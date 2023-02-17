In 1957, Arthur Frommer founded Frommer’s, a travel guidebook series serving as the essential resource for planning excursions among savvy travelers. Frommer’s researches travel reviews worldwide providing the who what where and when for great attractions, accommodations, dining, and experiences. So it’s pretty spectacular that an international travel resource with over 350 guidebooks would include a “The Northeast Kingdom Travel Guide,” with things to do, best hotels, things to see, driving tours, and active pursuits.
From Frommer’s, “Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom has a more wild and remote character than much of the rest of the state,” adding, “What gives this region its character is its stubborn, old-fashioned insularity.” Insularity was an interesting word choice meaning the state or condition of being detached or isolated; based on the Latin insult for island; and as defined by the Cambridge Dictionary “the quality of only being interested in your own country or group and not being willing to accept different or foreign ideas.” So it is interesting when learning about recent development and investment to the region that the description of old-fashioned insularity takes on a very different meaning.
There is immense loyalty, gratitude and pride in the Northeast Kingdom. There is also tremendous passion to see its’ success as a vibrant and economically healthy area. And, this passion for the NEK and people can translate into action that has the power to become momentous. Two military veterans, Bud Stevens and Josh Simpson have partnered together founding Stevens & Simpson Development to address a regional housing shortage, and Juggernaut Construction, a community-based construction company. Seeing a local decline in qualified tradesmen they felt a responsibility and moral obligation to offer the community a better option. Combining their construction and environmental testing companies coupled with Bud’s business background and acumen, they aim to build and impact housing in a positive way.
“How do we impact workforce housing to experience workforce growth? We need to impact hospitals and schools, and the community, the NEK as a whole, to make an economic flywheel,” asked Bud. “We will create housing that is affordable for VHFA, 100% of them.” Juggernaut Construction will phase build and build places people can afford to buy.
Leveraging their knowledge and experience, Josh with contractors and Bud with investors, they are in a unique situation in that they are the developers and own the construction company therefore they can control the phased build and building costs. Their tentative plans for a 96-unit housing project will include a mix of apartments and condominiums built in three phases over five years. “This will be a 100% community project. I believe in hiring and working with good motivated people and leading by moral worth ensuring that what we are doing is helping people,” Bud shared. He hopes through their work to create a blueprint for managing the development and making it easier for other people to follow their moral compass and “do good things.”
In that vein, Bud Stevens also founded Momentum Business Solutions with the launch slated to kick off in March. Through Momentum Business Solutions he will use his knowledge and principal to help other small businesses with grant application and execution, and business solutions with CPA, human resources, bookkeepers. He has rented office space in downtown St Johnsbury and will be joined by two business partners. Momentum Business Solutions will help small businesses with grants supporting the services through NVDA.
With a passion for applying knowledge to build skill, Bud Stevens has partnered with Matt Young to launch The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co., to manufacture seltzers with locally sourced ingredients, such as maple for maple flavored hard seltzer. The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. will be the region’s first in the hard seltzer industry. In July 2022, Vermont announced that beverages in the Ready-To-Drink (RTD) category of cocktails could transition to the private sector meaning that previous to Vermont Spirits RTD Bill H.B.730, these cocktails that come prepared for consumption in either a can or a bottle could only be distributed and sold by the State’s 802-agency liquor outlets.
With the passing of H.B.730, traditional class 1 and 2 license holders can stock and sell RTDs which include seltzer-centric beverages infused with vodka or other spirits and premixed cocktails. Matt and Bud are working on all the processes of establishing the new business, including building the equipment to manufacture the purchased liquor and process for the final product.
Bud said, “The reception from the state is positive. The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. will be the first RTD company in Vermont.” He added that they are aiming to fill the craft seltzer void at the local level. While Matt has been an auctioneer for 20 years and is ready to explore his other interests, Bud has experience in the beer brewing industry.
“Back in 2006 I owned the Stonecutter’s Brewhouse in Barre. I was a home brewer eventually opening a home brew supply store that was only open in the evenings, then I opened the brewpub to serve Stonecutters with Red Ale, homemade stouts, and we were on the cutting edge with a Double IPA,” shared Bud. The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. will be small in scale as a manufacturer with a tasting room, two employees, and the occasional food truck and musical entertainer to introduce new flavor launches. Initially, they’ll look to sell to bars and restaurants from St Johnsbury to Newport. While the permitting process proceeds, The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. hopes to ideally open in the next few months. The Vermont Hard Seltzer Co. coming in spring to 37 Pleasant Street in Lyndon.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you'd like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com.
