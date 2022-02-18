Casey & Associates, a St Johnsbury-based private consulting practice, has recently been purchased by KGA, Inc of Southborough, Massachusetts. Owner Dennis Casey announced that the sale to KGA was completed this past October.
Casey & Associates, founded in St Johnsbury in 1994, has provided employee assistance benefits and human resources consultation to businesses throughout Vermont and northern New Hampshire. KGA, Inc. provides similar services to employers throughout New England and has welcomed the client companies previously affiliated with Casey & Associates.
KGA has been expanding its services into northern New England. Dennis shared, “Both parties felt that the opportunity to join forces would greatly enhance services and resources for local and regional employers.” Dennis has accepted the position of senior account manager with KGA and will continue to manage employer contracts in Vermont and New Hampshire. He said, “During Covid, the pandemic was a real challenge for employee needs and the necessity to provide virtual assistance through telehealth. The timing and need for different ways to connect with people were critical. We partner with services including TalkSpace and BetterHealth, to provide options for people in the workspace who don’t want counseling in the traditional form.” Adding, “One good thing out of the pandemic has been bringing the technology [telehealth] forward and more accessible.”
Dennis and KGA’s CEO Seth Moeller connected through the professional association and soon agreed they were a good fit. KGA was founded in 1982 and provides support globally as a top-tier Employee Assistance Provider (EAP) with a reputation in the industry as a leader for innovation, quality and responsiveness. Founder Kathleen “Kathy” Greer is a nationally recognized leader in the field of EAP and Work-Life programs, as well as an award winner of the Commonwealth Institute’s 2020 10 Extraordinary Women in Healthcare. For additional information reach out to Dennis Casey at (802) 751-9016 and casey@kgreer.com. To learn more about KGA, Inc. visit www.kgreer.com.
Vulgar Display of Poutine is closing the doors. In 2019, the small-batch poutinerie opened for Labor Day weekend in Island Pond offering 8 variations of the French-Canadian dish traditionally made of french fries and fresh cheese curds, covered with gravy. Chef and owners Ryan Fisher and Shannon Shepard had been operating a mobile poutinerie for three years before they moved up to Colebrook from Lowell, MA. They quickly developed a loyal following and a reputation for authentic poutine. When the pan-demic canceled Vermont’s spring recreation and tourism industry, Vulgar Display of Poutine was forced to close. Ryan and Shannon tried to keep the restaurant open for take-out but without the essential snowmobile tourism, they had to survey their business options and the feasibility to remain in Island Pond with the economic uncertainty.
When they learned about a vacancy in the Thayers Inn Building on Main Street in Littleton, they made the hard decision to leave the Island Pond community that had embraced them. They were able to open at the new location in mid-July 2020 with take-out. Now, with economic uncertainty, they’re making the decision to close. The last weekend for poutine will be March 3rd-6th. Ryan shared via social media, “It’s a hard but realistic pill to swallow and the poutine will return in a new form someday. Eternal thanks for your Island Pond/Littleton support.” Grab those last yummy bits while you can at Vulgar Display of Poutine at The Thayers Inn, 26 Thayers Lane in Littleton.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (PPNNE) has announced the permanent closure of their Newport health center due to many challenges delivering care exacerbated by the covid pandemic. Their resources will be reallocated to the PPNNE health center in St Johnsbury with the inclusion of two additional days of operation per week and in the future setting up a medication abortion program. PPNNE was established in the Newport community more than 40 years ago and has developed deep ties within the community. When the Newport health center closes on Wednesday, February 23, Newport patients will have the option for in-person care at the St Johnsbury health center or at the PPNNE health center in Hyde Park. PPNNE also offers many services through a telehealth program and can recommend and refer patients to a provider in the Newport area. The recommended providers who offer subsidized care and accept similar insurance as PPNNE are Northern Counties Health Care, North Country Primary Care & OBGYN at NCH, and North Country Primary Care, formerly Newport Family Medicine. After the closure of the Newport health center, PPNNE has 20 health centers in Maine (4), south-ern New Hampshire (5) and across Vermont (11). The two locations supporting the Newport area community are located at 501 Portland Street in St Johnsbury and 213 Main Street in Hyde Park. For additional information visit www.ppnne.org.
On behalf of Rural Edge, the District #7 Environmental Commission has submitted a request for a jurisdictional opinion from the Act 250 District Coordinator regarding the jurisdiction of 10 V.S.A. Chapter 151 (Act 250) over a project described as the construction of 15 rental units of housing consisting of 1 bedroom and studio apartments, at the existing 2.11 acre “Alpine Valley Motel” property, 46 Vermont Route 14, St. Johnsbury. The development seeks to gut and rehabilitate with new room configurations, foundation repair, asphalt replacement, and landscaping, the existing Alpine Valley Motel located at 46 VT Rte 18 in St Johnsbury across from the PettyCo Junction Country Store.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
