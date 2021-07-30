Business Watch: Medical Records Company Moves Into Tannery

Where did the summer go? It’s been either feast or famine with the weather. Granted my lawn has never looked better. There have been a few days when it really felt like sweater-weather and we aren’t even through the dog days of summer. Looking ahead when the leaves will turn in earnest, Schilling Beer Co. will celebrate their 8th Anniversary along with their 2021 Oktoberfest event on September 25. Tickets are available starting today via their online store. Visit www.schillingbeer.com for additional information. Schilling Beer Co. is a European-inspired award-winning craft brewery located along the Ammonoosuc River in Littleton, NH.
Also along the Ammonoosuc River with a superb water view from the Tannery Marketplace is the location of a new business opening in early September. Owner Stephen Alberini is busy preparing the EMR, electronic medical records system, and the finishing touches on the space located on the main floor of the Tannery. With two big windows facing the water and a yoga studio next door, Peak Performance Physical Therapy is destined to offer a serene space for treatment and healing. Stephen Alberini has over 15 years of experience as a Physical Therapist, specializing in orthopedic outpatient rehabilitation, post-surgical and sports-related injury. Stephen worked at The Alpine Clinic in Franconia since their beginning in 2008 for 10 years before their affiliation with Littleton Regional Healthcare where he has been for the past 3 years. Prior to the Alpine Clinic, he was with Cottage Hospital. Of his decision to launch a private office, Stephen said, “I’ve been wanting to provide more personalized and individual care. And, I have a great network of people supporting this endeavor.” In addition to specializing in orthopedic injury rehabilitation, Stephen is also trained in treatments modalities such as dry needling, manual therapy, and running gait analysis and prescription. Peak Performance will operate as an out-of-network clinic. Stephen shared, “Patients have direct access to physical therapy in the State of NH, however folks should check with their insurance provider on the terms of their individual coverage.” Opening in early September is Peak Performance Physical Therapy at the Tannery Marketplace, 111 Saranac Street in Littleton. To schedule an appointment with Stephen Alberini, email peak_performance_pt@outlook.com.
Also on the water is North Country Kayak offering kayak rentals and guided tours. Owner Elijah Sobel is passionate about the outdoors especially adventures on the water. He works for the Holderness School coaching with the freestyle ski team and the white water kayak team. A graduate of UVM, he spent 7 years in North Lake Tahoe working in the outdoor recreation industry guiding in wilderness settings. He has extensive experience skiing, hiking, and in whitewater. Two years ago, Elijah and his fiancé moved to the Bethlehem area to pursue their passions in both their professional fields and personal interest in the outdoors. North Country Kayak sets up rentals and guided tours along the Moore Reservoir providing renters maps of the reservoir with suggested routes and sightseeing points of interest. Elijah shared that he is working with Hydro North on setting up a station for a fleet of kayaks. In addition to guiding tours on the Moore Reservoir, Elijah has recently been guiding tours on the Merrimack River through the Merrimack River Watershed Council, a non-profit focus on making the Merrimack River cleaner, healthier, and more accessible. Coming this fall, rentals will be processed through an online booking system accessible on the website, www.northcountry kayak.com. In the meantime, for additional information contact North Country Kayak at nocokayak@gmail.com.
While we’re still in the dog days of summer, consider Rock Garden Rentals, a new and expanding business focused on short-term rentals and seasonal for snowmobilers. Located on the trails, Rock Garden Rentals started as a quest by a Massachusetts family to find a seasonal vacation home originally seeking a lake house. In 2018, the family came across a beautiful piece of land in Burke and decided this was the place. It had it all, skiing, nearby lakes, mountain biking, and they were meeting people that have become friends. Owner Brian Boyden shared, “We wanted a vacation home and instead have built vacation homes to share with other people. We bought the land in 2018, started the short-term rental business in 2019 with a newly built house and then had to stop in 2020 due to the pandemic.” Rental properties were allowed to rent to healthcare workers and Rock Garden Rentals was contracted by a few traveling nurses during the pandemic. Now, Rock Garden Rentals and Trailside Lodging consists of 3 cabins in Burke; The Cohasset, The Wompatuck, The Satuit; and a treehouse hideaway in Waterford. Brian said, “For us it’s all about getting away from the stresses of daily life. We want folks to come here and appreciate the beauty around them. Relax and enjoy the moments.” This means so much to them that Brian even trademarked the term “NEK and Chill” which you may find on pint glasses at The Orange Rind and on teeshirts worn by friends and business associates of Rock Garden Rentals. For more information visit www.rockgardenrentals.com
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
