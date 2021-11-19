Are we there yet? I’m not talking about Gramma’s house. It feels like we’re getting closer to a traditional Thanksgiving celebration as we know it to be, but, we’re not quite there yet. Many college kids are covid testing as precaution before they return home while other folks are rapid testing before gathering for the harvest feast. In the Northeast, the weather looks like it will cooperate allowing for open windows and outdoor activities, albeit with sweaters and hats.
If you plan on throwing the old pigskin it will be to your advantage to know that a physical therapy and massage practice is relocating to East Burke. Owned and operated by Dr. Kevin Duniho, DPT, the Vermont Pain Relief Physical Therapy and Massage will have a soft opening in December with a grand opening scheduled after the new year on January 3, 2022. Located in the same building as CrossCycle Fitness & Adventures, Vermont Pain Relief Physical Therapy and Massage will offer services from Kevin and a massage therapist, Bonnica Zuckerman.
Kevin earned a doctorate in Physical Therapy from UVM and a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise physiology from Western State College in Colorado. He became a certified personal trainer and certified cycling coach, discovering massage as an aid to bicycle racing. He pursued massage through The Muscular Therapy Institute and has worked with the Harvard Swim Team, among many others. An avid mountain biker and skier, he recently bought property close by the office to engage in mountain biking to work, fulfilling a dream. Originally from Plattsburgh, Kevin is still an avid mountain biker and skier after a successful bicycle and nordic ski racing career.
He understands the needs of athletes, and shared, “I use palpation to determine the condition of a patient. It is exciting after all these years to do something that hasn’t been done and to help patients get back to the activities they enjoy.” Vermont Pain Relief Physical Therapy and Massage is a cash and insurance-based physical therapy with a massage therapist available. For additional information reach out to Dr Kevin Duniho, DPT at (802) 752-7990 and VermontPainRelief@gmail.com. Vermont Pain Relief Physical Therapy and Massage is located at 83 Kirby Rd in East Burke.
Another new business service in the Northeast Kingdom is Samantha’s Mobile Vet Tech Services. Owner Samantha Downing grew up on a dairy farm surrounded by animals, she pursued an undergraduate degree in music business at Lyndon State College before stopping and moving into the veterinary field. She has worked at a North Country Vet Clinic, Ryegate Small Animal Hospital, and currently at SAVES, an emergency veterinarian service, in Lebanon.
In Vermont a vet tech does not have to be licensed however, Samantha is in-school for the license through Penn Foster College. At SAVES, she works with emergency situations and found herself missing the opportunity to work with healthy pets and non-stressed pet owners. She recognized the need small towns and clinics are having trouble meeting the need for services and decided she could fill a void and help solve a problem for many pet owners.
Samantha’s Mobile Vet Tech Services provides core services like ear cleaning, nail trimming, and anal gland expression. These limited offerings are based on what veterinarians recommend can be done at home if you’ve been prescribed to do at home and need help. Samantha emphasized, “My services provide routine care and cannot and do not take the place of veterinary care. Hopping in a vehicle and going into a clinic can be stressful for animals, owners too. When core services can be performed in the comfort of the animal’s home it is less stressful and disruptive for everyone. Samantha’s Mobile Vet Tech Services is based near the St Johnsbury/Passumpsic line and has a service area of a 15-mile radius. For more information or to schedule contact Samantha at SamanthasMobileVetTechServices@gmail.com.
More new business openings are on the horizon in downtown St Johnsbury. The St Johnsbury Academy Adult Education (SJA AE) on the first floor at 24 Eastern Ave will be the first to occupy its space. The Director of Adult Education, Sandra Mings-Lamar shared, “St Johnsbury Academy invested in this opportunity at the New Avenue building for several reasons among them is that it allows the offering of adult education classes during the day off the campus and apart from the presence of teenage learners.”
Sandra stepped into the director role on July 1, jumping right into the existing plans and construction for the Adult Education office. She said, “It’s been super challenging and really fun! With support from NEK Prosper, the SJA AE helps people in the Kingdom gain the skills they need to make livable wages. Sandra’s been busy creating more partnerships and finding teachers which in a pandemic is a challenge. Course offerings include Intro to Welding, EMT course, ServeSafe, and many others. The first class in January will be an electrical coding course. At SJA AE, Sandra said, “We work with organizations to bring them what they need when they need it.” A formal grand opening is planned for June 2022, with covid safety consideration. For additional information visit stjacademy.org/adult-education/ or contact Sandra Mings-Lamar at smingslamar@stjacademy.com and (802)748-7738.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
