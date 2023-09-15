Receiving strong community support in Lisbon is Mike Putnam and Mike Liveston, who have come together to form Puttstons LLC and have redeveloped a local property transforming it from a gas station and convenience store to a gas station and restaurant. The Sunoco gas station will continue to operate with credit card-only, self-serve pumps. The building though was stripped down inside to fully renovate, refresh, and build out the new bar and restaurant. General Manager Pete Castello said, “Mikeys’ Seafood Pub and Grill, (Mikeys’ for the two Mikes) serves a complication of seafood, burgers, wings, appetizers, steak tip dinners, salads, and more. The Mikeys’ Seafood Pub and Grill menu offers whole-belly clams and lobster rolls prepared Connecticut style with warm lobster coated with melted butter, not dressed in mayo, and the seafood is hand-breaded enabling the kitchen to do a variety of preparations to accommodate dietary restrictions.” The full bar has eight draft lines, Moat Mountain products, football game specials, and a craft beer specialty, Mikeys’ Pale made by Tuckerman Brewing Company in Conway.
The new restaurant held a tasting preview for family and friends on August 17, a soft opening on August 18, and since August 19, has been open for lunch and dinner Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. With indoor seating capacity of 45, Mikeys’ Seafood Pub and Grill is situated on the recreation trail and hopes to develop an outdoor seating area with activities such as corn hole for next spring. Vehicle parking is available both onsite and in the town parking lot, with onsite parking for ATVs coming off the trails. Offering good ambiance, good service, and great food visit Mikeys’ Seafood Pub and Grill located at 60 North Main Street in Lisbon, (603) 838-8086.
Here we are with one week of summer remaining, it’s hard to believe it is coming to a close, and soon preparation for the cold season will take on our focused energy.
Let’s take a minute to pause, reflect, and celebrate our accomplishments. First, in our nook of the woods, we’re in constant pursuit of sustainability whilst also appreciating the regional culture and fostering creativity, entrepreneurship, inclusivity, and economic growth. And, all while remaining connected with one another.
It is uplifting to reflect on the success of Vermont’s Designation Programs, which the Department of Housing and Community Development manages and includes Downtowns, Village Centers, New Town Centers, Growth Centers, and Neighborhood Development Areas. The program’s incentives are for the public and private sectors within the designated area, and include tax credits for historic building rehabilitations and code improvements, permitting benefits for new housing, funding for transportation-related public improvements, and priority consideration for other state grant programs. The programs work together to provide incentives, align policies, and empower communities with the technical assistance needed to encourage new development and redevelopment in the designated areas and centers.
Areas across the region saw some of the rainiest Julys on record with devastation from flooding in Vermont and a record number of flash flood warnings throughout New Hampshire. A drive through Montpelier is a startling eye-opener to the frailty of our communities. As Central Vermont communities look to rebuild and reoccupy, it’s prudent to be aware that the VT ACCD division of Community Planning and Revitalization has several current initiatives. “Designation 2050: Design the Future of Vermont” is an evaluation and reform project authorized by the Vermont Legislature for 2023 to review the effectiveness and impact of Vermont’s designation programs and then develop recommendations for strengthening, building efficiency, and modernizing future programs.
The Division of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has contracted with national nonprofit Smart Growth America and a Vermont-based engagement consultant, Community Workshop, to work on preparing a designation program evaluation and recommendations for the 2024 legislative session. The Designation 2050 Program Design Summit was held in Randolph this past Tuesday, September 12, with attendees that included local officials, planners, statewide leaders, business and property owners, and the general public. More information about VT Designation 2050 can be found at www.vtdesignation2050.org.
The second current initiative is “Homes for All: A ‘Design & Do’ Toolkit for Small-scale Home Builders, Investors & Community Leaders.” This initiative is intended to provide a toolkit to help communities reintroduce the Missing Middle home types to Vermont. The toolkit will include a design guide, infill case studies, a builders’ workbook, and other training resources that will help expand the way Vermonters act on and envision new housing. What are the Missing Middle Homes (MMH)? The Missing Middle home types include accessory dwelling units (smaller, independent dwells on the same lot as an existing single-family home), duplexes, small-scale multi-household buildings, and neighborhood-scale mixed-use/live-work buildings. This initiative is intended to influence affordable building, attract small-scale investors and developers, cultivate local support, and empower missing middle homes advocates and community leaders. DHCD contracted Boston consultant, Utile Architecture & Planning, with the support of Neil Heller of Neighborhood Workshop and Liz Curry of CommonLand Solutions.
Five pilot communities will participate as part of a Neighborhood Infill Design Case Study and will receive a half-day visit in October with the project consultants, visualizations following. And the third initiative that closed at the end of June was “The Great Housing Hunt.” The VT DHCD, the Vermont Natural Resources Council, and the AARP-VT joined forces with a photo contest to raise awareness of missing middle housing. Contestants entered to win a $50 gift card by submitting a picture of a missing middle house. The contest called for folks to uncover examples of missing middle housing in their community; one could reasonably presume the intention is to demonstrate that middle housing is already present in the community in order to seek support for the integration of future building and modification projects. While community participation was very low for this initiative, <50 entries, with six $50 gift cards awarded it does support the position that middle housing is woven into Vermont’s residential fabric. See the website for the winning examples from Cabot, Barre, Hartford, Bristol, South Burlington, and Montpelier, https://vnrc.org/housinghunt/.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com.
