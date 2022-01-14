Today, January 15, 2022, is not just an arctic cold day, it is also the date of Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday and Humanitarian Day, one of three days of observation, established in 2009, to show respect and remembrance for all those who have helped change America’s unjust laws of racial segregation. Humanitarian Day is one of three annual Emancipation Days of Respects, created in honor of MLK Jr, to promote unity, respect, and remembrance. Wear white today to show your support and with humanitarian spirit also celebrate that it’s Soup Swap Day. It’s a perfectly chilly weekend to warm up with a nice bowl of soup whether from a local cafe or restaurant or made at home, procure local ingredients and consider sharing with a friend or neighbor.
Comfort can be found in the pleasure of sharing good food and in gastronomia, the art or practice of preparing and cooking food. Jenny and Giacomo Vascotto are the master pastaiolos behind Trenchers Farmhouse, farm to table, field to fork, artisan Italian foods. They launched Trenchers Farmhouse in May 2020, with Jenny sharing, “We use regenerative, sustainable, insect and animal-friendly farming practices to grow all of our vegetables and to raise our animals. We want our farm to be part of a sustainable solution that will nourish and provide for generations to come.”
To optimize their pasta for higher nutrient content and flavor, they make traditional pasta from a signature blend of heritage and ancient whole wheat grains, sourcing 100% sustainable. Their commitment and diligence has recently been recognized by Slow Food Vermont, the local chapter of Slow Food, an international movement dedicated to good, clean, and fair food, with the award of the Snail of Approval. Slow Food Vermont states the Snail of Approval is awarded to the restaurants, bars, food and beverage artisans, stores, and markets that contribute to the quality, authenticity, and sustainability of Vermont’s food supply and have been deemed outstanding among peers. This year’s Snail of Approval has Trenchers Farmhouse of Lyndon in excellent company with fellow recipients including Parish Hill Creamery in Westminster West, All Souls Tortilleria in Old North End Burlington, Misery Loves Co. in Winooski, Brot Bakery in Fairfax, Juniper Bar & Restaurant in Burlington, Eden Specialty Ciders in West Charleston, and Bleu Northeast Seafood in Burlington.
Trenchers Farmhouse farmstand at 1220 Sugar Maple Road in Lyndonville is open every day, weather permitting. You can also procure and enjoy their products locally through Libbey’s Meat Market, and Gingue Family Farm, and on the menu at Cold Mountain Cafe, and The Inn at Burklyn. Follow Trenchers Farmhouse online for an announcement for membership to their 2022 Pasta Club. Visit www.trenchersfarmhouse.com for additional information.
If you are looking to burn off the pasta and covid-gain, consider Fitness Jungle. Owner/instructor Wendy Kuklinski ran the studio for 3 years on Railroad Street before she purchased a building on Eastern Ave with a street-level storefront and a second-floor apartment. The storefront was vacant for an extended period due to previous issues with the boundary line. Wendy, dedicated to her vision, resolved the issues and went to work on a building that needed a new roof, windows, and a first floor needing a complete renovation. The result is a fresh, clean studio that is handicap accessible, and a space she owns. Wendy is a registered nurse, ACE certified fitness instructor, and trained artist.
“My years and experience in healthcare have given me a passion to help others through exercise,” shared Wendy. Currently Fitness Jungle is welcoming 6 persons to a class at a time, with before and after work classes and Sunday mornings. Classes include TRX, hot pilates, and combinations, as well as senior classes which focus on functional fitness. Fitness Jungle fitness studio is located at 156 Eastern Avenue in St Johnsbury. Visit www.fitness-jungle-llc.com for more information.
Resuming soon is the NEK Chamber’s Legislative Forums co-lead by NEK Chamber Director Darcie McCann and former NVRH VP and community leader Laural Ruggles. The forum will be held online via Zoom with a defined program allowing for a chamber update, legislator reports addressing key issues, and concluding with a question/answer period. Anticipated discussions to include current issues such as Covid-19 and its impact, healthcare, workforce, economic development issues, taxes and fiscal policies, among other rising issues.
“This format [Zoom] will allow constituents to receive updates from legislators until we believe it is safe to meet again” shared Darcie McCann, “In the past, we have made it very clear to our guests that they are encouraged to ask questions of the legislators but they will not be allowed to grandstand on issues or be disrespectful to the legislators. It was not tolerated at our previous sessions and will not be on these online forums either,” said McCann. “We understand these are troubling and challenging times but we request civility from participants.” The Legislative Forums will be held the last Monday of each month from January to May, from 8 to 9 AM, mark your calendars for Feb 28, March 28, April 25 and May 23. The forums will be recorded. For more detail and to receive a link to the online forum, contact the NEK Chamber at (802) 748-3678 or email director@nekchamber.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
