I am not sure about you but I could use a Leap Day, this month of February is going by far too quickly. When speaking to businesses recently there was an appreciation expressed for both how quickly time passed during the pandemic and also for how long it took to progress. It was an interesting observation and not an unusual one when the pandemic has affected people in different ways.
Recently launched in East Burke, is Idyll Cycling, a women-owned and operated tourism and service business offering cycling camps, tours, guided rides and instruction. Founders Georgia Gould and Sara Bresnick are accomplished cyclists that reconnected during the pandemic. Georgia is a two-time Olympian and multi-time US National Mountain Bike Champion. She won Bronze at the 2012 London Olympics. She is an outspoken advocate for equality for female cyclists and has served as a member of the UCI Mountain Bike Commission. Sara is an orthopedic physical therapist by schooling and a professional cyclist by passion. She spent 10 years competing throughout the US and abroad. She founded Pedal Power Training Solutions when her professional cycling career ended which coaches cyclists of all abilities and provides bio-mechanical bicycle fittings. She offers in-person bike fittings from her office in Medford, MA, and remote bike fits for Ride Studio Cafe/Ride Headquarters, a custom bike shop in Lexington, MA and the top dealer for Seven Cycles brand in the country. Together, Georgia and Sara bring their passion and rich experience to offer specially curated cycling camps, tours and instruction for riders of all levels and disciplines including gravel, fat bike and mountain bike in the Northeast Kingdom on the Kingdom Trails.
Sara shared, “During covid, I headed up here from Arlington, Massachusetts with my family. We had owned a house here for about 4 years and mostly came to the area to ride the Kingdom Trails. Soon after arriving we settled in and decided to take the leap and stay. Since making the pivot, we sold that house, bought another, expanded our family of four to include chickens, ducks and guinea fowl, and launched Idyll Cycling. I am appreciating all this region has to offer and as the pandemic eases I look forward to getting to know the community.” Idyll Cycling has partnered with local businesses, the Inn at Mountain View Farm and Dirt Church Brewing Co., to provide lodging, meals and entertainment for their cycling camp and tour guests. Earlier this February, Idyll Cycling hosted a cycling camp that in addition to fat biking rides enjoyed yoga, cross country skiing and snowshoeing, and beer tasting. Sara said, “We’re setting up to do gravel camps this summer and fall, and fat bike camps in the winter.” They also offer instruction for one-on-one or by group. For additional information please visit idyllcycling.com or email contact@idyllcycling.com.
Also making life changes is ACE Fitness and ACE Nutrition. Ryan and Kellie Largay are the founders, coaches and life-changing team behind the successful fitness center that lives by their tagline Creating Life Athletes. Both Ryan and Kellie hold bachelor degrees in Applied Exercise Science; Ryan has a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist certification through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), and Kellie holds her Certified Personal Trainer certification through the NSCA and is a Precision Nutrition/ETP certified nutrition coach, an NCI Certified Hormone specialist, NCI Mindset specialist, and also an NCI L1 Nutrition coach.
As a personal trainer, Ryan focuses on the individual goals of his clients tailoring workouts to help them reach their goals whether they are professional athletes, clients looking to lose weight or rehabilitate an injury, sport-specific training, or young athletes wanting to enhance agility, speed and coordination. Kellie specializes in nutrition for weight loss and sports performance. She has competed in 1 marathon, 9 half marathons, and several Strongman competitions. She shared, “Ryan and I opened ACE Fitness in 2013 and it became apparent that many clients did not have a strong knowledge of nutrition. In order to help our clients achieve greater health and wellbeing, I advanced my education in nutrition.”
Also rounding out their team is Leanne Bernier and Ashley Holly. Leanne is a certified personal trainer with a specialty in functional fitness; she holds MoveNat trainer certification, Functional Strength Coach certification, and is certified Level 1 Functional Movement System. Leanne works with clients to improve their ability to do everyday activities, work, community service, and athletic pursuits. She has competed in and won 50-mile trail races, marathons, triathlons, and the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon as a solo athlete. Ashley is a Registered Dietitian, also certified to teach meditation and yoga through Chopra Center. She is passionate about helping people restore their health and happiness.
Together, the ACE Fitness/ACE Nutrition team moved from their 4,000 sq ft gym at 648 Union St to a new building with 6,000 sq ft allowing for an expansion of space for equipment and services. Ryan and Kellie bought the building, about a 1/4 mile past the Lowe’s store, closing in December. They jumped in to make renovations to the space which had been vacant for about ten years. Kellie said, “Tim Bedor did the renovations and James Bettencourt of Bettencourt Mechanical Solutions did the plumbing and heating. We are excited to have reopened the gym officially on February 14.” The Meadow Street building also houses longtime tenant Needham’s Electric. Kellie added, “We are thrilled to have the added space for workouts and to continue to offer our clients the gym workouts while continuing the customized online coaching and supports.” Visit ACE Fitness/ACE Nutrition’s bigger and better location on 1565 Meadow Street in Littleton, www.acebarbell.com, (802) 535-5176.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
