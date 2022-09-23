To make a beeline is to go directly at something taking the shortest and most direct route, essentially moving in a straight line from A to B. When combined with path integration, the ability to use information generated by one’s own movement to keep track of one’s position, individual success can be achieved by being mentally grounded while seeking to achieve a goal.
In the case of Sweetwater Studios, Karen Zaun Kennedy has made a beeline for her second career as the owner, manager and teacher of her new yoga and wellness studio. With a vision in mind, she has not let delays in construction due to the pandemic and artesian water procurement sidetrack her. Continuing to buzz along during the past challenging two years, Karen has made modifications in her teaching schedule such as moving to online classes and even moving the physical location when necessary while maintaining path integration working towards the opening of Sweetwater Studios slated for October 17 with a full schedule of classes.
The development of Sweetwater Studios has been Karen’s retirement project. After a fulfilling career as a special education educator and director at the Living Arts Center, local area middle schools, and Lyndon Institute, she is furthering her passion in the wellness field by establishing the studio. She credits her husband Dave, sharing, “I’m lucky to have him help me fulfill my dream.” Dave completed the bulk of the construction on the new building that houses a rental unit on one side with the studio facing Burke Mountain on the other side. In a 24’ x 30’ space, one wall of windows faces the tranquility of Burke Mountain, the opposing wall is used for yoga pose support, and the back wall is fitted with a hanging system displaying some of Karen’s photography with intentional room for artwork by local area artists. A common entry shared between the rental unit and the studio holds a coat area and gives access to an ADA-compliant bathroom. With cathedral ceilings, the transoms deliver late afternoon sunlight.
Karen has been practicing yoga for over 20 years. In 2016, she completed a 200-hour certification with Andrea Thibodeau through Heart Space Yoga. With her background as an educator, she found it to be an easy transition to teaching yoga. In 2018, she traveled to Barcelona for a 50-hour certification in trapeze yoga with Yoga Body founded by Lucas Rockwood. The all-day in-studio sessions included anatomy classes in the evening. “I had been in a car accident resulting in back discomfort and trapeze yoga relieved that pain,” shared Karen. Trapeze Yoga creates natural spinal traction using body weight while increasing flexibility with balanced upper body and core strength. She is currently working on a 300-hour yoga certification and looks forward to sharing her further education with her students.
Last winter Karen taught a Mens’ Yoga class at KILOS in Lyndonville. The class was well-received and will be offered at Sweetwater Studios. The class is for men only and is geared toward physical issues they often have such as tightness and inflexibility through holding poses for 2-3 minutes and gravity yoga. Sweetwater Studios will also offer Pound™, an exuberant cardio jam session using lightly weighted drumsticks, and a Beginners’ class which will be maintained as a beginners class. In mid-October, Martha Tack, trained in Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction at the Center for Mindfulness will offer a 9-class Meditation series, and in late October a Kirtan and Chanting workshop will be offered. With additional Wellness Workshops planned, the Sweetwater Studios building will soon become a hub for the living well experience. With its adjacency to Doug Clarner’s Burke Bike Barn, Karen hopes to partner for yoga and wellness retreat experiences with the studio’s rental unit hosting the workshop leader.
In addition to the studio offerings, Karen is a certified aromatherapist. She enjoys meeting individually with people for consultation and then developing a custom product to meet their needs. Through Sweetwater Studios she sells a handmade lip balm, a foaming exfoliant sugar scrub, an avocado body butter mousse with or without lavender, and honey from their Sweetwater bees of their growing apiary. Dave and Karen harvest the propolis to use in tinctures. “We came into beekeeping accidentally after capturing a swarm on the property using the white sheet method. The bees made a literal beeline for the offered hive,” said Karen. From that initial beeline they have integrated many paths along the way, now with 28 hives that Dave hopes to grow to 100. Sweetwater Studios Honey is available at the studio, Auntie Dee Dee’s Bakery, and R&R Trading Post. Sweetwater Studios is located at 135 Sweetwater Lane in East Burke, www.sweetwaterstudiosyoga.com, (802) 535-5876.
Drink Wholesome, developed and founded by Jack Schrupp, has hit the market. Developed as a result of Jack’s experience as a Nordic XC racer through Williams College and desiring a clean protein supplement. He had an idea for a protein product that would be easy to digest, simple and nutritious. He made his own rudimentary protein powder. “Objectively the worst time to launch a business is during a pandemic,” shared Jack adding, “I had hoped to develop the product by traveling to events, sampling and building feedback.” However, with events canceled due to covid restrictions, Jack persisted with the recipe, sharing it with friends and family for feedback. During the product development, he learned that many people experience digestive issues with protein powders and that this is a common issue. The simplicity of Drink Wholesome appeals to people with gut issues and sensitive stomachs. Jack credits the New Hampshire Small Business Development Center, “the NHSBDC has been instrumental in guiding the business development and mentoring me along this path. The people in the food and beverage space have been incredible sources of wisdom.” He is now working to pay it forward as a mentor for other entrepreneurs.
While originally visualized for event sales, Drink Wholesome has taken off online. During the at-home phases of the pandemic, Jack created a website almost immediately attracting people with gut issues and sensitive stomachs. He partnered with an organic granola company in Cape Cod to produce the product and Drink Wholesome is the only protein powder made in New England. The easy-to-digest Drink Wholesome protein powders with 20g protein from egg whites or almonds are available in vanilla or chocolate as egg white protein powders, high protein meal replacement powders, vegan protein powders, and in samples. Locally Drink Wholesome is available for purchase in the Upper Valley Food Co-op in White River Junction, the Concord [NH] Food Co-op, and in natural grocers. Jack is working towards a future on the retail shelf across the country while simultaneously working as Burke Mountain Academy’s French teacher and a dorm proctor. Look for Drink Wholesome on your natural grocer shelves and for more information and online ordering visit www.drinkwholesome.com.
