Business WatcH: Local Restaurant Helps Out Neighbor In Need

It’s not often you hear someone remark that they don’t love the ocean, so when Krystie Wood said just that, I almost fell off my chair. How could anyone not love the ocean?!
In fact, she does like the ocean. But after ten years of living on Boston’s South Shore near Cape Cod, she found she loves landlocked Vermont with its shark-free lakes and ponds much more.
“I love the freedom of the Vermont land,” said Krystie. “There’s no line for parking and no entry fee to paddle on the water. I’m a huge fan of seafood but not so much of swimming with sharks!”
Since moving back to Vermont from Massachusetts in December 2021, the Rutland native felt welcomed by the community and has gotten to know folks quickly. “I was attracted to Island Pond for the nearby lakes and the land and then drawn in by how friendly the community is,” added Krystie.
The grand opening of the By The Bay Farm farmstand was held on June 10. At the farmstand, Krystie carries all kinds of handcrafted items from soaps, body butters, candles, wax melts, shampoo bars, salves, along with fresh eggs, canned goods like jellies, jams, relish, pickles, hot sauce, local honey and local maple syrup, in addition to elderberry syrup kits, and ceramics made by students from the North Country High School.
Krystie teamed up with the local high school’s ceramics class and offers student pottery for sale by donation, with 100% of the proceeds going back to the high school program. As the growing season progresses, local farm produce from Devaney Farm on Sanderson Hill in West Charleston, fruits, plants and cut flowers will be available. By The Bay Farm farmstand will also sell duck eggs, rabbits, including white New Zealand bunnies, and rabbit manure which is a great fertilizer.
Krystie had always been fascinated by the homestead lifestyle, living a more natural life and knowing what products are in the items they use and consume, and launched By The Bay Farm in 2011. The business initially started as a hobby making bath products for her and her family’s personal use. That spurred her teaching soap-making classes, growing her own food and making household cleaners and health products. In 2016, Krystie began making CBD salve for her and her family’s use. After listing a few extra CBD salves for sale through a local homesteading group the response was so good that she was able to turn a her passion into a business.
She strives to make the best quality products while giving each one of her customers the personal attention they need. Krystie began her interest in the artisan side of CBD products, primarily topicals for pain relief, through her own diagnosis with Ankylosing Spondylitis, a type of arthritis causing long-term inflammation of the joints of the spine affecting pain and joint stiffness in the lower back, shoulders, hips and knees. While there is no cure for Ankylosing Spondylitis physical therapy, low-intensity activity, an anti-inflammatory diet, and pain-relief treatments, such as CBD salves, may slow the progression of the disease.
Since their launch into homemade cannabis salve it has been By The Bay Farm’s best-selling product. It is made with organic and simple ingredients, 100% solvent-free, and made in small batches on the micro-farm. Infused with organic essential oils, By The Bay Farm cannabis salve is available in unscented lemon, lavender, and eucalyptus scent. The By The Bay Farm farmstand is open five days a week, Wednesday through Sun-day, 10 AM-5 PM, located at 1851 East Brighton Road in Island Pond, for more information and online orders visit www.bythebayfarms.com.
Last Sunday, Salt Bistro held a Wine & Cocktail mixer in support of Central Cafe, a staple business in downtown St. Johnsbury that needs help settling a tax debt and catching up on past due rent. The popular destination, like many small businesses, has had to make difficult decisions brought on by a perfect storm of pandemic supply chain issues and inflation, workforce challenges, and personal health issues.
Salt Bistro, owned by Aureon “AJ” Nommik and wife Libbie Lumbra, provided light appetizers and a cash bar with all proceeds going directly to Central Cafe to help the business get back to serving the community with its inviting and inclusive space. In addition to that event, Salt Bistro is planning a Prix Fixe Dinner event for Sunday, July 2, where a portion of all ticket sales will go directly to Central Cafe.
Donations to support Central Cafe’s reopening can be brought into any Salt Bistro location during business hours: Salt Bistro 94 Eastern Ave in St Johnsbury, Salt Bistro Cicchetti & Martini Bar in the basement of the Thayer’s Inn in Littleton, and Trattoria Sorellina 66 Belden Hill Road in East Burke. Donations are also accepted at the St Johnsbury Welcome Center, checks made payable to Central Cafe. To raise $20,000 through fundraising, show your support by pre-purchasing tickets to the July 2 Prix Fixe Dinner event, visit or contact Salt Bistro for purchase and details, (802) 424-1690.
As a reminder, The History Channel’s “American Pickers” is returning to New Hampshire in August 2023. The documentary-style series follows skilled pickers as they seek out valuable antiques often showcasing his-torically significant or rare items owned by real people in fascinating collections. The producers are seeking leads on the many New Hampshire collectors that may lead to discovery and uncovering of a unique item. The American Pickers do not pick from stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or any open to the public entity. If you or someone you know would like to have your hidden treasure explored send your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or contact (646) 493-2184.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you'd like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com.
