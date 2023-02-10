Possessing a growth mindset is essential for success. People with a growth mindset believe they possess the talent and ability to increase their intelligence and skills through hard work and effort. This outlook enables them to take on challenges from which they learn and use to increase their future achievements. Conversely, there are people with fixed mindsets that move along in life, accepting the status quo, and not believing in their ability or intelligence to improve their skills and experience with life. One of the world’s leading researchers on motivation and mindsets, the Lewis and Virginia Eaton Professor of Psychology at Stanford University’s Carol Dweck states that only 40% of people have a growth mindset.
In Sheffield, Hunter Murray is putting his growth mindset to practice. Hunter recently left his full-time position with a gas company, where he worked as the lead installer for three years, to launch his own venture, Murray’s Heating and Cooling. He is fully licensed, fully insured in both VT and NH and is providing services to a 45-mile radius of Sheffield. Hunter said, “We do not do plumbing or drainage. I specialize in heating and cooling systems.”
He grew up in the area, all 25 years, and credits his motivation and success to “on the job training, school, and good people.” Hunter emphasized that he always wants to stay up to date with the latest new technologies; currently he is completing a course to be nationally certified for AC/refrigeration. “The industry is evolving with many people switching from oil. New constructions want the latest most efficient systems on the market while existing homeowners are looking to upgrade for more efficient systems,” said Hunter. Murray’s Heating and Cooling installs trusted brands such as wall-hung propane IBC heating and hot water systems, and Buderus gas and oil boilers. Murray’s Heating and Cooling offers boiler and furnace installation and repairs, preventative maintenance and inspections, water heaters, gas stoves and appliances, and full heating conversions from oil to propane. He is presently focusing on residential work and will work in commercial buildings for maintenance while he grows the new business. Hunter shared that down the road as the business grows he will expand to new commercial installs.
Hunter is a familiar face to folks in the area, a face that has built trust and a reputation for standing by his work. He credits his girlfriend, Kara Weaver, with helping behind the scenes on scheduling and work with accounting. Hunter shared, “The best time to call for preventative maintenance is when you are thinking about it. There’s never a bad time to schedule and he is booking appointments from two weeks out through the early fall. Murray’s Heating and Cooling can be reached by phone or email, (802) 745-9161 and murraysheatingcooling@gmail.com.
Coming to downtown St Johnsbury in late Spring is Blue Spruce Health, a direct primary care practice. Medical Director, founder and owner, Dr. Umair Malik is passionate about providing high-quality comprehensive healthcare. He believes that healthcare does not have to be expensive, confusing or frustrating. By departing from traditional insurance-based models of primary care, Dr. Malik is able to provide patients with direct attention when they need it. Working as a direct primary care, insurance is cut out enabling Blue Spruce Health to lower costs while improving access that includes more time for patient care and less time waiting for appointments.
Blue Spruce Health works on a membership model where member benefits include unlimited office visits for medical needs, same-day access for urgent care, 24/7 on-call access to a provider via text, phone or email, no charges for office procedures or services, and all without co-pays or office visit charges. Blue Spruce Health Operations Leader Megan Marquisse shared, “With Direct Primary Care we do not accept insurance, patients pay a subscription to be a member and that subscription covers all the care they would need in the office. At Blue Spruce Health, providers are able to practice medicine that is more in line with the Hippocratic Oath versus working within the limits imposed by insurance.” Direct Primary Care can be used with members who have insurance or with members who do not have insurance. Insurance can still be used for labs or medications if a member chooses to use it. “Blue Spruce Health does not bill insurance,” added Megan, “Traditional practices make money off the number of patients they can see. With the membership model, our providers are very accessible offering appointments often the same day. Our providers answer phones and offer direct access to care.”
Blue Spruce Health opened its office in Newport in September 2021. With many patients traveling from the St Johnsbury area to Newport, there is a determined need to expand the practice. Driven by the volume of patients in the St Johnsbury area, a new provider will be announced soon who will work in tandem with Dr. Malik at the St Johnsbury office. Megan added, “The Direct Primary Care model serves people who either do not have insurance, do not qualify for insurance, or who have high deductibles and still want to receive high-quality comprehensive primary care. This model is also good for the underinsured.”
Blue Spruce Health is located at 401 E Main St. in Newport with a new office coming to 25 Depot Square in St Johnsbury in late spring. For additional information visit https://bluespruce.care, call (802) 327-7079 or email info@bluespruce.com.
After a fire struck the building, The Galaxy Bookshop is open once again! Co-owned by Andrea Jones and Sandy Scott since since 2014, they see themselves more as stewards of the business that has served the community since 1988. Offering a wide range of new books for all ages, puzzles, games and stationary, the Galaxy Bookshop is a vibrant independent bookstore serving as a community gathering space.
In the January prior to the July fire, Andrea and Sandy had redone the store layout freshening fixtures and aesthetics. While fire did not strike the shop, the sprinkler system did, releasing 800 gallons of water in 20 minutes. “100% of the inventory was lost. The hot day and high humidity caused other untouched books to absorb water and swell up. The mitigation company cleaned it all out,” shared Andrea, “There was structural damage to the ceiling and floor, and the ceiling fans and all the fixtures had to be replaced. Fortunately, the mural of Hardwick, an irreplaceable piece of artwork, was unaffected.” The community came out in droves to help with whatever they could provide, whether it was manual labor, answering phones, boxing up items, or bringing food. “We were never without food!” shared Andrea, saying they were well-cared for while the bookshop team of employees and the many volunteers worked to rebuild. “The community has supported The Galaxy Bookshop since 1988, all throughout the pandemic when we were fulfilling special orders in a warehouse setup, and again with tremendous love and support after the fire,” said Andrea. From July 2022 through January 2023 they occupied two different temporary spaces fulfilling special orders on a folding table with a computer to process orders. The bookshop was able to open for a few limited hours a few days before Christmas then put all their energy into finalizing the rebuild. They had to start from scratch with inventory and have found the business to be busier so far this year with the community support. “We are incredibly grateful to the community!” said Andrea.
Visit the Galaxy Bookshop located at 41 South Main Street in Hardwick, (802) 472-5533, https://galaxybookshop.indielite.org.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
