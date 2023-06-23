Business WatcH: Local Restaurant Helps Out Neighbor In Need

It’s not often you hear someone remark that they don’t love the ocean, so when Krystie Wood said just that, I almost fell off my chair. How could anyone not love the ocean?!

In fact, she does like the ocean. But after ten years of living on Boston’s South Shore near Cape Cod, she found she loves landlocked Vermont with its shark-free lakes and ponds much more.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.