Receiving strong community support in Lisbon is Mike Putnam and Mike Liveston, who have come together to form Puttstons LLC and have redeveloped a local property transforming it from a gas station and convenience store to a gas station and restaurant. The Sunoco gas station will continue to operate with credit card-only, self-serve pumps. The building though was stripped down inside to fully renovate, refresh, and build out the new bar and restaurant. General Manager Pete Castello said, “Mikeys’ Seafood Pub and Grill, (Mikeys’ for the two Mikes) serves a complication of seafood, burgers, wings, appetizers, steak tip dinners, salads, and more. The Mikeys’ Seafood Pub and Grill menu offers whole-belly clams and lobster rolls prepared Connecticut style with warm lobster coated with melted butter, not dressed in mayo, and the seafood is hand-breaded enabling the kitchen to do a variety of preparations to accommodate dietary restrictions.” The full bar has eight draft lines, Moat Mountain products, football game specials, and a craft beer specialty, Mikeys’ Pale made by Tuckerman Brewing Company in Conway.

The new restaurant held a tasting preview for family and friends on August 17, a soft opening on August 18, and since August 19, has been open for lunch and dinner Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. With indoor seating capacity of 45, Mikeys’ Seafood Pub and Grill is situated on the recreation trail and hopes to develop an outdoor seating area with activities such as corn hole for next spring. Vehicle parking is available both onsite and in the town parking lot, with onsite parking for ATVs coming off the trails. Offering good ambiance, good service, and great food visit Mikeys’ Seafood Pub and Grill located at 60 North Main Street in Lisbon, (603) 838-8086.

