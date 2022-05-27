“I’m not going to Kelly’s just because you like the takeout girl”
If you are at all familiar with Boston’s North Shore you got the reference from the Oscar-winning 1997 screenplay by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Kelly’s Roast Beef claims to be the inventor of the modern roast beef sandwich which is made from 25-day aged beef knuckle roasted in-house, served fresh and made-to-order, usually as a classic version called the “three-way”; my favorite is plain with a little James River bbq sauce and pickles.
However your preference, Kelly’s reputation is undisputed, celebrating seven decades of quality, customer service, and value, the consistent standards meet and exceed the expectations of their loyal customers. With only four locations in close quarters: Revere Beach, Saugus, Danvers, and Medford in Massachusetts; it’s their quality and high standards that have generated national television attention on the Food Network’s Rachael Ray, PBS Special “Sandwiches You Will Like,” SNL, and in the movie Good Will Hunting. If you ask the owners why their business is so famous the response will be “because of our loyal customers.” Reputation is the single most important aspect of your business and through reputation, ratings, and referrals your business will grow.
A few local area professionals are working to start up a business networking group as a chapter of BNI, the world’s leading business referral organization with over 10,000 BNI Chapters worldwide. BNI Vermont is seeking to bring together business owners looking to grow their network and like-minded individuals that can make referrals to generate business.
This resource is offered to community members seeking to hire local professionals in a wide range of services. While BNI Vermont is actively building business referral and networking groups throughout the state, they have scheduled an in-person networking event for June 15 at the Burke Mountain Hotel. Brett Gale, a local agent representing State Farm Insurance for Auto, Home, Life, and Small Business, shared the formation of a St Johnsbury BNI chapter advising that Mironda Meyer is the local BNI contact.
Mironda owns Mironda’s House of Wellness and Fitness, located in Concord, where she works as a personal fitness trainer. She trains clients from all over the world using a virtual training program. Many of her clients are female multi-sport athletes seeking results to move them out of the injury cycle and confidently hit their next PR. She is a results-driven professional with certification in Functional Movement and is certified as a Corrective Exercise Specialist and Performance Enhancement Specialist from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). Mironda can be reached by email at mironda@mirondashouseofwellnessandfitness.com and for BNI information at mironda@bnivermont.com. To register for the BNI in-person networking event reach out to Erin Perrin at Erin@BNIVermont to hold your seat. For additional State Farm Insurance information visit www.brettgaleinsurance.com
DJ Nelson has moved Retail Empowerment to an office at 309 Portland St., sharing the building with Begin Realty Associates. DJ has been in the retail pet industry for over 27 years having started out of his parents’ walkout basement operating Hodge Podge Pets in Barnet. In 2007, he moved to St Johnsbury building AquaRealm Aquarium & Pets into an over 3,500 sq ft retail store. This June in his role as a retail business consultant, he will be attending the Whizbang! Retail Success Summit in Grand Rapids, MI where he is to present on stage to an audience of several hundred retailers.
DJ shared, “I believe in stepping outside your comfort zone. Doing so will help you grow not only professionally but also personally. Usually, I teach to smaller groups so this opportunity, at the Retail Success Summit, will bring me back to my Academy days speaking from the podium at Fuller Hall.” The services Retail Empowerment provides varies with the consulting sessions tailored to address each individual business’ needs. Businesses also bring their staff for training and he shared that the office space has been beneficial for off-site training and workshops for his own staff from AquaRealm. DJ is also preparing to release training vid-eos for pet-related businesses. To learn more reach out to DJ Nelson at Retail Empowerment located at 309 Portland Street in St Johnsbury, email djnelson@retailempowerment.net
Michelle StCyr has launched Lullabies Boutique, an online mommy and me consignment boutique, based in Littleton. Lullabies Boutique is now accepting gently-used children’s clothing and accessories, sized newborn through child size 12, maternity garments, and newborn essentials from diaper bags to walkers, baby swings to johnny jump-ups.
“People around here are longing for and deserve quality maternity and children’s items and there isn’t anywhere to shop locally,” said Michelle. Launching this week as a completely online store, Michelle shared, “Lullabies Boutique is the perfect fit for our beautiful, historic downtown. My vision is to operate as a brick and mortar retailer with beautiful and affordable items in an aesthetically pleasing storefront, however, until a storefront property becomes available for lease Lullabies Boutique will operate all online.” Michelle is offering delivery of purchased items within the Littleton city limits with a minimum spend, and convenient meetup times and locations for customers residing outside of Littleton. For more information contact Michelle StCyr at LullabiesBoutiqueNH@gmail.com.
Kingdom Crust in St Johnsbury is under new ownership. John Morse took over in early May and has great things in store for the pizza restaurant located on 1216 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury. Visit www.kingdomcrustco.com and call (802) 424-2328 for more information.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com and mention where you locally find the best North Shore style roast beef sandwich. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
