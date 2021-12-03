The countdown is on! Of course, many people are counting down to Christmas and to the New Year, but the folks in and around St Johnsbury are counting down the days to the official ribbon-cutting as residents and businesses are welcomed to the newly renovated New Avenue Building in the heart of the downtown.
It will be a virtual gathering to celebrate the funders, investors and community members who made the extraordinary redevelopment endeavor possible and worked heart and soul to see the long-awaited project to fruition. The “virtual” grand opening celebration for New Avenue apartments and retail space will be held on Wednesday, December 8 from 1:00-2:00 PM, via Zoom, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81343589941. RSVPs are welcomed and can be sent to Sara Santor at ssantor@evernorthus.org.
Also inviting the general public to attend is the VT Department of Public Service who will hold a public hearing at the St Johnsbury Academy Black Box Theatre on December 5 from 3:00-5:00 PM to receive comments on the 2022 Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan Draft. The Draft Plan can be viewed at https://publicservice.ver-mont.gov/content/2022-plan. After receiving public input and comment from the set of public hearings, the Department of Public Service will publish the final Comprehensive Energy Plan for adoption and public access by January 15, 2022. As part of the public comment process, the VT DPS will also accept written comments by USPS and email to PSD.ComprehensiveEnergyPlan@vermont.gov.
“Cooperation and collaboration has been key,” shared Brad Ashley, CEO of Kingdom Development Company. “The approach of doing restoration and renovation together working with Bread Loaf Corporation to make economic and efficiency decisions has made sense and has made the project run smoothly. We’ve worked together with an in-sync approach with the contractors in a sequence.” There is hopeful anticipation in the coming week for a temporary certificate of occupancy from the fire marshall’s inspection to let the retail businesses begin interior set up. In the meantime, there continues to be promising movement for a sixth business tenant. As construction nears completion, it looks like a possibility for Haven to be the first retail store open to the public. In the meantime, while Art & Joy awaits the certificate of occupancy, their website up with an online store, visit www.artandjoyinvermont.com.
The Wild Child Emporium has announced it will be closing its doors on December 22. Opened in May as a small gift shop with children’s clothing, locally crafted jewelry, and custom items. Owner Devin Marshall tried to keep the Wild Child Emporium merchandise appealing for everyone with price points at an affordable $30 and under range. Unfortunately, it was not enough to keep the business going. While Wild Child Emporium will close, Devin will continue producing her custom items under the name Wild Child Creations. These custom products, tee-shirts and tumblers, will be available as of January at the Enchantment Cafe in downtown Lyndonville. Visit the Wild Child Emporium now before it closes on December 22. The Wild Child Emporium is located at 217 Broad Street in Lyndonville. Contact Devin Marshall via email at wildchildcreations0@gmail.com.
The WOMB Initiative was formed in July and received 501c3 nonprofit status notification on 12/3/2021. The Women Of the Mountains Birth Initiative was formed to help support the growing need of women throughout different points during their pregnancy, labor, birth and postpartum seeking support and information, resources and empowerment. Executive Director Natanya Champney has been the only homebirth midwife in the North Country for 13 years. She travels from Camden to Colebrook, Berlin to Bath, and everywhere in between. Seeing 10-20 clients a year, Natalya isn’t looking to increase her own business, As It Was Midwifery based in Littleton, in fact, she says, “There is a need for 2 more homebirth midwives in the North Country.” The WOMB Initiative Board currently has 7 board members with 2 others interested, the ultimate desire is a 10 member board. Natanya shared that some clients had made note of the information they were receiving as a home birth client was more comprehensive than the traditional hospital route. The shared feeling is that birth is a journey and motherhood is a journey, where information once was passed down generationally, it is no longer shared in that manner. Natanya added, “The intentions are good but hospitals are swamped and there isn’t always time to delve deeper into a discussion. WOMB Initiative is where you will find the broadest spectrum of information and resources for pregnancy, labor, birth, postpartum, breastfeeding, preconception, initiation into womanhood, and the wise years.” WOMB Initiative is holding small group well-ventilated classes in the Tannery Building with holistic education and support, including Birth Stories Circle to give interaction to hear women’s stories, triumphs and struggles, babywearing workshop, morning sickness relief, natural childbirth education, and more. The WOMB Initiative hopes to see a pregnancy and child loss support group established. Visit www.wombinitiative.com for additional information including class registration, or reach out to Natanya Champney at (603) 769-1931.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
