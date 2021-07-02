Business Watch: Local Farmers Growing Kingdom Corn Maze

Congratulations are in order to North Danville on the designation as a Village Center through Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s (ACCD) Downtown Development Board.
The village center designation supports revitalization by providing access to assistance and state funding reserved to help designated municipalities build strong communities. With the village center designation, North Danville will be eligible for revitalization and planning technical assistance, downtown and village center tax credits, priority consideration for state grants and by State Building and General Services (BGS), and Neighborhood Development Area (NDA) eligibility. For inspiration on the success of the Downtown and Village Center Designation program, visit the Danville Village Green which serves as the cultural heart of the community. Through a partnership with VTrans and the Vermont Arts Council, Danville was able to redesign the village green with public art, landscape features, and road improvements that made it more pedestrian friendly and appealing to visitors. For additional information visit https://accd.vermont.gov/community-development/designation-programs/village-centers.
As we as a society emerge from the pandemic isolation new businesses founded on joie de vivre are emerging too. Dirt Church Vermont located at the East Haven Chapel in the heart of the Northeast Kingdom is hosting a “dry-run” today, Saturday, July 3. With a live band and food by local favorite Smokin Somethin BBQ, Anna Cronin and Bruce Lindsay, co-owners and partners, will give tours of the chapel, grounds and the brewery. As Anna shared her and Bruce’s story of how Dirt Church came to fruition, it emerges as a real life fairy-tale.
Competing in the 2018 Circumburke Trail Challenge, strangers Anna and Bruce rode the first 15 miles together. Bruce congratulated Anna’s win in the Circumburke Sport Female category while lamenting his own performance influenced by the weight of his bike. A year later they reconnected again over mountain biking and have been together ever since. The pandemic’s shutdown forced them to take a hard look at life and what they wanted from it. As a result, last September they purchased the East Haven Chapel immediately setting to work on their vision for an environmentally and socially responsible business with a community focus at its core.
The former chapel will now serve as a non-denominational event space for weddings, music performances, and special community events, welcoming everyone and all through its doors. Beyond the events at the chapel, Anna and Bruce have built a new brewhouse and installed a 7 barrel system for Dirt Church Brewing Company’s craft beer.
Anna said, “We are both brewing, with Bruce as the brewmaster and me dabbling in on the tastings!”
In addition to serving as the brewmaster, Bruce is Westport, Connecticut’s tree warden working remotely while Anna, a professional triathlete and health, wellness and fitness professional, has thrown herself into their Dirt Church business full-time.
Today’s dry-run is a fluid opening with the official brewery opening coming in 3-4 weeks. Local food trucks will support the brewery operations.
Situated one mile up the road from Moose Haven on Rt 114, it’s also the location where Anna and Bruce first met and its where they have chosen to plant roots and maybe hops! Check out Dirt Church’s dry run today, and bookmark the website for opening date and events, www.dirtchurchvt.wordpress.com. Dirt Church Brewing Company is located at 1789 VT Rt 114 in East Haven. Contact Anna and Bruce at dirtchurchvt@gmail.com.
Another new exciting business is launching in Sutton. The Kingdom Corn Maze is opening on August 6 with grand opening activities over the weekend. Located on over 20 acres, the Kingdom Corn Maze offers a walking corn maze and two mountain biking corn mazes. Located on the Burke-Sutton border, the corn maze is just a couple miles from the Kingdom Trails and only 10 minutes from East Burke.
The business is held by two families, the Simpsons and the Newlands. Ryan and Marci Simpson own the Simpson Farm, a dairy farm with 730 milk cows that ships to Agri-Mark/Cabot Creamery and a crop on 1,500 acres. And, Phil and Jessica Newland of the Don-Sim Farm, another large scale dairy farm that also produces maple, beef, eggs, and season produce.
The two families were inspired to start the corn maze as a means to promote dairy and agriculture, they have all been a part of the 4-H program and have a strong desire to create awareness and educational opportunities.
Marci said, “We will offer farm tours starting at the Don-Sim Farm and we are working with local schools on education. The farm tours include a visit to the barn and the grounds to meet the cows, calves, chickens, pigs, then to the sugarhouse and the apple orchard. Next, the tour will take visitors to the Simpson Farm to see cows milking in a rotary parlor and a tour of the milk cow and calf barns. We are excited to share the experience of working farms.”
The Kingdom Corn Maze has a pumpkin patch, sunflowers, farm market, and the Cow Lick Cafe with Giffords ice cream. In the farm store, gifts, porch signs, and items for fall decorating are available in addition to milk from Hatchland Dairy, cheese curds from Troy’s Nothing But Curd, Don-Sim Farm maple products, and other farm produce.
Marci, a wellness nurse with RuralEdge, added, “As we grow we will feature more local producers in the farm store. Our goal is to support the local and agricultural community while offering an educational and fun experience.”
For additional information visit www.kingdomcornmaze.com. Opening in August, Kingdom Corn Maze at 1416 Burke Road in Sutton.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
