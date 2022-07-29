By now you’ve heard that the North Carolina company Fleet Feet, which acquired Olympia Sports through the purchase of Denver-based brand JackRabbit, is closing the remaining 35 Olympia Sports store locations by the end of September. The store closings impact the consumers and employees for the six NH stores in Littleton, North Conway, Manchester, Nashua, Londonderry, and Salem; and the four Vermont stores located in Derby, Morrisville, Berlin, and Bennington. Liquidation sales are underway at all locations.

Littleton’s Store Manager Krystina Forkey shared, “Hot deals are happening with 70-80% off winter gear. There’s a great selection of hiking boots and the store is receiving 3 pallets of new merchandise with summer apparel and gear!”

