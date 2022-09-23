To make a beeline is to go directly at something taking the shortest and most direct route, essentially moving in a straight line from A to B. When combined with path integration, the ability to use information generated by one’s own movement to keep track of one’s position, individual success can be achieved by being mentally grounded while seeking to achieve a goal.

In the case of Sweetwater Studios, Karen Zaun Kennedy has made a beeline for her second career as the owner, manager and teacher of her new yoga and wellness studio. With a vision in mind, she has not let delays in construction due to the pandemic and artesian water procurement sidetrack her. Continuing to buzz along during the past challenging two years, Karen has made modifications in her teaching schedule such as moving to online classes and even moving the physical location when necessary while maintaining path integration working towards the opening of Sweetwater Studios slated for October 17 with a full schedule of classes.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.