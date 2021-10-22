Back in the summer of 2019, a beautiful overhead sign caught my attention from the front of 39 Main Street announcing the new home of Shaun Terhune Fine Art Photography. The gallery had opened that summer showcasing the work of Shaun Terhune, a White Mountain area landscape photographer.
Shaun’s work features many fine art nature and wildlife images with a focus on the White Mountains, New England, and some western landscapes. He grew up in Barton, Vermont and described himself as, “a recovering Geologist” having worked as such for 8 years where his geology profession provided opportunities to travel all over North American and into the Arctic. His experiences are vast and varied from flying missions with an aerospace company in Nunavik, Canada to leading National Geographic trips out west as a trip leader and photography workshop instructor.
Now his experiences have broadened even further by VAGRANTS, a content creation shop based in Boston, and through a collaboration with The North Face and Eastern Mountain Sports to create a short film on the landscape and wildlife photography Shaun’s doing in the White Mountains. The film “Wild White Mountains” is the second installment in VAGRANTS’s ‘Made Back East’ collection. Directed by Jack Lemay, Wild White Mountains is an intimate look into Shaun’s relationship with the White Mountains and the black bears he captures on film. Watch The Wild White Mountains online at www.madebackeast.com/wwm. Visit Shaun Terhune Fine Art Photography at 39 Main Street in Littleton, find online at www.shaunterhune.com
Littleton Regional Healthcare (LRH) and ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care are working on a joint venture urgent care center located in Lincoln. Since the property closing in August, Littleton Regional Hospital has announced they’ve expanded their existing relationship with ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, a physician-founded and physician-led urgent care company, for phase one of their strategic plan to better serve the Lincoln, Woodstock, and surrounding communities. LRH Director of Development, Marketing & Community Relations Gail Clark announced that the site has been prepped for development with the foundation and water lines completed, the preliminary electrical service work has been initiated and structural work began this week. With the location within the White Mountains perimeter and winter imminent, it is imperative the project work is kept to a strict deadline. An informal groundbreaking ceremony was held this past Tuesday, with executive leaders from LRH, ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care, and the Western White Mountains Chamber of Commerce. The anticipated opening date is early March 2022 with future developments slated for summer 2022. Littleton Regional Healthcare is a community-based, non-profit, Critical Access Hospital, providing access to its 55 primary and specialty care services to residents in the North Country and the Northeast Kingdom, located at 600 St. Johnsbury Road in Littleton, (603) 444-9304 and littletonhealthcare.org. ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care walk-in centers are staffed by board-certified providers capable of treating patients of all ages who have urgent non-life-threatening medical needs, www.ccmdcenters.com.
Dalton Mountain Motorsports, with two retail and service locations in Lancaster and Berlin, has been officially selected as a dealer of Bobcat Company, a global leader in compact equipment. The Dalton dealership specializes in offering recreational vehicles and equipment, as well as equipment for grounds maintenance and landscaping. Lisa Nast, president, Dalton Mountain Motorsports said, “We are proud to introduce the Bobcat brand to our local customers. It was an easy decision to carry Bobcat products, as we have owned the equipment for a long time and can attest firsthand to the quality of the product.” Dalton Mountain Motorsports has two locations, 475 Main Street in Lancaster (603) 788-4991, and 245 Jericho Road in Berlin (603) 215-6591. Both service departments feature trained master technicians and offer a full array of parts and accessories, as well as ATV and snowmobile rentals, and expert customer service. Visit online www.daltonmountainmotorsports.com.
What was once a service and gas station is now the new home of Locally Social Coffee. Owned and operated by local residents Cari and Ian Carlet, the duo will open the doors on Tuesday, October 26, ready to serve their loyal customer base and greet new customers gained by the move across town from Memorial Drive. Now at 757 Portland Street, they plan on business as usual with the same speed and efficiency they’re known for in the new fully renovated and super efficient new space. The interior wood beams were locally sourced in Peacham and most of the construction work was completed by Ian who has a background in construction. Cari shared, “We are so excited to own our building and to invest in this side of town. Our neighbors, both residents and businesses, have extended support and appreciation for our move here. We hope to see more revitalization activity and growth along this corridor of town.” Locally Social Coffee has already received interest from tourist groups anticipating their store opening. Cari added, “Ian has been the visionary behind this project working tirelessly on every step. We’ve worked with local businesses including Claussen’s Crane, NE Foam and Coating, Palmieri Roofing, RJR Electric, Hill’s Heating, Carlson’s Plumbing, Bearded Builders, EZ Trash, Weaver Construction, Larrabee’s Building and Supply, and Locally Social Coffee to keep everyone caffeinated!” Ian said, “Our menu has stayed the same with the addition of cold cider growlers from Mountain Cider Company, and we will continue to make our own cocoa which we use for our most popular item, Iced Mocha.” Be excited to start your day Tuesday at Locally Social Coffee at 757 Portland Street in Saint Johnsbury, (802) 748-8585.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
