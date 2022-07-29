By now you’ve heard that the North Carolina company Fleet Feet, which acquired Olympia Sports through the purchase of Denver-based brand JackRabbit, is closing the remaining 35 Olympia Sports store locations by the end of September. The store closings impact the consumers and employees for the six NH stores in Littleton, North Conway, Manchester, Nashua, Londonderry, and Salem; and the four Vermont stores located in Derby, Morrisville, Berlin, and Bennington. Liquidation sales are underway at all locations.
Littleton’s Store Manager Krystina Forkey shared, “Hot deals are happening with 70-80% off winter gear. There’s a great selection of hiking boots and the store is receiving 3 pallets of new merchandise with summer apparel and gear!”
The corporation offers severance packages and references for employees who stay on through the liquidation. In Littleton, Krystina is helping her staff secure employment after the Olympia Sports door closes, “I’ve been with the company since 2017 having found my passion for retail at Olympia Sports. We have a team of six retail professionals that will be ready for a new opportunity.”
While the final closing date has not been announced, the liquidation sales are happening now. Olympia Sports in Littleton is on Meadow Street. In Derby, the store is on Route 5.
On Aug. 6, join the grand opening celebration for Lullabies Boutique, a maternity and children’s consignment boutique in Littleton. The event will include face painting, cotton candy, door prizes, and other surprises.
Store owner Michelle StCyr is a mother and grandmother with a love of children. “Most of my professional career was spent as a police officer and I also went to school to be an ultrasound technician,” she said. “I love working with children, and understand from experience that it can be pricey to purchase an adorable outfit for a child, only for them to outgrow it in a few short months.”
With the understanding that children outgrow clothing and accessories so quickly, she has established a consignment model so customers can sell their items and receive a 40% commission. Lullabies Boutique carries maternity and children’s clothing and accessories from newborn to size 12. All items are new to nearly new and must pass a rigorous inspection.
Michelle said, “By sourcing new and nearly new gently used items, Lullabies Boutique can offer high-quality items at a fraction of the price.”
Her vision for the shop is to provide a comfortable, aesthetically pleasing atmosphere for parents and children. The boutique is equipped with an activity table as well as a relaxing area for nursing mothers. In addition to maternity and children’s clothing and accessories, Lullabies Boutique carries newborn essentials including diaper bags, walkers, baby swings and johnny-jump-ups. The boutique also offers a rewards program and will add an online shopping option. Mark your calendar for the Aug. 6 grand opening celebration at Lullabies Boutique located in the historic Masonic Temple building at 137 Main St. To learn more and become a consignor, visit www.lullabiesboutique.com.
Also on Saturday, Aug. 6, the Collins Farm in Bath, N.H., will be hosting its grand opening with a weekend full of events. Expect to enjoy pony rides, mule-drawn wagon rides, tractor-pulled wagon rides, and access to the PYO sun-flowers, Wild West Adventure Trail, Corn Maze, and food vendors. In addition to the popular corn maze, the Collins Farm offers fresh produce, a garden and potted plants.
In its fifth year, the Collins Farm corn maze is a pirate-themed design this year. Corey Collins, a farmer and chief corn maze engineer, had his TikTok video showing the pirate design creation go “viral” with nearly a half-million views online! Find Collins Farm on TikTok with profile @collinsfarmllc.
Collins Farm is also hosting a Johnny Run offering a cash prize to participants who submit a video of their best Captain Jack Sparrow Run; find the registration on the website, www.collinsfarmllc.com. The famr is on US-302 in Bath, 603-747-8203.
Northeastern VT Development Association (NVDA) has shared a new assistance program for small businesses in Vermont. The VT Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) was funded in part with SBA Funds and a VT Community Development Block Grant. There is available funding remaining for qualifying low-to-moderate income business owners where the business could benefit from a website redesign, a new point of sale system, or other technical assistance. To check your eligibility as a low-to-moderate income during 2019, 2020, or 2021 business visit www.vermonteconomicdevelopment.com/faqs or contact Annie McLean, NVDA Community & Eco-nomic Recovery Specialist via email amclean@nvda.net.
Continuing to move toward becoming a greener state is the State of Vermont which welcomed an additional transportation option on Thursday, July 29. After many years of collaboration with the Agency of Transportation, a new extension of the Ethan Allen Express Train will route passengers from New York City to Burlington to the newly restored Burlington Union Station at 1 Main Street along Lake Champlain. While the Amtrak Ethan Allen Express provides service along only the western corridor of the state, it is three times more energy efficient than automobiles and provides an affordable transportation option. Governor Scott said, “This infrastructure upgrade and improved daily travel will benefit our state in countless ways, all while helping to grow our economy.” The approximately 7 1/2 hour journey from NYC to Burlington is a daily service through the scenic Hudson River Val-ley offering easy Thruway bus connections to Killington. For additional information including schedule visit www.amtrak.com/ethan-allen-express-train or call (800) USA-RAIL.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
