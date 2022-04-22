Business Watch: Mill Street Bar & Grill Nears Gradn Opening

When I visit a new place I like to explore on foot. I will walk along every path stepping into the retail shops and always make a point to admire the architectural and horticultural features along the way. It’s telling to me how powerful the customer-facing workers are to the success of the local economy.
These essential and undervalued workers are the faces behind the service counters, stocking shelves in the aisles, ringing up your goods, sweeping the sidewalks, and greeting at the door. They are the people quietly and consistently with little fanfare or recognition who enable every one of us to move with ease through daily life. So, when there is little appreciation from the local community, it is reflected in the spirit of the workers and passed on to the tourist, who leaves with that impression often making less of an economic impact than was possible.
However, when there is appreciation, by way of exchanged pleasantries, positive feedback and reviews, purchase loyalty, and supportive efforts of collaboration within the community, the spirits are high and the positive energy is palpable. Someone somewhere once said, “Your mood should not dictate your manners.” Everyone, especially post-pandemic, needs to make the extra effort to treat others with courtesy and respect.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce together with the Franconia Notch Regional Chamber of Commerce announced they will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, June 11. The event, which is free for all job seekers, wel-comes LACC and FNRCC members at no charge and non-members with a registration fee. In addition to connect-ing employers with prospective employees, employer resources will be in attendance. The Job & Resource Fair will be held at the Littleton Armory in Littleton. Employers wishing to attend may register at Eventbrite.com, search for Job & Resource Fair in Littleton.
If you are a current job seeker there are opportunities abound across North Country and the Northeast Kingdom. Kevin Fontecha is presently hiring for all positions and accepting applications with the intention of developing a team consisting of 28 full- and part-time staff to operate his new restaurant. With a need to fill managerial roles such as bar manager/head bartender and restaurant manager, service roles, and hourly staff in the kitchen, there are opportunities for both experienced professionals and folks looking to get starting in the restaurant industry.
Kevin’s vision for an everyday place to serve everyone, be it a casual lunch, afterwork dinner and drinks, a family meal out, a business dinner, or even a setting for one, is quickly coming to fruition as the extensive interior renovation is coming together. The previous centrally located bar has been opened up and expanded allowing the oversized industrial windows to really shine. With the design change, the Passumpsic River is gifted more visibility from every angle making it an attractive backdrop. The restaurant will feature a full-service bar with a custom copper top that complements the wood beams and exposed mill equipment.
Kevin shared that he has installed a system that will activate the mill equipment overhead. The interior front brickwork has been exposed and the backroom that once hosted a larger table has been enlarged to allow for a party of 30. The popular three-season deck will be reopened with plans to add a patio extending beyond the deck adjacent to the river. “The contractors partnering with us have been great. Palmieri Roofing has installed a new black metal roof that will complement the planned black and gray clapboard siding. Bruce Cushman and Mike Cutting have been busy with interior construction and renovations. And I have to give recognition to Passumpsic Bank. Jackie Greaves has been so easy to work with and they have helped make this project possible,” shared Kevin adding, “We’re trying to capture some history of the building while also creating a dining experience with authentic Italian taste, classic bar and grill food. My hope is that people will come to see if their friends are here, and more than likely, they are!” On the restaurant’s website www.98mill.com, Kevin has shared some history of the building and those connected to it.
While the first floor includes extensive renovations in the dining room, the kitchen is a full build. The kitchen equipment that came with the property was removed with an all-new kitchen being installed in a new layout. Up on the second floor, renovations include a prep area, the cooler storage, management’s office, and with separate access, a two-bedroom apartment that has exquisite views of the Passumpsic River. The apartment renovations are in development with Kevin sharing that it will be completed with high-end finishes. The large windows offer light and depth while the location grants privacy to the future dwellers. The 98 Mill Italian Bar & Grill is opening in early June at 98 Mill Street in St Johnsbury. Email info@98mill.com and follow www.98mill.com for updates and job applications.
Jacob Clark has rebranded his business. The new name is Peregrine Tree Work LLC and is a local, family-owned and operated, fully insured small business offering full-service tree care. Jacob started his tree work career with a family logging business and has expanded his skills to include pruning, tree removals, hazard tree and storm damage work, tree support systems setup, seasonal cleanup, and fruit tree management. Peregrine Tree Work is based in Walden with an expansive market area from Littleton to Stowe. Jacob said, “Many of our clients are based in the Craftsbury-Greensboro-Hardwick area however we travel and have jobs in Cambridge and Landaff,” adding, “I work jobs alone or with my other good tree fellers.” With the March winds behind us now is a good time to make arrangements. Contact Jacob Clark, owner/operator, Peregrine Tree Works LLC at (802) 595-1448.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
