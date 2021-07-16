Every day I receive more emails from businesses and non-profit organizations with a pitch for money. But did any of them make a connection with me? Resonation is critical in this digital world of instant gratification.
I rarely purchase online preferring to spend in-person to support the local economy while being cognizant of my carbon footprint. This week however after speaking to Jamie Lynn Ward, owner of Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen, had I received an email from The TEARS Foundation I would have been moved to respond as the message resonates. And, now that I’ve learned more about the NH Chapter, I am inclined to spread awareness (www.thetearsfoundation.org). There are no government funds available to support bereaved families who have lost a child, and the need is significant in New Hampshire. Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen is supporting The TEARS Foundation NH Chapter by hosting the end of a 115-mile ride in memory of Nicholas Fortier who passed earlier this year at the tender age of 4. The proceeds from the Nicholas Fortier Forever 4 Ride will be donated to the TEARS Foundation NH Chapter. A silent auction will be held at the restaurant at 4 pm today, Saturday, July 17.
Speaking of Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen, Jamie Lynn Ward has announced that at the end of July she will be closing the restaurant and moving out of the 9 Lisbon Road location. Due to the building’s insulation and North Country’s hard winters, the restaurant has been operating as a seasonal restaurant not open during the winter months. Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen opened in July of 2019 offers a variety menu from burgers to seafood with a full bar. Jamie Lynn said, “During the pandemic, the locals showed up and keep us going with their strong support and kind words of encouragement!”
Hearing of Jamie Lynn’s dilemma, Scott and Camilla Rutherford offered the location of their restaurant, The Little Grille, in Woodsville. The Rutherfords have owned and operated three The Little Grille locations, Bradford, Littleton, and Woodsville. They announced the closing of The Little Grille’s Comida Mexicana in Woodsville due to the region’s current staffing issues and that Sunday, July 18 will be the last day at the Woodsville location. Woodsville employees will be moving to their two other locations in Bradford and Littleton. Jamie Lynn shared that they are hoping to open the first week in August as they prepare and await the meals and rentals licensing. The new location for Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen in Woodsville is only about 2 1/2 miles from the Bath location. The staff is excited to see existing customers and welcome new ones. Opening early August is Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen at 50 Smith Street in Woodsville. For additional information reach out to (603) 747-3179.
Vermont Tiny Toes Ballet is moving! Elizabeth Mahnker has been operating the ballet studio for 9 years, first with summer programs at the Powers Park pavilion and later for 5 years in a shared space above the Grindstone Cafe. Elizabeth had been looking for a facility that would offer greater visibility for her growing business. Creative Healing and Fitness, a newly renovated facility on 518 Main Street is owned by Diane Erskine Matthews and Don Matthews. The home has belonged to three generations of the Erskine family and with Diane’s passion and Don’s construction skills, they have renovated the building into a business that brings the community together with dance, aerobics, fitness classes, massage, healing arts, yoga, and kitchen workshops. Elizabeth is excited to have her own studio space equipped with mirrors for the dancers, first-floor accessibility, and great visibility. Registration for school year classes will take place on September 2 from 2-7 PM at Creative Healing and Fitness. Elizabeth said, “I think everyone should dance. Ballet is my true love and I love to teach and share the love of movement.” She studied ballet from the age of 3 with Heidi Broome and then continuing with Rebecca McGregor at Lyndon Institute. When not in the ballet studio, Elizabeth works part-time at Cobleigh Library and alongside her boyfriend Zach Perry with his business, Tacos Del Reino which is positioned at the Burke Mountain Ski Area. Opening in September, visit Vermont Tiny Toes Ballet at 518 Main Street in Lyndonville. For additional information call (802) 274-4012 or email vermonttinytoesballet@gmail.com.
St. Johnsbury Distillery has shared the news that Dunc’s Elderflower Rum has won best in class of all rums at this year’s Finger Lakes International Wine and Spirits Competition. The 21st Annual Finger Lakes International Wine and Spirits Competition received over 1,750 entries from 42 states and 10 countries. The Finger Lakes International Wine and Spirits Competition is managed by and for the benefit of Camp Good Days and Special Times, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for children and families whose lives have been affected by cancer and sickle cell anemia. The Camp provides residential programs, activities and events to children and adults free of charge. Dunc’s Elderflower Rum is an award-winning rum with a bronze at the San Francisco World Spirit Competition and a silver at the American Distilling Institute. Dunc’s Elderflower Rum has a sweet summertime taste and can be purchased locally at 802 Spirits locations, summer Farmers’ Markets in St Johnsbury, Montpelier, Waitsfield, Stowe and Woodstock, and at the St. Johnsbury Distillery Tasting Room & Speakeasy located at 74 Eastern Avenue in St Johnsbury. For more info visit www.stjdistillery.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
