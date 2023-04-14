Business Watch: Meet Rabbit Hill’s New Innkeeper
The new innkeeper at Rabbit Hill Inn is Wil Pierce. (Photo by Barbara Hatch)

Shhh…Super Secret Ice Cream was voted Best Ice Cream in the White Mountains Region by New Hampshire Magazine’s Best of NH 2023 Awards.

Owner Kristina Zontini opened the scoop shop with adjacent retail space on July 1, 2022, and since then, they’ve enjoyed a steady flow of frigophills. Super Secret Ice Cream makes its ice cream base with local milk and cream from nearby Hatchling Dairy. They don’t use anything artificial with all ingredients made in their kitchen or via partnerships with local farms. The scoop shop flavors constantly change, so it’s always best to bring an eager palate and try something new. Super Secret Ice Cream is open Thursday through Monday at 2213 Main St. in Bethlehem.

