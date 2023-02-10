Possessing a growth mindset is essential for success. People with a growth mindset believe they possess the talent and ability to increase their intelligence and skills through hard work and effort. This outlook enables them to take on challenges from which they learn and use to increase their future achievements. Conversely, there are people with fixed mindsets that move along in life, accepting the status quo, and not believing in their ability or intelligence to improve their skills and experience with life. One of the world’s leading researchers on motivation and mindsets, the Lewis and Virginia Eaton Professor of Psychology at Stanford University’s Carol Dweck states that only 40% of people have a growth mindset.

In Sheffield, Hunter Murray is putting his growth mindset to practice. Hunter recently left his full-time position with a gas company, where he worked as the lead installer for three years, to launch his own venture, Murray’s Heating and Cooling. He is fully licensed, fully insured in both VT and NH and is providing services to a 45-mile radius of Sheffield. Hunter said, “We do not do plumbing or drainage. I specialize in heating and cooling systems.”

