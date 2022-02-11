Even though the full moon of February, the Snow Moon, is this coming Wednesday and that marmot Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow indicating six more weeks of winter weather, many of us are starting to dream of spring. The earlier prolonged arctic temps might have been a little too much for our worn-down pandemic-inflicted spirits.
Now that the warmer, albeit still cold, temps are visiting and drawing us outside, the post-winter exterior projects are apparent. During the pandemic, many folks tackled home improvement projects driving an 82% increase in home improvement and repair trades, according to data from Hearth, a financial technology company that works with contractors to help their customers find home improvement financing options. While home improvements were coming to fruition, an anticipated baby boom was not. Early data from the US CDC and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics shows a 2019 to 2020 Q4 birth rate decrease by more than 6%. While the birth rate had been trended downward pre-pandemic, the deeper decline that is forecasted and in reality is likely due to increased unemployment, anxiety and struggles in social conditions with work and home life.
The pandemic has been an opportune time for people to evaluate their work/life balance. Two of those people are Jordan and Krystal Mead, owners and operators of All Things Asphalt. A local paving company with a catchy tagline, “If you don’t call us, it’s your own asphalt.” After accruing 15 years of experience paving full time for two of the largest paving companies in Vermont, Pike Industries and J Hutchins Inc, Jordan decided it was time to take his expertise and love for the asphalt industry and as Krystal shared, “pour it into their own family run business,” adding, “Jordan loves the work. He loves all things asphalt. It’s more than a business to him, it’s living out a dream. And, it is an opportunity for us to spend more time with our family while also working towards our goal to be the local paving company.”
Based out of West Charleston, All Things Asphalt is fully insured, serving all of northern VT and NH. Their services include commercial and residential paving, asphalt repairs and patchwork, sidewalk and walkway paving, seal coating, crack filling, regrading and driveway reconstruction. Krystal works alongside Jordan learning the trade while running the paver. She said, “Jordan loves the intricacy of paving and working to insure a repair job looks its best again.” All Things Asphalt is starting to book estimates with paving season expected to launch by May. For additional information visit www.allthingsasphaltvt.com, call (802) 323-2922 or email AllThingsAsphaltVT@gmail.com.
Also following his passion is Josh Pike owner and operator of NEK Tree Workz llc. Josh officially launched the business in April 2021 after performing close to 9 years of tree work. He was working full-time for Asplundh, a family-owned and operated corporation headquartered near Philadelphia which employs over 33,000 people in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Asplundh is a full-service utility contractor ensuring right of way clearance and maintenance through tree pruning and removals, vegetation management with herbicides and emergency storm work. Josh shared, “That saying ‘Choose a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life’ (Confucius) really resonates with me. I truly enjoy the work and love what I do.” NEK Tree Workz llc provides free estimates and is fully insured. They do tree removal and trimming, storm response and clean-up, apple tree pruning, tree thinning, wood lot management, lawn care, and dangerous tree removal. NEK Tree Workz llc is based in Orleans primarily serving VT and northern NH but has traveled to Massachusetts for jobs. Josh has two other employees and is looking forward to building the company. For information contact Josh Pike, owner NEK Tree Workz llc, 33 Maple Street in Orleans, at (802) 397-8712 or email jpike87@icloud.com.
The Grafton Regional Development Corporation which supports local businesses with resources, guidance and financing to build a stronger, more vibrant Grafton County, has launched a new recording studio. Located at the GRDC’s Enterprise Center in Plymouth, the recording studio is up and ready to be utilized for podcast, vlog, or social media FB/Insta Live needs. Britta Hallberg, Grafton RDC Programs Manager, who oversees the Enterprise Center, Educational programs, Marketing, and Grants, shared, “The Enterprise Center is a business incubator, PemiWorks at the ECP, offering co-working office space with access to conference rooms and audio and video technology.”
During the past year with many organizations reducing meeting capacity Grafton RDC realized a need for different conference room space and capabilities so they invested in new video conferencing technology while also launching new co-working suites within a large 900 sq ft space that normally could accommodate 30 however being mindful of the times, they have capped it at 10. The recording studio came into development from a conference room that was originally utilized for focus groups with specific audio and viewing enhancements. With the pandemic came an underutilized focus group conference room that has transformed seamlessly with the aid of soundproofing, microphones and ring lamp lighting, into a recording studio for podcasts, vlog, and Live feeds.
At $25 an hour, it is not the same experience one would have at a professional recording studio but for podcasting it comes with all the essentials to deliver the product. Britta said, “The recording studio is a free en-tity for PemiWorks tenants and has already been used by many in the building.” PemiWorks at the ECP hosted an Intro to Podcasts workshop that influenced many attendees to try out the new recording studio. “As a small business incubator, we wanted to bring a quality experience that is also affordable to the Enterprise Center in Plymouth. We do not want cost to be a deterrent for small business growth.” For more information about the Pemi-Works at the Enterprise Center at Plymouth reach out to Britta Hallberg, Grafton RDC Programs Manager at (603) 536-2011or email connect@graftonrdc.org, www.graftonrdc.org. PemiWorks is located at 1 Bridge Street in Plymouth, with beautiful views of the Pemigewasset River, www.pemiworks.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.