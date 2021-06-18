Local Donut is a family-owned business operating from of a licensed home bakery in Woodbury. Co-owners Nate Doyon and Nina Livellara began Local Donut in 2020 with a recipe containing a yeasted mother dough that yields a chewy, pillowy donut.
Local Donut is committed to supporting the community by sourcing ingredients locally from Vermont producers and collaborating with local businesses such as NEK Grains from Gingue Family Farm in Waterford, Whirligig Brewing in St Johnsbury, Buffalo Mountain Food Co-Op in Hardwick, Front Seat Coffee in Hardwick, Craftsbury General Store, Black Dirt Farm in Greensboro Bend, and several more.
Signature flavors include salted sugar, Vermont maple glazed, raspberry jam filled, and Lemon Beauty, a lemon curd filled donut; seasonal offerings include a strawberry rhubarb crumble made with Side Hill Farm jam, local rhubarb and spiced oat crumble, and Berries & Blooms, a magenta glaze with Vermont raspberries, black currants, hibiscus and blooms. The small batch, yeast risen donuts, available for preorders and take-out, are fried in cast iron pans in a high heat oil blended from soy, canola and sunflower. Whirligig Brewing in St Johnsbury hosts a Local Donut pop-up one Saturday a month with an online preorder that previously sold out fast! To learn more about Local Donut visit www.localdonutvt.com.
With the pandemic restrictions for group gatherings easing, businesses are returning to pre-pandemic practices. Deep Earth Arts, a metaphysical shop and apothecary, will be resuming workshops with weekly events beginning in July. In March of last year, co-owners and husbands Isaac Vars and Josh Simonds moved the shop from downstairs of the Crumb Bar Bakery to Cottage Street.
The new larger space has greater visibility and ample room for workshops and the classes they offer.
“Deep Earth Arts has been my ‘gem’ for a while,” Isaac said.
The metaphysical shop and apothecary has a wide selection of herbs, herbals, teas, salves, books, spirituality items, candles, and much more. Isaac has always loved to work with plants and has practiced Reiki since 2006. Starting this July, Isaac will be teaching Reiki classes which includes a Reiki share of 20 minutes of Reiki with Isaac and his students.
He said, “Reiki is a pass on tradition. I learned from a school of practice with lineage to Dr Mikao Usui, a Reiki master.” Additional workshops are offered which include drumming meditation, tarot cards and runes readings, and a reading share. With over 100 different stones and crystals, Isaac said, “We are the Chutters of the stone world!”
After the move to Cottage Street, Josh and Isaac launched an online store with the re-opening in May. In the store or on the website you can schedule a reading with Josh Simonds, psychic medium, and find his latest book “The Beginner’s Guide to Runes: Divination and Magic with the Elder Futhark Runes,” also available in bookstore and by special order.
Isaac, also known as the Green Mountain Mage, will be offering an herb walk where he teaches participants herb identification, how to find and forage for herbs, and how to make herbal products and connect to the land. Deep Earth Arts has a bulk herb selection with most all organic or wild crafted herbs suited for medicinal and culinary uses, as well as incense blends. When you visit the shop check out the stunning concreations.
Deep Earth Arts, a metaphysical store, studio and apothecary, is located on 103 Cottage Street. For additional information reach out to Isaac and Josh at 603-991-6990, care@deepeartharts.com, and online at www.deepeartharts.com.
Speaking of resuming small group gatherings, Anya Kisseleva, a past competitive rhythmic gymnast for eight years and a current coach and instructor with over 23 years experience, is resuming sessions through Fitness Elite Gymnastics. Fitness Elite Gymnastics was launched in 2017 and temporarily closed two years after while Anya was caring for her baby. She had planned to reopen last year when the pandemic halted those plans.
Now, she is offering small group gymnastics sessions with a recreational focus for movement and flexibility. Anya shared that the monthly sessions for June, July and August have already reached capacity for the outdoor gymnastics summer workshops. She is currently seeking indoor space to expand the sessions offered and teach year-round.
Fitness Elite Gymnastics specializes in rhythmic gymnastics. Anya said, “Rhythmic gymnastics is where gymnasts perform on the floor with an apparatus such as a ribbon, robe, hoop or ball, choreographed and set to music. The sport combines gymnastics with dance and is very beautiful to watch.”
Fitness Elite Gymnastics located at 93 Main St. in Derby. For additional information contact Anya Kisseleva at 802- 673-0477 or fitnesselitegymnastics@gmail.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
