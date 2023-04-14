Business Watch: Meet Rabbit Hill’s New Innkeeper

Shhh…Super Secret Ice Cream was voted Best Ice Cream in the White Mountains Region by New Hampshire Magazine’s Best of NH 2023 Awards.
Owner Kristina Zontini opened the scoop shop with adjacent retail space on July 1, 2022, and since then, they’ve enjoyed a steady flow of frigophills. Super Secret Ice Cream makes its ice cream base with local milk and cream from nearby Hatchling Dairy. They don’t use anything artificial with all ingredients made in their kitchen or via partnerships with local farms. The scoop shop flavors constantly change, so it’s always best to bring an eager palate and try something new. Super Secret Ice Cream is open Thursday through Monday at 2213 Main St. in Bethlehem.
The Rabbit Hill Inn and Restaurant, an internationally-recognized, award-winning luxury bed and breakfast located in Lower Waterford changed hands earlier this year. The new innkeeper Wil Pierce hails from Philadelphia and has hospitality experience through his work with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company at locations in London, Boston and Miami, as with The Meadowmere Resort in Ogunquit, and as General Manager at Getaway for the Western Catskills and Blake Brook properties.
Now, as Director of Hospitality at Access Hotels and Resorts, Wil is on-hand and ready in his role as Innkeeper for The Rabbit Hill Inn. Access Hotels and Resorts is a hotel management company led by three industry veterans each with over 25+ years of experience with multiple hotel management companies. The company strives to deliver memorable guest experiences based on each destination’s unique qualities. A few of their other local properties include the Inn At Thorn Hill in Jackson Village and the Riverside Hotel in West Chesterfield, NH.
“This is a special property that was lovingly cared for by the prior innkeepers,” said Wil of the Rabbit Hill. “The only big change will be that the Inn will not close in April or November. Rabbit Hill will be open 365 days with the dining room open seven days a week, and we are offering an open table experience so now outside guests can enjoy the dinner menu in the dining room.”
The Inn was owned previously from 1997 by Brian and Leslie Mulcahy.
Wil shared, “My goal since day one is to come in and love this inn as much as Brian and Leslie have.”
With a staff of 15 full-time and a mix of part-time employees, the Rabbit Hill Inn is an experience that has earned accolades and awards, including recognition from Condé Nast Traveler and Travel & Leisure publications. For additional information, visit www.rabbithillinn.com and make plans to visit the Rabbit Hill Inn located at 48 Lower Waterford Road in Lower Waterford.
A new massage studio has opened at Creative Healing and Fitness in Lyndonville. Beth Dyer, Massage Therapist, LMT, is the owner of Wild River Massage Studio. The studio is open part-time while she transitions from the North Conway area. She has operated her own practice since 1995 and has over 25 years experience.
“I developed my own style which people are drawn to,” Beth said. “It is a combination of trigger point, Swedish, the traditional Hawaiian Lomi Lomi, Trager which is a tableware and rocking movement modality, and energy work. My massage delivery is very tailored to what the body of the individual needs.” She also offers prenatal massage and energy work.
Wild River Massage Studio accepts both long-term treatment clients and those seeking individual treatment. Beth shared that the team at Creative Healing and Fitness had initially reached out to her, and she joined them in July 2022, slowly building the business while she transitions locations. Most of her clients are local residents seeking her resources for chronic issues or stress issues like a life change or as a holistic outlet.
The massage studio is in its own studio space, private and cozy with a heated table and heated oils. Located on the first level, an exterior ramp up to the porch extends accessibility for those needing an extra hand.
Beth received her formal training at the Massage Institute of New England in 1995 and studied Trigger Point, Lomi Lomi, Trager, Reiki, and Deep Tissue. She has built successful practices in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.
Wild River Massage Studio is located at 518 Main St. in Lyndonville, visit www.wildrivermassage.com or reach out to Beth Dyer beth@wildrivermassage.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
