Hill Farm with milk they must maintain high-quality standards and they continuously strive to exceed the standards. Emily said, “I have been farming my whole life on the home farm and now on my own. Dan and I want to raise our children in the regard with the respect and fortitude a farm life offers. The lessons learned and the work ethic acquired is second to none. The experiences, both hard and rewarding, shape and develop children to be good, compassionate and hard-working people.”
Emily and Dan are raising four children, ages range from 4 to 14, and all are actively contributing and building skills. Barr Hill Farm is USDA Certified beef and located at 529 Barr Hill Road in Greensboro Bend, contact Barr Hill Farm at (802) 533-7725.
It’s good to have a passion and the owners of Willy’s Catering are passionate about food. “Our art is creating a delicious menu and experience that will satisfy every sense,” shared Chef Chris Willy, co-owner with his wife Carri. Together, Chris and Karri have been serving the region for 15 years. They cater events ranging from 300 person corporate picnics, elaborate weddings and rehearsal dinners, to small family gatherings and intimate dinners. Previously based in East Burke at The Village Inn, when the property changed hands this spring, they moved up the road to Newark and built a brand new facility for their off-site catering business. Chris built it this spring, cutting his own lumber and processing it at his sawmill. Chris said, “Building is my hobby, food is my passion.” Willy’s Catering is a full-service licensed food and beverage caterer that also provides wedding planning services. The business is fully equipped with its own tableware and a full mobile food truck and trailer. They are prepared whether the event is at a private property or at one of the many venues in the area. Willy’s Catering will travel about an hour and a half for an event that covers the Northeast Kingdom region. For additional information contact Willy’s Catering at (802) 626-9900 and www.willyscatering.net.
Save the date for a pop-up event at Little Town Brews, 42 Main Street in Littleton, on Saturday, September 4. Tailswag, a newly launched small business serving as a marketplace for pets and their people operates as an area pop-up shop and sells online via the website www.tailswagnh.com. Tailswag carries collars, leashes, harnesses, bandanas, bow ties, toys, and more for dogs and cats. The products owner Paige Roberts carries are exclusively made in the USA. Tailswag takes pride in supporting women-owned businesses and sources products from all over the country. Tailswag is currently seeking a retail rental on or near Littleton’s Main Street. In this time of economic challenges, it is wonderful to see businesses collaborating to support one another and to maintain the vitality of the downtown. Learn more and shop at www.tailswagnh.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.