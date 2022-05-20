Global management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, advises on strategic management to corporations, governments and other organizations including not-for-profits, helping these clients make lasting improvements for increased performance and realization of their most important goals.
McKinsey is the oldest and largest of the “Big Three” management strategy consulting firms and is recognized as the most prestigious consulting firm and one of the most selective employers in the world. So it is safe to assume they know what they’re talking about when their research demonstrates a rise in consumer interest and purchasing power presenting opportunities in the $1.5 trillion wellness global market with an estimated annual growth of 5 to 10 percent.
McKinsey’s Our Future of Wellness survey revealed that today’s consumer views wellness across six dimensions: better health; better fitness; better nutrition; better appearance; better sleep; better mindfulness. McKinsey’s study revealed the majority of consumers planning to increase their spending was especially large in some categories, including memory/brain enhancers, anti-aging products, beauty supplements, noninvasive cosmetic procedures, nutrition (sports nutrition, juice cleanses, nutrition coaches, fortified foods), and mediation/mindfulness offerings. Wellness is here to stay with the pandemic teaching us that physical and mental health are a priority for all people across the globe.
Coming to downtown is Pearl Street Alternatives, a new business seeking to increase wellness education for hemp-derived CBD products. Danville resident Scott Klark is an attorney by trade who has extensively researched the benefits of wellness products containing CBD.
“My family has benefitted from alternative wellness products. Sparking our interest was experience with our domestic animals, labradors and cats; we’ve applied a hemp-derived CBD tincture for hip issues with positive results” shared Scott adding, “The line of CBD products coming onto the global market will be overwhelming. At Pearl Street Alternatives our goal is to offer premium CBD products sourced locally in Maine and Vermont.” The storefront is located on Pearl Street in the Calderwood Complex building, with direct access from the sidewalk and handicap parking at the front and side of the store. With excellent accessibility from the outside, the interior was equally important. Scott said, “Tina Emerson at MSI Realty has been gracious with my spatial needs considerations. Pearl Street Alternatives is full of educational materials; we are experts but not doctors.” With CBD products becoming more mainstream, Scott sees a growing market of interest from professionals and education-minded individuals interested in overall and niche wellness products.
The development of Pearl Street Alternatives has been full of good karma according to Scott who has been learning from his college best friend, the designer and owner of the Carolina Hemp Company in Asheville, NC. The new business is also a family passion with Scott’s eldest daughter Lily taking an active role in social media and marketing by applying her design skills. With the Town of St Johnsbury pouring new concrete sidewalks this past week, Scott has been busy preparing for a soft opening this Saturday. In addition to educational materials, Pearl Street Alternatives offers beverages, snacks, maple goods, blown glass, and many more CBD wellness products. Visit Pearl Street Alternatives located at 301 Pearl Street in St Johnsbury, reach out to Scott Klark at (802) 595-1517 for additional information.
Expanding wellness opportunities in the community is the newly opened NEK Community Animal Hospital, a locally owned and community-focused animal hospital dedicated to providing the best care for your pets. Co-Owners Shawntel Sechrist, DVM and Kathy Tamburello, DVM renovated the building which housed the former Edmond’s Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles dealership, “creating the business with their hearts,” shared Shawntel adding, “We want to accommodate as many patients as we can while delivering excellent patient care. We want to be here in this community and we are fully invested in the health and well-being of our patients.” Kathy and Shawntel met while working at St. Johnsbury Animal Hospital bonding over their similar and complementary practice approach.
This is mindful of their patients’ needs approach is shown by the gentle sound of the indoor water feature, the presence of calming pheromones on the blankets in the entryway, lower height chairs with wider seat bases in the waiting area for owners to be accessible to their pets and also for those who may need to share a seat with a companion, and a partition creating a second waiting area to give pets with anxiety thoughtful consideration.
As Kathy and Shawntel emphasized that they created the business with their hearts, it is further evident in the euthanasia room, a quiet space with a back entrance to an outdoor area where they have landscaping plans for a zen-like garden. Their practice includes a recessed scale that is user-friendly, 4 spacious exam rooms, a separate treatment and recovery area, a lab room, 3 offices and a break room. Shawntel shared, “The building has a lot of natural light and we are delighted to have sunlight in the break room where staff come to calm and de-stress.”
Initially, Kathy found the building (which is adjacent to Kingdom Canine Center) and it sparked their idea for the new business. They worked with Dana Young and Caleb Burrington on the design and the renovations to take what was a garage and bring it down to the studs transforming it into a spacious and beautiful veterinary clinic. When asked what inspired them to launch NEK Community Animal Hospital, Kathy said, “The pandemic has been hard on everyone and it’s so good to be back with animals and owners. We love the interaction with clients.” Shawntel added, “It’s good to be part of the community and we recognize the importance of making decisions based on the communities’ needs.” NEK CAH had a soft opening on May 11 seeing a handful of patients while they acclimated to the new space and working with the full staff of 10 employees plus 2 veterinarians. Thursday, May 19, marked their first official day of opening. For more information visit www.nekcahvt.com or call (802) 427-3307. NEK Community Animal Hospital is located at 710 Lynburke Road in Lyndonville.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.