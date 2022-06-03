Business Watch: Locally Distillery Featured In ‘802 Spirits’; New Restaurant At Bethlehem Country Club

Once again, the St Johnsbury Distillery has earned industry recognition for their hard work and endeavors, this time with a feature in the July issue of 802 Spirits, the magazine published by the Liquor Retail Division of the VT Dept of Liquor and Lottery. The investment in the businesses made by father and son, Dan and Brendan Hughes, has evolved into a flourishing and widely recognized brand benefiting St Johnsbury’s revitalization while supporting the local market economy.
All of the St Johnsbury Distillery products are crafted on-location using as many locally-sourced ingredients as possible. St Johnsbury Distillery is one of only a few companies that makes gin out of sugar cane and this is all done in-house. “We don’t purchase any alcohol to manufacture our spirits,” said Brendan Hughes, president and co-founder. The St Johnsbury Distillery is in center of the downtown in a fully-renovated building customized for the manufacturing facility coupled with a charming and welcoming tasting room.
Explore the St Johnsbury Distillery Speakeasy and Tasting Room at 74 Eastern Ave. in St Johnsbury, www.stjohnsburydistillery.com. And, check out the July issue of 802 Spirits available at retail agency locations and tourism kiosks throughout Vermont, www.802spirits.com.
Recently opened is the El Mirador Restaurante at the Bethlehem Country Club. It is a family business co-owned and operated by Chef Juan and Chef Andres, fondly known as the Pu Brothers. Both Juan and Andres have extensive experience in the food industry with Chef Juan sharing, “I’ve been working in the kitchen for over 18 years, about half my life. I love it!”
Originally from Guatemala, the Pu brothers moved to Florida over 15 years ago with family and children in tow.
“I moved north to New Hampshire 4 years ago as a career move,” Juan said. “While in Florida, a woman had offered me a job helping to open and establish a restaurant in Franconia [sadly, the business closed last year during the pandemic]. When the opportunity came up to open our own restaurant, my brother and I knew it would be a good fit for us and we are excited to own our own business.” Chefs Juan and An-dres will be serving American and Spanish food, with fresh homemade ingredients, served with their lively enthusiasm!
The name “El Mirador” translates to “The View” which describes the restaurant’s vantage point at the Bethlehem Country Club. Overlooking the greens, both the indoor dining and the approximately 60 seats outdoors on the patio have a beautiful view of the country club golf course. El Mirador Restaurante is open to the general public and available to book for private events.
Juan shared that their Tempura Shrimp served with Asian slaw, spicy mayo and ponzu sauce is a local favorite, as well as the house burger, the “El Mirador Burger,” which comes with tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese, fried jalapeño, topped with homemade coleslaw and a side of french fries. Since their grand opening on May 7, business has been “great!” busy with both dine-in and takeout orders. They look forward to lunch business increasing as the summer months draw more people to the country club. Visit the El Mirador Restaurante at the Bethlehem Country Club located at 1901 Main Street in Bethlehem, 603-869-5745.
The Lunenburg Variety has reopened under new ownership. Closed at the end of 2019 after being unable to find a buyer, the Lunenburg Variety, for decades prior, served as the community hub at the center of the historic town common. The consistent business, supported by a loyal customer base, had been listed for sale with all contents and merchandise, yet was not successful finding a buyer until now. Co-owners and partners, Samantha Bresette and Fred Hodgdon have reopened the popular convenience store with deli.
Samantha said, “It is a convenience store with a deli, ice cream window and gas, but, it is more than that. It’s a social place. Both Fred and I were raised in small towns and we understand the importance and role the store serves. We’re both excited about being able to contribute and support this community.”
The Lunenburg Variety is Fred and Samantha’s first business endeavor together. Previously, she worked as a supply chain manager for 11½ years with Adventure Ready Brands, a manufacturer in Littleton. “I understand the challenges with inventory,” she said. Fred has worked as a welder for the past 15 years, with 5 years at Fairbanks Scales. They will operate the store as a family business, bringing their teenage son into the mix, and Daisy, their dog is the store mascot. A family friend and freelance designer, Megan Birt, designed the new store logo featuring Daisy.
By next weekend, Samantha and Fred hope to have the deli open where they will carry McKenzie Natural Artisan Deli meats and cold sandwiches made to order, in addition, the store will have pizza by the slice, chicken fingers, french fries, Fred’s steak & cheese and pulled pork sandwiches. They are planning to open the ice cream window, with hard and soft serve, from Wilcox Ice Cream in East Arlington. The convenience store with a deli also has a gas station that is not currently operating but will be in early July after some site work to the tank is completed later this month. Lunenburg Variety will carry both regular and off road diesel. Now open with more offerings coming soon, the Lunenburg Variety lo-cated at 23 W Main Street in Lunenburg, 802-892-1392.
Save the date! On June 11, Heart Space Yoga Center presents the Heart Space Healing Collaborative with a meet and greet with the holistic healing professionals, door prizes, raffles, refreshments, free yoga and pilates classes, mini-workshops, healing demos throughout the day. The Heart Space Healing Collaborative open house will be held at 515 Bay Street in St Johnsbury.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
